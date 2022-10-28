Plea deals offered to 3 other defendants in Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz killing

Three more men accused in the 2018 murder of teen Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz were offered plea deals Friday at Bronx Criminal Court.

The plea deals for the three defendants comes just days after three other men accused in this case were offered deals.

Each is indicted on murder charges for their alleged individual roles.

Danilo Payamps Pachecho, Jose Tavares and Ronald Urena appeared separately in court, each wearing prison orange and shackles as they used translators for the proceeding.

The assistant district attorney laid out the deals on the table for the three defendants.

Pachecho has the opportunity to plead guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree manslaughter in exchange for 12 years in prison and five years of supervision.

Tavares can plead the same charge for 15 years behind bars, which includes two years on a 2017 gun charge and the same supervision after he gets out.

Urena was also offered 15 years of incarceration for a manslaughter plea with supervision after.

The assistant district attorney said the differences in the sentences depended on the severity of their alleged involvement in Junior's fatal stabbing.

Tavares and Urena are both accused of chasing the 15-year-old from near St. Barnabas Hospital to the bodega where he was eventually killed outside.

Urena is also suspected of meeting up with the other defendants after to discuss it.

Guzman-Feliz's mother spoke out on Thursday after meeting with the district attorney and said she was outraged over the deals and wants everyone involved in her son's killing to spend life in prison.

Pachecho and Tavares will be back in court Nov. 30 along with the other three defendants from earlier this week.

Urena will return Nov. 17 but has until the end of the month to make a decision.

The judge said a trial date has been set for three of the defendants for Jan. 3, depending on if they accept the pleas or not.