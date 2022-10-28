ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

southjerseyobserver.com

Burlington County Man Admits Role in Bank Fraud

On November 1, 2022, a Burlington County man admitted his role in a conspiracy to steal bank customer identities and then use that information to steal more than $520,000, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Jamere Hill-Birdsong, 33, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Renée...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Ghost guns increasing in numbers in Camden County, police warn

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The Camden County Police Department is on pace to seize a record number of untraceable "ghost guns" this year. So far, Camden County officers have seized 45 ghost guns. Last year, the department recovered 61 ghost guns.Ghost guns are firearms without serial numbers, which makes it difficult for officers to trace them back to their original owners.Lt. Christie Sarlo explained that because ghost guns allow people to bypass background checks, they've become a popular option for criminals."They've pretty much become more popular because it's the equivalent, the best way to describe it is buying a model...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Camden County Police Dept. Sees Record Recovery of Ghost Guns

Over the last two years, the CCPD has seen the proliferation of the untraceable ghost gun. This new tool for criminals comes without a serial number making it impossible to track its origin or its owners. And because ghost guns are sold without a background check or an age limit in several states anyone can buy them.
Beach Radio

New Jersey man faces life in prison for peddling dangerous amount of hard drugs

A Manchester Township resident is looking at a sentence of up to life in prison after being charged with running a drug trafficking operation of some pretty hard narcotics. Dyshawn Moss, 43, of Manchester has been convicted of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

New Program in Six Municipal Court Systems Will Assist Non-Violent Offenders Overcoming Addiction

Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Kelly E. Levy, Acting Director of the Office of the New Jersey Coordinator for Addiction Responses and Enforcement Strategies (NJ CARES), recently announced the launch of a new pilot program to establish prosecutor-led diversion programs in six municipal courts across New Jersey that will help non-violent offenders overcome drug addiction.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Daily Voice

Man Gets Prison Time For Choking Atlantic City Woman: Prosecutor

A 21-year-old man from Atlantic City was sentenced to four years in New Jersey State Prison in connection with a domestic violence incident, authorities said. Rahshamir Skinner pleaded guilty to aggravated assault – strangulation of a domestic violence victim and terroristic threats, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Philadelphia deputy sold illegal gun used in deadly school shooting

PHILADELPHIA – Samir Ahmad, 29, a former Philadelphia deputy has been charged by the Department of Justice for selling an illegal gun that was eventually used in a deadly school shooting. Federal prosecutors allege Ahmad sold two handguns to a confidential informant while working as a deputy with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office. One of those guns was traced back to a shooting that took place after a high school football scrimmage that left a 14-year-old dead and four others shot. According to the federal court documents, “Ahmad was employed as a Deputy Sheriff with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office beginning in The post Philadelphia deputy sold illegal gun used in deadly school shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Holmesburg prison survivor finds peace; Neighborhoods going homeowner → renter; Rotisserie chicken on an abandoned pier | Morning roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Holmesburg prison apology brings survivor’s daughter peace. Decades later, Philadelphia formally apologized for its part in the Holmesburg prison experiments that exposed incarcerated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ Spotlight

Street team promotes community peace in Trenton

The Trenton Restorative Street Team is focused on curbing violence. A new maternal health center announced for Trenton will also be home to the Trenton Restorative Street Team, a group focused on curbing violence in the community. The team, which was launched last April, is made up of people from the community who have been impacted by violence and street life in some way.
TRENTON, NJ

