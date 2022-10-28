Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
Related
UNC football suffers another blow. Two starting defensive linemen, RB out for season
UNC’s defensive line has now lost starters Noah Taylor, Des Evans and Ray Vohasek to season-ending injuries. Starting running back Caleb Hood is also out for the season.
goduke.com
No. 7 Duke Welcomes Fayetteville State in Exhibition
The seventh-ranked Duke men's basketball team plays its lone exhibition game on Wednesday by welcoming Fayetteville State to Cameron Indoor Stadium. In preparation for the 2022-23 season, the Blue Devils also played a closed scrimmage at preseason-No. 3 Houston on Oct. 28. Duke opens the regular season on Monday, Nov....
Bad news for two ACC teams
Bad news for a couple of ACC teams, who will be without these key defenders for the remainder of the season. During press conferences at North Carolina and Syracuse on Monday morning, it was announced that (...)
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Best-case/worst-case scenarios for the 2022-23 season
Let’s just get this out of the way now: this North Carolina Tar Heels team is in championship-or-bust mode. This isn’t just my opinion or the media’s opinion, but it is how Hubert Davis and his team are approaching this season. Anything less than that with all but one members of the Iron Five, talented new freshmen, and a key transfer would be deemed unacceptable, and I do not expect to see any celebrations of moral victories in March. This is the hungriest team that we’ve seen since the 2016-17 team, but whether or not they will win it all is the big question.
WXII 12
Rams and Deacs ready for Battle of Winston
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — For the second consecutive year, Winston-Salem State and Wake Forest men's basketball will meet in a season-opening exhibition game Tuesday evening. Winston-Salem State comes into the season as one of the favorites in the CIAA conference. Last season, the Rams lost in the CIAA Tournament semifinals.
Game Preview: Duke vs Fayetteville State (Exhibition)
Duke will take part in their first, and only, public facing exhibition game on Wednesday night when the program plays host to Fayetteville State. The game will tipoff at 7PM and be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. Live stats can be followed here. While the matchup between the two in-state...
ncataggies.com
A&T Set to Play Sunday and Monday at Noon
NORTH CAROLINA A&T (9-13, 5-7 CAA): The Greatest Homecoming on Earth has made for an unusual weekend for the North Carolina A&T volleyball team. With thousands of Aggies visiting the campus on Saturday for the Aggies football game and other homecoming events, A&T volleyball moved its Saturday match against Northeastern to Sunday. The second match of the weekend series will be played Monday at noon.
Look: NASCAR Driver Was Booed Heavily Sunday Afternoon
NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs did not receive a warm welcome from the Martinsville faithful ahead of Sunday's Xfinity 500. Many fans los respect for the 20-year-old after his controversial bump of Brandon Jones to capture the win on Saturday. Here's how he was received via TSJ Sports' Noah Lewis:. The...
NC A&T homecoming brings thousands of Aggie Alums to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina A&T homecoming is known as the "greatest homecoming on Earth." Spend just a few minutes at some of the events around campus and you'll quickly understand why. This year, homecoming returned, for the first time in two years, without any COVID restrictions. Aggie...
Greensboro man can buy home for his family after $200,000 lottery win
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bryan Lofton moved to Greensboro several months ago with his wife and kids from Maryland. “I already liked it here but I’m definitely loving North Carolina now,” he said. “This is just icing on the cake.”. The icing was a $200,000 lottery win...
wfmynews2.com
Aggie pride on full display at North Carolina A&T homecoming
The Greatest Homecoming on Earth returned in full for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Thousands flooded Greensboro streets.
Roommate of North Carolina college student killed recalls moments leading up to shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As North Carolina A&T State University gets ready to kick off homecoming celebrations, the campus community is mourning the loss of a student. Kaneycha Turner, 19, was killed in the same shooting that took 15-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes’ life Tuesday night. Greensboro police said four others were injured after shots rang out […]
rhinotimes.com
Former Guilford Commissioner Ray Trapp Shows No Recurring Cancer
One of the most liked former Guilford County Commissioners – former District 8 Commissioner Ray Trapp – got some very good news this week after undergoing cancer surgery four months ago. Trapp stepped down as a Guilford County commissioner in 2017 to take a job at North Carolina...
titantime.org
How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?
“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
Dudley High community reacts to shooting that killed a 15-year-old student
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fifteen-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes attended Dudley High School, nineteen-year-old NC A&T student Kaneycha Turner were killed on October 25th. Four others survived the shooting including Orlando Daniel, 23, Shanobi Carpenter, 21, Willy Blackstock, 22, and Damarquel Ty'reek Jackson, 24. All four survivors have been released from the...
North Carolina school district to reconsider throwing away school meals for students without free lunch, cash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County Schools is reconsidering a controversial lunch policy. On Friday, FOX8 obtained an email from DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts to cafeteria managers that said “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change was to go into effect on Tuesday. […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem fire on Moat Dr. leaves two without homes
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire in Winston-Salem left two people without a home this weekend. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the house fire. It happened on Moat Drive on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported.
Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
Tanker overturns on I-73 near West Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An exit along I-73 in Greensboro was closed for several hours after a crash involving a large fuel truck, according to Troopers. Highway Patrol said a truck driving north ran off the road near west Gate City Boulevard early this morning. The truck overturned, spilling oil into the roadway.
Cheapest gallon of gasoline in NC? An outlet in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t be scared to go to the gas pump on Halloween: Prices are lower than they were last week, continuing a treat for those who might expect tricks. And here’s another goodie: The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be purchased in Greensboro. GasBuddy and AAA both […]
Comments / 5