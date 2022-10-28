ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ashevillemade.com

“Controlled Chaos” at the WNC Pottery Festival

Fong Choo is a Singapore-born studio potter whose miniature sculptural teapots have garnered international acclaim, turning heads at lauded venues like the Smithsonian Craft Show and the American Craft Exposition. And yet, in a recent conversation with Asheville Made, Choo spoke as much about cucumber salad as he did ceramics.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Head to Hillman Beer in Asheville for a sweet treat and a mammogram

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — CareMore Health is hosting a mobile mammogram event to enable more women to get this important, potentially life-saving screening. The event is being held in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Halloween. In addition to the screenings, CareMore Health will have fun treats and giveaways.
ASHEVILLE, NC
thebluebanner.net

The haunting truth about some of Asheville’s infamous buildings

As thunder and lightning struck the town of Asheville a young 18-year-old girl, Helen Clevenger was brutally murdered in one of Asheville’s most famous hotels in 1936. Visiting from New York with her uncle, Clevenger was supposed to be asleep in her room, but when her uncle came to check on her the next morning the door was unlocked with a key inside. To his horror he found his niece in a puddle of her own blood with a bullet wound to the head, as well as slash marks across her face.
ASHEVILLE, NC
visitncsmokies.com

Waynesville’s Food-Poppin’, Restaurant Hoppin’ Thanksgiving Challenge

If you’re reading this, it’s time to start planning your turkey-time festivities! Thanksgiving is a time best-spent bonding with loved ones over great food and thankfulness, and we here in Waynesville want you to have just that. So, rather than working to prepare the perfect meal this year, grab your folks and your stretchy pants for a stress-free Thanksgiving feast! We’ve concocted a delicious challenge to bring you and your loved ones closer together while feasting on the best grub that Waynesville has to offer. And the best part is you won’t have to lift a finger (other than to take pictures)!
WAYNESVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Town One of the Best Places to Visit for Christmas

I know, it’s only about to be November but let’s be serious. Christmas begins on November 1. At least for me and the majority of my fellow Christmas lovers, we want to enjoy as much time as possible to enjoy all of our holiday favorites. From home decor to gift shopping to planning your holiday celebration, its almost game time! I know some people do enjoy traveling for Christmas with their loved ones, so why not check out some of the best places to travel for Christmas? This year, Travel + Leisure released the 15 best places to go for Christmas in case you wanted to plan a trip this year. If so, luckily you may not have to travel too far from the Carolinas for one of the locations.
HIGHLANDS, NC
thevalleyecho.com

N.C. Glass Center to expand in Black Mountain with grant

An Asheville-based nonprofit organization that offers public access to glass studios and galleries has announced plans to open a second location in Black Mountain, allowing the organization to accommodate a growing roster of artists and students. The N.C. Glass Center, which has operated in the River Arts District since acquiring...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Students at Shining Rock Classical Academy will return to the classroom Tuesday after a flu outbreak forced the Haywood County school to close on Friday. The head of the school says 25% of the student population was unable to attend classes Thursday. A teacher workday was held Monday to allow time to clean and sanitize the school building.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
ashevillemade.com

Maggie Valley Woodcarver Saws Through the Competition

“Mountain Mike” Ayers is a Maggie Valley-based sculptor who carves wood in extraordinary detail using a chainsaw and does it faster than almost anyone else on earth. Ayers, a former cabinet maker, has been a member of the U.S. Speed Carving Team, was captain of the 2020 World Speed Carving Team, and has won numerous awards in about half a dozen countries. In competitions, chainsaw carvers are judged on criteria such as speed, accuracy, design complexity, or how much a piece sells for at competition event auctions. While most chainsaw carvers also rely on a variety of rather tiny saws designed for ice carving, 99 percent of Ayers’ work is done with ordinary chainsaws of standard lengths.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
Mountain Xpress

WNC Scary Stories: Footsteps in the attic

Editor’s note: For Halloween, we asked our readers to share the scariest things they’ve experienced in our area. Readers came through with shivery accounts of mysterious occurrences, including this one below. This is a spooky story my grandma Betty Jo used to tell us grandchildren. She lived up...
CANDLER, NC
WLOS.com

Seasonal flu activity increases in Western North Carolina

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue across the Southeast and in North Carolina. According to the CDC, the Southeast and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of influenza activity. In Western North Carolina, it's cases of Influenza A that have impacted the region, according to local health officials, who have seen the number of lab-positive cases double over the last two weeks.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

NCDOT: I-26 west reopened near Asheville following crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT)responded to a crash that shut down parts of I-26 west near Asheville Tuesday morning. The crash happened just beyond Airport Road at 8:21 a.m. and is expected to be reopened by 10 a.m., according to NCDOT. Officials said...
ASHEVILLE, NC

