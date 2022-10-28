Read full article on original website
ashevillemade.com
“Controlled Chaos” at the WNC Pottery Festival
Fong Choo is a Singapore-born studio potter whose miniature sculptural teapots have garnered international acclaim, turning heads at lauded venues like the Smithsonian Craft Show and the American Craft Exposition. And yet, in a recent conversation with Asheville Made, Choo spoke as much about cucumber salad as he did ceramics.
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Tall John’s neighborhood tavern opens in Montford
In the 14 years he lived in Portland, Ore., chef Trevor Payne helped launch the kitchens of four new restaurants, including Clyde Common (where he first crossed paths with fellow future Asheville restauranteur Charlie Hodge). But in 2020, Payne, his wife and baby son left the West Coast to return...
WLOS.com
Head to Hillman Beer in Asheville for a sweet treat and a mammogram
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — CareMore Health is hosting a mobile mammogram event to enable more women to get this important, potentially life-saving screening. The event is being held in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Halloween. In addition to the screenings, CareMore Health will have fun treats and giveaways.
WLOS.com
Longtime Citizen Times reporter Boyle to join Asheville Watchdog team
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s the end of an era for the Asheville Citizen Times' "Answer Man." Friday will mark the last day for reporter John Boyle, who has been with the newspaper for 27 years. Boyle, perhaps best known for his “Answer Man” column, is joining the...
This Is The Best Candy Store In North Carolina
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in North Carolina.
WLOS.com
Tales, ghostly sightings of the "Pink Lady" continue capturing the imagination of many
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The mountains of Western North Carolina are home to many ghost stories, most notably, one of a young woman from the roaring 20’s who met her untimely death at the Omni Grove Park Inn. For nearly a hundred years, her story remains popular among staff and guest.
thebluebanner.net
The haunting truth about some of Asheville’s infamous buildings
As thunder and lightning struck the town of Asheville a young 18-year-old girl, Helen Clevenger was brutally murdered in one of Asheville’s most famous hotels in 1936. Visiting from New York with her uncle, Clevenger was supposed to be asleep in her room, but when her uncle came to check on her the next morning the door was unlocked with a key inside. To his horror he found his niece in a puddle of her own blood with a bullet wound to the head, as well as slash marks across her face.
visitncsmokies.com
Waynesville’s Food-Poppin’, Restaurant Hoppin’ Thanksgiving Challenge
If you’re reading this, it’s time to start planning your turkey-time festivities! Thanksgiving is a time best-spent bonding with loved ones over great food and thankfulness, and we here in Waynesville want you to have just that. So, rather than working to prepare the perfect meal this year, grab your folks and your stretchy pants for a stress-free Thanksgiving feast! We’ve concocted a delicious challenge to bring you and your loved ones closer together while feasting on the best grub that Waynesville has to offer. And the best part is you won’t have to lift a finger (other than to take pictures)!
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town One of the Best Places to Visit for Christmas
I know, it’s only about to be November but let’s be serious. Christmas begins on November 1. At least for me and the majority of my fellow Christmas lovers, we want to enjoy as much time as possible to enjoy all of our holiday favorites. From home decor to gift shopping to planning your holiday celebration, its almost game time! I know some people do enjoy traveling for Christmas with their loved ones, so why not check out some of the best places to travel for Christmas? This year, Travel + Leisure released the 15 best places to go for Christmas in case you wanted to plan a trip this year. If so, luckily you may not have to travel too far from the Carolinas for one of the locations.
thevalleyecho.com
N.C. Glass Center to expand in Black Mountain with grant
An Asheville-based nonprofit organization that offers public access to glass studios and galleries has announced plans to open a second location in Black Mountain, allowing the organization to accommodate a growing roster of artists and students. The N.C. Glass Center, which has operated in the River Arts District since acquiring...
WLOS.com
Asheville GreenWorks makes 400 native trees available for 'adoption' at Halloween event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville GreenWorks made 400 native trees available for adoption to Buncombe County residents on Sunday, Oct. 30. In 2019, the organization set the goal of restoring the tree canopy to 50% by 2040. So far, GreenWorks has planted about 900 trees on public and private...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Students at Shining Rock Classical Academy will return to the classroom Tuesday after a flu outbreak forced the Haywood County school to close on Friday. The head of the school says 25% of the student population was unable to attend classes Thursday. A teacher workday was held Monday to allow time to clean and sanitize the school building.
WLOS.com
Quirky or ghostly? Tales from a historic building filled with paranormal activity and more
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Skyland Hotel in Hendersonville is a place many once described as prominent. The hotel opened on Main Street back in 1929. It was originally built to enrich the atmosphere of Downtown Hendersonville. It accommodated vacationers and artists because of its rich culture and inspiring...
WLOS.com
Pups show off their costumes during Aloft Asheville's 6th Howl-O-Ween Dog Party
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As western North Carolina residents get their costumes ready for Halloween on Monday, Asheville's pups were already celebrating at the annual "Howl-O-Ween Dog Party." Families and their dogs gathered at Aloft Asheville Downtown to enjoy raffles, vendors and the main attraction -- the doggie costume...
ashevillemade.com
Maggie Valley Woodcarver Saws Through the Competition
“Mountain Mike” Ayers is a Maggie Valley-based sculptor who carves wood in extraordinary detail using a chainsaw and does it faster than almost anyone else on earth. Ayers, a former cabinet maker, has been a member of the U.S. Speed Carving Team, was captain of the 2020 World Speed Carving Team, and has won numerous awards in about half a dozen countries. In competitions, chainsaw carvers are judged on criteria such as speed, accuracy, design complexity, or how much a piece sells for at competition event auctions. While most chainsaw carvers also rely on a variety of rather tiny saws designed for ice carving, 99 percent of Ayers’ work is done with ordinary chainsaws of standard lengths.
WLOS.com
BeLoved Asheville hits the road with new food truck, serving up hot meals to those in need
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit organization now has a new way to get food out to people who need it most. BeLoved Asheville will now operate a food truck. It's named ‘Mama’s Kitchen' and will also focus on cooking up African-American, Latinx and Appalachian cultural foods.
Mountain Xpress
WNC Scary Stories: Footsteps in the attic
Editor’s note: For Halloween, we asked our readers to share the scariest things they’ve experienced in our area. Readers came through with shivery accounts of mysterious occurrences, including this one below. This is a spooky story my grandma Betty Jo used to tell us grandchildren. She lived up...
WLOS.com
Seasonal flu activity increases in Western North Carolina
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue across the Southeast and in North Carolina. According to the CDC, the Southeast and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of influenza activity. In Western North Carolina, it's cases of Influenza A that have impacted the region, according to local health officials, who have seen the number of lab-positive cases double over the last two weeks.
WLOS.com
"It's horrible" Merrimon Avenue changes prompt online petition with hundreds of signatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of people have signed an online petition against the ongoing 4/3 conversion of Merrimon Avenue in Asheville. As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 900 people have signed the petition titled, “Save Merrimon Ave Before It’s Too Late.”. “It is already evident that this...
FOX Carolina
NCDOT: I-26 west reopened near Asheville following crash
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT)responded to a crash that shut down parts of I-26 west near Asheville Tuesday morning. The crash happened just beyond Airport Road at 8:21 a.m. and is expected to be reopened by 10 a.m., according to NCDOT. Officials said...
