Sure, it costs to have a car. But the state of Illinois may end up paying you up to $4,000 to own one. With the price of gas soaring, it might be time to look into buying an electric vehicle. And the cost might be more affordable than you may think. LX News storyteller Eric Rodriguez talks to experts to find out how the purchase price, incentives, and charging costs break down.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO