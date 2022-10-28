Read full article on original website
Darren Bailey Responds After Man Charged With Sending Him Voicemail Death Threat
Darren Bailey has issued a statement response after a Chicago man was charged with allegedly sending the Republican gubernatorial candidate a voicemail threatening to "mutilate and kill" him. In a statement to NBC Chicago, Bailey implored the state to come together to "fight for the safety and prosperity of every...
Suburban Chicago Trustee Who Lost His Job Due To Felony Convictions Wants Job Back
A suburban trustee who lost his job when his felony convictions became public says he wants his job back. Larry Sapp says he wants people to know the truth about his past. He also says he wants his job back. An Army veteran, Sapp says he suffered a sexual assault...
Accused Fraudster Justin Costello Has History of Posing as Billionaire and Threatening Cops, Police Say
Justin Costello faces criminal trial in Washington for allegedly running a $35 million scheme where he pretended to be a billionaire, a Harvard MBA and twice-wounded Special Forces Iraq veteran to dupe victims. He was charged in a 25-count indictment of swindling investors and others in schemes involving penny stocks,...
How to Donate Leftover Halloween Candy in the Chicago Area
Halloween has come and gone, but you may still have mounds of candy left over. Maybe trick-or-treating was über successful — or maybe you simply bought too much. Either way, donating the extra treats is a great way to spread the sweet spirit. Nonprofit organization Soldiers' Angels runs...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Loss of Smell as a COVID Symptom, Side Effects of Flu, COVID Shots
As new COVID subvariants emerge, experts are weighing on in whether or not symptoms of the virus that were seen in 2020 -- like loss of smell -- are still indicative of a COVID infection. And, as the colder months approach and as respiratory viruses begin to spread more widely,...
Feds Launch Probe of Missouri Hospital That Denied Woman Life-Saving Abortion
Missouri's health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal health care rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion, an agency spokeswoman confirmed Monday. Missouri Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox in a statement said the agency launched an investigation into southern Missouri's Freeman Health System's treatment of...
Illinois COVID Metrics Show Slight Decrease in Cases, Vaccinations in Recent Days
After showing signs of an increase in mid-October, the number of new daily COVID cases in Illinois has seemingly leveled off in recent days, and has even decreased over the last week. According to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, cases began to rise in mid-October,...
Illinois Lottery Giving Away Hundreds of Free Powerball Tickets Ahead of Monday's $1B Drawing
It's not a trick: The Illinois Lottery on Halloween plans to give out hundreds of free Powerball tickets ahead of Monday's $1 billion drawing. But it's also not as easy as trick-or-treating. After no jackpot-winning tickets were sold in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the pot -- or, cauldron, rather -- has...
Company Sent Illinois Voters Text Messages With ‘Election Misinformation,' Officials Say
Some voters in Illinois have recently received text messages containing incorrect information about the location of their polling places for Election Day, state officials said Tuesday. According to a press release from the Illinois State Board of Elections, the unsolicited texts were sent by a group called “Voting Futures.”
What's Driving Georgia's Record Early-Voter Turnout
High-stakes battles over economics, voting rights, and access to health care have drawn early voters to the polls in Georgia. The Atlanta metro area plays a key role in statewide and national races, according to Bernard Fraga, a professor of political scene at Emory University, and Adrienne Jones, an assistant professor of political science at Morehouse College.
Illinois Drivers: You May be Eligible for a $4K Rebate Depending On What Kind of Car You Have
Sure, it costs to have a car. But the state of Illinois may end up paying you up to $4,000 to own one. The catch? It's got to be 100% electric. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced a "second funding cycle" for the state's Electric Vehicle Rebate Program, a plan that offers those who purchase an all-electric vehicle the chance to get a rebate worth up to $4,000.
