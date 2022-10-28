ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Donate Leftover Halloween Candy in the Chicago Area

Halloween has come and gone, but you may still have mounds of candy left over. Maybe trick-or-treating was über successful — or maybe you simply bought too much. Either way, donating the extra treats is a great way to spread the sweet spirit. Nonprofit organization Soldiers' Angels runs...
What's Driving Georgia's Record Early-Voter Turnout

High-stakes battles over economics, voting rights, and access to health care have drawn early voters to the polls in Georgia. The Atlanta metro area plays a key role in statewide and national races, according to Bernard Fraga, a professor of political scene at Emory University, and Adrienne Jones, an assistant professor of political science at Morehouse College.
Illinois Drivers: You May be Eligible for a $4K Rebate Depending On What Kind of Car You Have

Sure, it costs to have a car. But the state of Illinois may end up paying you up to $4,000 to own one. The catch? It's got to be 100% electric. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced a "second funding cycle" for the state's Electric Vehicle Rebate Program, a plan that offers those who purchase an all-electric vehicle the chance to get a rebate worth up to $4,000.
Illinois electric vehicle rebate

Sure, it costs to have a car. But the state of Illinois may end up paying you up to $4,000 to own one. With the price of gas soaring, it might be time to look into buying an electric vehicle. And the cost might be more affordable than you may think. LX News storyteller Eric Rodriguez talks to experts to find out how the purchase price, incentives, and charging costs break down.
