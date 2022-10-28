ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NY

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnyhomepage.com

New Hartford PD charge teenager with Criminal Weapon Possession

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department reports that a 17-year-old has been given Criminal Weapon Possession charges after an incident that started with a vehicle pursuit and ended with New Hartford School’s being placed on lockout the morning of October 31st. Around 2:23 am...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Troopers: Lowville man accused of felony burglary

LOWVILLE- A village man is faced with burglary charges, including a felony, in the wake of a reported incident in Lewis County. Andrew S. Allen, 19, of Lowville, NY was arrested Sunday evening by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is formally charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree (illegal entry w/intent) and one misdemeanor count of possessing burglary tools.
LOWVILLE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Norwich Man Charged With Arson

A Norwich man has been charged with arson, among other charges after a house fire on Halloween. According to the Norwich Police, firefighters responded to 12 State Street in Norwich around 10:30 p.m. for a fully involved house fire. Police say the resident of the home, Matthew Lamb, admitted he...
NORWICH, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Student stabbed during fight at Proctor High School

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that one student was sent to the hospital and the school was sent into lockdown during a stabbing incident at Proctor High School on the morning of October 31st. Around 10:50 am on Monday, the teaching staff at Proctor High...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Clinton man arrested following a Domestic incident

CLINTON, N.Y. -- Antonio Springer of Clinton New York was arrested following an investigation involving reports of a Domestic incident made to police on Friday. Springer was arrested and charged with Harassment, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Unlawful Imprisonment, and Resisting Arrest.
CLINTON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

One dead after car accident in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died after a car accident on N Butler Road in the Town of Smithfield on Tuesday, November 1, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash at the 5700 block of N Butler Road around 12:42 p.m. Once deputies arrived, they […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 10/26/22

Statute: CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) On 10/26/2022 at approximately 4:04 , p.m. Keith Hicks was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court. K. Hicks was processed and transported to Oswego County CAP Court where he was held awaiting arraignment. Inmate Name: RODRIGUES, ERICA M. Address: 92...
OSWEGO, NY
waer.org

Syracuse police confirm fatality from fire was child left home alone

Syracuse Police have released the name of the child who died last week in a fatal house fire on the city’s Northside. Five-year-old Elite Simmons died after being rushed to Upstate University Hospital from their home located at the 300 block of Douglas Street. Executive Deputy Fire Chief Richard...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Update: 5-year-old killed in Syracuse house fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police now confirm a 5-year-old boy was the victim in last week’s deadly house fire on Douglas Street. Syracuse Police confirm the boy’s name is Elite Simmons. Around 3:30 p.m. on October 27, fire crews were called to the 300 block of...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy