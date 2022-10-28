Read full article on original website
Two charged in Cortland County burglary and assault
On July 25th, officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported assault at a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville.
NY State Police: Man accused of faking son’s death arrested on additional charges
An investigation led by State Police determined that Steven's son was not sick or deceased and the story was made up.
cnyhomepage.com
Madison County Sheriff looking for suspects in burglary of Edward Elementary School
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with an ongoing burglary investigation of the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in the Village of Morrisville. According to the Sheriff, the school has been burglarized on three occasions first starting Friday, October...
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford PD charge teenager with Criminal Weapon Possession
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department reports that a 17-year-old has been given Criminal Weapon Possession charges after an incident that started with a vehicle pursuit and ended with New Hartford School’s being placed on lockout the morning of October 31st. Around 2:23 am...
Two arrested during Otsego Co. underage drinking detail
On October 28th, New York State Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Otsego County and two cashiers were caught selling alcohol to minors.
Woman charged with DWI after Cortland County crash
On October 30th and 3:01 a.m., Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to a one car motor vehicle accident on State Route 215.
flackbroadcasting.com
Troopers: Lowville man accused of felony burglary
LOWVILLE- A village man is faced with burglary charges, including a felony, in the wake of a reported incident in Lewis County. Andrew S. Allen, 19, of Lowville, NY was arrested Sunday evening by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is formally charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree (illegal entry w/intent) and one misdemeanor count of possessing burglary tools.
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County woman accused of introducing prison contraband in Marcy, police say
MARCY- A Lewis County woman is accused of introducing prison contraband in the Mohawk Valley, authorities say. Jennifer S. Simpson, 44, of Castorland, NY was arrested Sunday morning by the New York State Police (Marcy). She was officially charged with one misdemeanor count of introducing prison contraband in the second-degree.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Norwich Man Charged With Arson
A Norwich man has been charged with arson, among other charges after a house fire on Halloween. According to the Norwich Police, firefighters responded to 12 State Street in Norwich around 10:30 p.m. for a fully involved house fire. Police say the resident of the home, Matthew Lamb, admitted he...
cnyhomepage.com
Student stabbed during fight at Proctor High School
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that one student was sent to the hospital and the school was sent into lockdown during a stabbing incident at Proctor High School on the morning of October 31st. Around 10:50 am on Monday, the teaching staff at Proctor High...
Rome man hospitalized after being ejected from motorcycle, deputies say
Rome, N.Y. — A 20-year-old Rome man was taken to a hospital after being ejected from a motorcycle, deputies said. At 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday Tony E. Moonen was driving a 2020 Yamaha motorcycle eastbound along Route 49, according to a news release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
WKTV
Clinton man arrested following a Domestic incident
CLINTON, N.Y. -- Antonio Springer of Clinton New York was arrested following an investigation involving reports of a Domestic incident made to police on Friday. Springer was arrested and charged with Harassment, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Unlawful Imprisonment, and Resisting Arrest.
Teachers stop stabbing at Utica high school, one student hospitalized, police say
Utica, N.Y. — One student was hospitalized Monday after another student stabbed him repeatedly during a fight at a Utica high school until teachers stepped in to stop the attack, police said. The stabbing happened at 10:50 a.m. in a hallway in Proctor High School, according to a news...
One dead after car accident in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died after a car accident on N Butler Road in the Town of Smithfield on Tuesday, November 1, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash at the 5700 block of N Butler Road around 12:42 p.m. Once deputies arrived, they […]
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 10/26/22
Statute: CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) On 10/26/2022 at approximately 4:04 , p.m. Keith Hicks was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court. K. Hicks was processed and transported to Oswego County CAP Court where he was held awaiting arraignment. Inmate Name: RODRIGUES, ERICA M. Address: 92...
Delaware Co. woman charged with DWI after blocking roadway
On the morning of October 18th, Delaware County Sheriff's deputies received a phone call regarding a disabled vehicle that was blocking a portion of Case Hill Road in Franklin.
Student Stabbed Multiple Times At Proctor High School; School Open But Campus Closed All Week
Update: Tuesday 11/1/22: Utica Police have now charged the 17-year-old student accused of stabbing a classmate several times during a fight at Proctor High School. While the teen's name is not being released, police say his is charged with Attempted Assault, a class-C felony, and a misdemeanor charge of criminal possession of a weapon.
waer.org
Syracuse police confirm fatality from fire was child left home alone
Syracuse Police have released the name of the child who died last week in a fatal house fire on the city’s Northside. Five-year-old Elite Simmons died after being rushed to Upstate University Hospital from their home located at the 300 block of Douglas Street. Executive Deputy Fire Chief Richard...
Man airlifted to Syracuse in critical condition after car smashes into tree
Watertown, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was airlifted to Syracuse after the car he was driving crashed into a tree Monday night near Watertown. Around 6:45 p.m., Christopher J. Long, of Fort Drum, was traveling north on County Route 31, south of State Route 11, when he missed a turn and went off the road, according to a news release Tuesday from the State Police.
localsyr.com
Update: 5-year-old killed in Syracuse house fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police now confirm a 5-year-old boy was the victim in last week’s deadly house fire on Douglas Street. Syracuse Police confirm the boy’s name is Elite Simmons. Around 3:30 p.m. on October 27, fire crews were called to the 300 block of...
