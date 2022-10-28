Read full article on original website
Related
wnmufm.org
Accident hinders traffic in Chocolay Township
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, MI— Traffic on US-41 in Chocolay Township was delayed for an hour Monday, following a two-vehicle crash. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 6:40 a.m. to the highway near Silver Creek Road. They say a northbound vehicle driven by a 16-year-old Marquette County resident failed to stop at a red light and hit a vehicle that was turning southbound from Corning Road.
wnmufm.org
Marquette man found in possession of stolen motorcycle
MARQUETTE, MI— A Marquette man is jailed after officers discovered he had a stolen motorcycle. Wednesday around 8:40 p.m., Marquette Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Longyear Avenue on a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, they encountered 32-year-old Gerry Fisk III. When officers learned he had outstanding warrants, Fisk ran, but was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.
wnmufm.org
Marquette Township crash injures 14-year-old girl
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI— One person suffered minor injuries in a Marquette Township roundabout crash Saturday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 5:45 p.m. to US-41 and County Road HQ. Deputies say a vehicle that was southbound on HQ entered the roundabout and failed to yield to a westbound vehicle.
Comments / 0