CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, MI— Traffic on US-41 in Chocolay Township was delayed for an hour Monday, following a two-vehicle crash. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 6:40 a.m. to the highway near Silver Creek Road. They say a northbound vehicle driven by a 16-year-old Marquette County resident failed to stop at a red light and hit a vehicle that was turning southbound from Corning Road.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO