WJCL
Emotional video shows South Carolina boy arriving home from rehab after being hit by van at school
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An 11-year-old boy hit by a van on the first day of school in Anderson County, South Carolina, is back home after weeks in the hospital and then rehab. Huston Stevenson was hit by a van in the Wren High School parking lot on the...
FOX Carolina
Husband, wife sue NC police department after ‘brutal’ K-9 attack
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A husband and wife are suing the Hendersonville Police Department after they were attacked by one of its K-9 officers in 2020, according to a lawsuit. The lawsuit states that on Aug. 2, 2020, a Hendersonville officer allowed his K-9, a Belgian Malinois, to roam...
Mother charged after baby found unresponsive in bathtub in South Carolina
An Upstate mother has been charged after her one-year-old baby died after being found unresponsive in a bathtub in late August.
WLOS.com
Missing: Upstate authorities ask public for help locating teenager
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15 year old girl. A family member reported 15-year-old Giselle Eve Hendershot missing on Nov. 1. According to investigators, Giselle was last seen around midnight this past Saturday night at her address on Britton Drive near Seneca.
North Carolina city sued over off-duty K-9 attack
A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Hendersonville in relation to an off-duty K-9 attack that injured two in August of 2020.
WLOS.com
Longtime Citizen Times reporter Boyle to join Asheville Watchdog team
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s the end of an era for the Asheville Citizen Times' "Answer Man." Friday will mark the last day for reporter John Boyle, who has been with the newspaper for 27 years. Boyle, perhaps best known for his “Answer Man” column, is joining the...
WLOS.com
Head to Hillman Beer in Asheville for a sweet treat and a mammogram
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — CareMore Health is hosting a mobile mammogram event to enable more women to get this important, potentially life-saving screening. The event is being held in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Halloween. In addition to the screenings, CareMore Health will have fun treats and giveaways.
WLOS.com
BeLoved Asheville hits the road with new food truck, serving up hot meals to those in need
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit organization now has a new way to get food out to people who need it most. BeLoved Asheville will now operate a food truck. It's named ‘Mama’s Kitchen' and will also focus on cooking up African-American, Latinx and Appalachian cultural foods.
WLOS.com
Weekend crash involving three vehicles in McDowell County leaves three dead
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash involving three vehicles in McDowell County resulted in three deaths over the weekend. Trooper Rohn Silvers, a public information officer with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCHSP), says on Saturday, Oct. 29, around 12:03 p.m., a 2005 Toyota SUV driven by Eleke Chief Ijioma, 69, of Spartanburg, South Carolina was traveling south on US-64 when it appears to have crossed the centerline, colliding with a Volkswagen vehicle that was heading north on US-64. The driver of the Volkswagen was identified as Charles Albert Bonic, 67, of Rutherfordton, North Carolina, as well as the front seat passenger, his wife, Kathleen Cecilia Bonic, 77.
Accused Deputy killer dies while in custody
An Upstate man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy over the summer has died in hospice care. The Spartanburg County coroner says, Duane Leslie Heard died Friday in Rock Hill.
Driver dies when SUV crashes into Asheville home
A driver died Saturday when his SUV crashed into the back of a south Asheville house.
Pet of the Week: Tilia
It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Tilia.
FOX Carolina
Mother Arrested after Baby Found Unresponsive
Anderson Co. investigator shares new details about unsolved Pendleton quadruple homicide. Anderson Co. investigator shares new details about unsolved Pendleton quadruple homicide. Anderson Co. investigator shares new details about unsolved Pendleton quadruple homicide. Rain clearing out for the night with just a few spotty showers. Dry for the rest of...
WLOS.com
News 13's Kimberly King shares her battle with rare form of cancer
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Eyelid cancer makes up only about 7% of all skin cancers. News 13's Kimberly King is now part of that 7% and sharing her story. This summer, she learned she had a tumor growing beneath her left lower lid lashes. Dr. Christina Choe, an oculoplastic...
WLOS.com
Wet leaves on roadways pose risk for drivers; tips to stay safe
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday morning for many in Western North Carolina brought the first rain with a significant amount of leaves on the ground. Wet leaf covered roads are hazardous to drive since the slick leaves prevent tires from making direct contact with the road. According to the...
WLOS.com
Flu outbreak prompts one mountain school to temporarily close, officials urge vaccination
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County school closed for a day last week due to a flu outbreak. Shining Rock Classical Academy is taking the time to sanitize the building. The school and health leaders are taking the opportunity to recommend getting a flu shot. The Head...
Mountain Xpress
WNC Scary Stories: Footsteps in the attic
Editor’s note: For Halloween, we asked our readers to share the scariest things they’ve experienced in our area. Readers came through with shivery accounts of mysterious occurrences, including this one below. This is a spooky story my grandma Betty Jo used to tell us grandchildren. She lived up...
WLOS.com
1 person shot at Cullowhee apartment complex
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night at an apartment complex in Cullowhee. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about 11:40 p.m., reporting a person had been shot. The victim, who was identified, was treated at...
ashevillemade.com
“Controlled Chaos” at the WNC Pottery Festival
Fong Choo is a Singapore-born studio potter whose miniature sculptural teapots have garnered international acclaim, turning heads at lauded venues like the Smithsonian Craft Show and the American Craft Exposition. And yet, in a recent conversation with Asheville Made, Choo spoke as much about cucumber salad as he did ceramics.
FOX Carolina
NCDOT: I-26 west reopened near Asheville following crash
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT)responded to a crash that shut down parts of I-26 west near Asheville Tuesday morning. The crash happened just beyond Airport Road at 8:21 a.m. and is expected to be reopened by 10 a.m., according to NCDOT. Officials said...
