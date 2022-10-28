ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Missing: Upstate authorities ask public for help locating teenager

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15 year old girl. A family member reported 15-year-old Giselle Eve Hendershot missing on Nov. 1. According to investigators, Giselle was last seen around midnight this past Saturday night at her address on Britton Drive near Seneca.
Head to Hillman Beer in Asheville for a sweet treat and a mammogram

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — CareMore Health is hosting a mobile mammogram event to enable more women to get this important, potentially life-saving screening. The event is being held in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Halloween. In addition to the screenings, CareMore Health will have fun treats and giveaways.
Weekend crash involving three vehicles in McDowell County leaves three dead

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash involving three vehicles in McDowell County resulted in three deaths over the weekend. Trooper Rohn Silvers, a public information officer with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCHSP), says on Saturday, Oct. 29, around 12:03 p.m., a 2005 Toyota SUV driven by Eleke Chief Ijioma, 69, of Spartanburg, South Carolina was traveling south on US-64 when it appears to have crossed the centerline, colliding with a Volkswagen vehicle that was heading north on US-64. The driver of the Volkswagen was identified as Charles Albert Bonic, 67, of Rutherfordton, North Carolina, as well as the front seat passenger, his wife, Kathleen Cecilia Bonic, 77.
Mother Arrested after Baby Found Unresponsive

Anderson Co. investigator shares new details about unsolved Pendleton quadruple homicide. Rain clearing out for the night with just a few spotty showers. Dry for the rest of...
Wet leaves on roadways pose risk for drivers; tips to stay safe

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday morning for many in Western North Carolina brought the first rain with a significant amount of leaves on the ground. Wet leaf covered roads are hazardous to drive since the slick leaves prevent tires from making direct contact with the road. According to the...
WNC Scary Stories: Footsteps in the attic

Editor’s note: For Halloween, we asked our readers to share the scariest things they’ve experienced in our area. Readers came through with shivery accounts of mysterious occurrences, including this one below. This is a spooky story my grandma Betty Jo used to tell us grandchildren. She lived up...
1 person shot at Cullowhee apartment complex

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night at an apartment complex in Cullowhee. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about 11:40 p.m., reporting a person had been shot. The victim, who was identified, was treated at...
“Controlled Chaos” at the WNC Pottery Festival

Fong Choo is a Singapore-born studio potter whose miniature sculptural teapots have garnered international acclaim, turning heads at lauded venues like the Smithsonian Craft Show and the American Craft Exposition. And yet, in a recent conversation with Asheville Made, Choo spoke as much about cucumber salad as he did ceramics.
NCDOT: I-26 west reopened near Asheville following crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT)responded to a crash that shut down parts of I-26 west near Asheville Tuesday morning. The crash happened just beyond Airport Road at 8:21 a.m. and is expected to be reopened by 10 a.m., according to NCDOT. Officials said...
