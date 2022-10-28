ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Us Weekly

Look Back at Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan’s Rocky Relationship

A complicated past! Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed their son, John, after their relationship was over and the New England Patriots star had already moved on with Gisele Bündchen. "Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my […]
Us Weekly

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas’ Relationship Timeline

More than four years after meeting on set, Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas found love after heartbreak. News broke in November 2019 that the This Is Us star filed for divorce from Chrishell Stause after two years of marriage. While he listed their date of separation as July 8, 2019, the Selling Sunset star marked […]
ETOnline.com

Meghan Markle Reveals Daughter Lilibet's Latest Milestone -- and Mom Doria Makes a Podcast Cameo

As Meghan Markle revealed in her latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes With Meghan, her and Prince Harry's 17-month-old daughter just started walking. "I'm in the thick of it -- toddling," Markle quipped, referencing having two kids under four years old. The couple's firstborn, son Archie, celebrated his third birthday in May. The Duchess of Sussex also shared some insight into what a typical morning is like in her household, describing her efforts to make breakfast for her husband and two kids as they all get ready for the day.
ETOnline.com

Tom Brady Takes His Kids to Food Bank After Announcing Split From Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady spent the weekend following news of his divorce from Gisele Bündchen teaching their children the importance of giving back. ET learned that on Sunday, Brady and their two kids, Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12, traveled to Port Charlotte, Florida, where they served food and also helped deliver meals to storm-hit mobile home park residents in Englewood and North Port.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
ETOnline.com

'Bachelor in Paradise': Why Sarah Abruptly Left the Beach

Sarah Hamrick is speaking out. On Monday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, host Jesse Palmer revealed that Sarah had left the beach due to a family emergency, something she addressed on social media after the show aired. The reality star revealed that her grandmother passed away. "Opening myself up...
ETOnline.com

How to Watch Matthew Perry's Exclusive Broadcast Interview with Diane Sawyer — Now Streaming

Matthew Perry sits down with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer ahead of the release of his new book, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir. In this emotional one-hour special, Perry and Sawyer discuss never-before-shared details from behind the scenes of Friends, his struggles with addiction, and Perry’s near-death experience.
ETOnline.com

Matthew Perry's Memoir Bombshells: Drugs and Alcohol, 'Friends,' Keanu Reeves, Gwyneth Paltrow and More

Matthew Perry is getting candid about his life, career and struggles with addiction in an intense new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. The 53-year-old Friends star opens up like never before in the book, detailing his tumultuous family life, his long-speculated ups and downs with drug and alcohol abuse, his relationships with stars like Julia Roberts and Valerie Bertinelli, and, strangely, a few nasty mentions of Keanu Reeves.

