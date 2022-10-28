Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Gisele Bündchen Purchased a $1.2M Art-Deco Cottage Months Prior to Tom Brady Split
Gisele Bündchen has a new place to call home. ET has learned that the 42-year-old model purchased an Art-Deco style cottage for $1.25 million on Feb. 28, months before she and Tom Brady announced their split. Located in Surfside, Florida, Bündchen's new pad has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and...
Look Back at Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan’s Rocky Relationship
A complicated past! Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed their son, John, after their relationship was over and the New England Patriots star had already moved on with Gisele Bündchen. "Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my […]
ETOnline.com
Tom Brady Dresses as Grim Reaper, Poses With His Kids for First Halloween Since Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady got into the Halloween spirit with a little help from his kids! On Monday, the NFL star posted a photo to Instagram of himself dressed as the Grim Reaper while trick-or-treating with his 9-year-old daughter, Vivian, and his 12-year-old son, Benjamin, who were also in costume. "Insert grim...
Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and Beyond
From friends to lovers. Zendaya and Tom Holland have their romance hush-hush, but fans know that the two have a long history. The actors met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and romance rumors quickly followed. However, there wasn’t a direct confirmation of them dating until July 2021, when they were spotted kissing.
Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas’ Relationship Timeline
More than four years after meeting on set, Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas found love after heartbreak. News broke in November 2019 that the This Is Us star filed for divorce from Chrishell Stause after two years of marriage. While he listed their date of separation as July 8, 2019, the Selling Sunset star marked […]
ETOnline.com
Shonda Rhimes Joins Celebs Quitting Twitter: 'Not Hanging Around for Whatever Elon Has Planned'
Elon Musk officially took ownership of Twitter last week, ending months of back and forth over the $44-billion deal. It also kicked off an exodus from the app as users -- both famous and not -- took umbrage with how his acquisition seemingly allows more hate speech to be spewed from trolls and racists.
ETOnline.com
Takeoff Dead at 28: Khloe Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Ja Rule and More Celebs Pay Tribute to Migos Rapper
Takeoff, one third of the group Migos, died early Tuesday morning after a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas, according to multiple reports. The rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28. A representative for Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed Takeoff's death to the Associated Press.
ETOnline.com
Meghan Markle Reveals Daughter Lilibet's Latest Milestone -- and Mom Doria Makes a Podcast Cameo
As Meghan Markle revealed in her latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes With Meghan, her and Prince Harry's 17-month-old daughter just started walking. "I'm in the thick of it -- toddling," Markle quipped, referencing having two kids under four years old. The couple's firstborn, son Archie, celebrated his third birthday in May. The Duchess of Sussex also shared some insight into what a typical morning is like in her household, describing her efforts to make breakfast for her husband and two kids as they all get ready for the day.
ETOnline.com
Tom Brady Takes His Kids to Food Bank After Announcing Split From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady spent the weekend following news of his divorce from Gisele Bündchen teaching their children the importance of giving back. ET learned that on Sunday, Brady and their two kids, Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12, traveled to Port Charlotte, Florida, where they served food and also helped deliver meals to storm-hit mobile home park residents in Englewood and North Port.
ETOnline.com
'Bachelor in Paradise': Why Sarah Abruptly Left the Beach
Sarah Hamrick is speaking out. On Monday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, host Jesse Palmer revealed that Sarah had left the beach due to a family emergency, something she addressed on social media after the show aired. The reality star revealed that her grandmother passed away. "Opening myself up...
ETOnline.com
'Married at First Sight' Reunion: Justin and Nate Clash Before Justin Makes a Shocking Allegation (Exclusive)
Things are getting heated on the Married at First Sight reunion couch. In this exclusive look from part one of the season 15 Married at First Sight reunion, tensions between Nate and Josh reach an all-time high after host and ET's own Kevin Frazier asks if anyone on the cast has blocked each other on social media.
ETOnline.com
Inside Jerry O'Connell and Natalie Morales' Transformation Into Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox on 'The Talk'
The Talk’s Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales have this year’s hottest couples costume! For Monday’s Halloween episode, the co-hosts brought the rock n’ roll as Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. "I actually thought this was the funniest costume,” Morales tells ET’s Matt Cohen about...
ETOnline.com
How to Watch Matthew Perry's Exclusive Broadcast Interview with Diane Sawyer — Now Streaming
Matthew Perry sits down with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer ahead of the release of his new book, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir. In this emotional one-hour special, Perry and Sawyer discuss never-before-shared details from behind the scenes of Friends, his struggles with addiction, and Perry’s near-death experience.
ETOnline.com
Inside Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest's 'Live' Halloween Episode: 'Barbie,' 'Thor' and More (Exclusive)
Live With Kelly and Ryan always goes all out for Halloween -- but this year is next level! Ahead of the show's costume-crazed episode on Monday, ET's Rachel Smith got a behind-the-scenes look at how hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest were able to pull off such epic, pop culturally relevant getups.
ETOnline.com
Frankie Jonas and Girlfriend Dress as Brother Joe Jonas and Ex Taylor Swift in Hilarious Halloween Look
Nothing like a little brotherly love (and teasing). Frankie Jonas, the youngest member of the Jonas family who is often referred to by his nickname the "Bonus Jonas," had some Halloween fun over the weekend. Taking aim at his older brother, Joe Jonas, and Joe's famous ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, Frankie...
ETOnline.com
Matthew Perry's Memoir Bombshells: Drugs and Alcohol, 'Friends,' Keanu Reeves, Gwyneth Paltrow and More
Matthew Perry is getting candid about his life, career and struggles with addiction in an intense new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. The 53-year-old Friends star opens up like never before in the book, detailing his tumultuous family life, his long-speculated ups and downs with drug and alcohol abuse, his relationships with stars like Julia Roberts and Valerie Bertinelli, and, strangely, a few nasty mentions of Keanu Reeves.
Comments / 0