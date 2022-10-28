Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Friends honored for helping Leesburg Historical Society
Modern Woodmen recently honored Raymond and Nicole Friend of the Leesburg Historical Society as 2022 Modern Woodmen Hometown Heroes. A dinner was held at The Alley Grille Restaurant to present the award. Modern Woodmen financial representative Dan Mayo said: “The Leesburg Historical Society has worked hard this year to provide...
WLWT 5
This Cincinnati radio station is already playing Christmas music
CINCINNATI — It's Oct. 31 and Christmas music is playing on a Cincinnati radio station. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, began playing Christmas music this week. It’s the first radio station broadcasting the sounds of the season this year. Other radio stations in the Queen City...
Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette has a new home
The Times-Gazette has a new home at 138 W. Beech St. in Hillsboro. It is the one-time location of W & W Dry Cleaners. The office can be visited in person or can be reached by phone at 937-393-3456 or by email at [email protected] The newspaper officially opened the new location Monday. A picture of the building that will soon have new signage is shown here.
Times Gazette
Greenfield Christmas Parade
The 41st annual Greenfield Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at 2 p.m. Line-up will begin at 1 p.m. at the Greenfield Research parking lot at 347 Edgewood Ave. in Greenfield. The route will start down North Street, turn right on Seventh Street, and then turn left onto Jefferson Street.
Record-Herald
Historical fame and a colorful life
This Thursday, the Fayette County Historical Society’s annual meeting will feature a presentation on the highest ranking soldier from Fayette County during the Civil War. The meeting will take place in the St. Colman Fellowship Hall in Washington Court House. A social gathering will take place prior to the meeting at 6:30 p.m., with the meeting beginning at 7. This meeting is open to the public and all that have an interest are encouraged to attend.
Times Gazette
Garden club holds October meeting
The Hillsboro Garden Club met Oct. 25 at the Kathryn Zane Granger Floral Hall on the Highland County fairgrounds. After president Judith Stivender called the meeting to order, all present stood and recited the Pledge of Allegiance, and then sang “God Bless America” led by Ed Davis. The...
Times Gazette
TAKE NOTE
Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 will hold an all-you-can-eat fish from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The meal includes fish, fries, hush puppies and a soft drink for $12. The meal is open to the public. Turkey Bingo: Car Edition. Turkey Bingo: The Car Edition is Saturday, Nov. 5...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Olympus needs belly rubs and a forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ready to give your next dog a lot of belly rubs? Olympus might be your girl. She's a big girl at about 00 pounds but actually needs to add a few more pounds. The folks at Cincinnati Animal CARE say she's just the sweetest dog.
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cincinnati. If you find yourself in the Cumminsville neighborhood, you should try the hot dogs at this joint. Customers highly recommend the chili cheese Mett (which can be made mild or hot if you're looking for some spice) and cheese Coney. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings, slaw dogs, Reuben dogs, and Italian sausage sandwiches. Patrons say getting a side of their chili cheese fries or onion rings is a must.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH
Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
Times Gazette
Blood drives Nov. 16 in Greenfield
Give thanks and give back in November. Patients are counting on the generosity of volunteer blood donors to shake up their holiday traditions and give blood. Unfortunately, the need for blood doesn’t take a holiday. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially around Thanksgiving. For drives held Nov....
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Kroger to open food halls at 3 Columbus-area stores
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Kroger stores in the Columbus area will be opening food halls that will offer a mix of selections. The company announced California-based Kitchen United will open the halls at 3417 N. High St., Clintonville, 7625 Sawmill Rd., Dublin and 300 S. Hamilton Rd. this fall.
abandonedway.com
Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures
Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
roadtirement.com
Methodist Hill Cemetery in Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This cemetery caught our eye as we were driving around Reynoldsburg, Ohio. We were actually going to the VFW to see the tank and this cemetery was adjacent to that. Also known as Hill Road Methodist Cemetery, Historic Hill Cemetery, and Reynoldsburg Cemetery, it is located in Franklin County, Ohio. The first burial is recorded to have taken place in 1816. According to the Franklin County Chapter of The Ohio Genealogical Society the last burial recorded was in 1908.
wvxu.org
Rare artifact from the Golden Age of Hollywood discovered in Covington food pantry
Before becoming the executive director of the Be Concerned food pantry in Covington, Andy Brunsman was a student at Mount St. Joseph University. In one of his film classes, he watched the 1934 film It Happened One Night starring Claudette Colbert and Clark Gable. The movie didn't make a noticeable impression on him at the time, but the film that swept the 7th Academy Awards and took home Best Picture in 1935 would re-enter his life in an unusual way.
Times Gazette
Safety pin found in kids’ candy
Four different reports stated that foreign objects were found in candy passed out during Beggar’s Night last Thursday in Lynchburg, police chief Richard Warner said Monday. The police chief said a safety pin visibly sticking out of a candy bar was reported and observed by officers in one incident, and that a piece of a razor blade was found in another piece of candy at the same residence, although officers did not see it. Other reported incidents included some type of metal object and what appeared to be the head of a tack in other pieces of candy.
‘I thank everyone who has supported me’
Even as a young boy, James “Jim” Lewis, Jr. always had a strong desire to work in law enforcement, a career path inspired by his g
New documentary highlights 'The Uncle Al Show' and its lasting legacy
'The Uncle Al Show' is one of the most iconic TV shows in the history of Cincinnati television. For the first time, WCPO 9 looks back on what the show meant to thousands.
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
