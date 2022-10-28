Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Omaha Girl Scouts get hands-on lesson in diversity of hairstyles
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Girl Scouts at King Science and Technology Middle School got a hands-on lesson in hair diversity Friday. The students got to interact with mannequins of different hair textures. Heather Ripley, outreach specialist for the Girl Scouts, contacted local hairstylist Danette Cook to lead the lesson...
KETV.com
'They'll never get burnt down again': Omaha business donating new gazebo after suspected arson
OMAHA, Neb. — A new gazebo is set to come to Hanscom Park, weeks after a suspected arson. We showed you the remnants of the gazebo last month. Neighbors told us they were gutted by the loss. Now, one company is building a replacement. A sidewalk in Hanscom Park...
KETV.com
Omaha's 1991 blizzard: Remembering the storm that canceled Halloween
OMAHA, Neb. — Do you remember the blizzard that canceled Halloween in Omaha?. On this day in 1991, a combination blizzard and ice storm hit the Omaha area, leading to 5-7 inches of snow and up to 1 inch of ice afterward. Minnesota received 2-3 inches of snow. In...
KETV.com
Mini Mavericks celebrate Halloween early with trick-or-treat parade at UNO
OMAHA, Neb. — A group of kids at the University of Nebraska at Omaha were in the Halloween spirit on Monday. The mini Mavericks celebrated trick-or-treating early with a parade at the child care center. Nearly 50 children of UNO faculty, staff and students made their way across campus.
Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier
PAPILLION — A century-old, family-owned bread business is among the latest entities headed to the Steel Ridge development, one of the newer, hot growth slices of metropolitan Omaha. But don’t expect to smell the aroma of freshly baked pumpernickel or honey wheat loaves when passing by Schram Road and 156th Street. Rotella’s Italian Bakery intends […] The post Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
omahamagazine.com
Happy Accidents in Happy Hollow
When Ben Haverkamp’s work in the medical field brought him to Omaha in 2020, he and wife Allison were looking for a home like the large 1950s ranch they had loved in Kansas City. But inventory was slim, and instead of midcentury modern, they ended up with century-old charm.
WOWT
Accidental Omaha kitchen fire causes estimated $25,000 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A kitchen fire in west Omaha was taken care of quickly by firefighters. The Omaha Fire Department says crews responded to a home in the area of 158th Circle and Elm Street for a kitchen fire at 4:44 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived they found a...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha church works to fight health inequity
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Susan Blum brought her seven-year-old granddaughter to the Pleasant Green Baptist Church health fair Saturday. Blum lives a few miles away and came for their COVID boosters. “It’s very accessible for us. It’s in our area, so it was the perfect place for us today,” said...
KETV.com
Trunk-or-treat, scare events feeding Omaha metro Halloween happiness
OMAHA, Neb. — With just two days until Halloween, people around the metro are getting into the spirit of the season. At Russell Speeder's Car Wash, people had the opportunity to go through their 'Tunnel of Terror!'. This is the second year for the event. The car wash's general...
Omaha officer shoots driver at annual Halloween block party
A Halloween celebration in Omaha turned frantic after a man drove through a barricaded area and was shot by a police officer Monday night.
klkntv.com
Third motorcycle crash in less than a week slows Lincoln traffic Tuesday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway Tuesday morning following a motorcycle crash in Lincoln. It happened near South 23rd and South Streets just before 7 a.m. Emergency responders blocked off a lane as they checked out the motorcyclist. Right now it’s not clear what led up to...
KETV.com
Police shooting at trick-or-treat event stuns neighbors
OMAHA, Neb. — Many families are still feeling shaken in the wake of the officer involved shooting in the Minne Lusa neighborhood. The president of the neighborhood association says the night started perfectly with big attendance for the annual event. She says never thought it would end the way...
1011now.com
Common Threads of Lincoln provides reusable feminine kits to those in need
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The volunteers at ‘Common Threads’ all have one common goal: to create human care items from donated fabric that will serve people in Lincoln and around the world. The organization started three years ago with a mission to create feminine care products, newborn care kits, as well as pillowcases and other items that are requested. Each feminine kit includes soap, and washable and reusable menstrual solutions that are for girls and women around the world.
KETV.com
Witnesses describe Halloween night chaos on Minne Lusa Boulevard
OMAHA, Neb. — Buffy Bush saw a vehicle barreling toward her family. They stepped onto the sidewalk just in time. She scooped up her 5-year-old granddaughter and ran. The driver of that car was identified by Omaha police as 31-year-old Dontavius Levering. He went around barricades and drove towards the crowd, according to witnesses and police. He was shot five times by an officer and is expected to survive.
North Omaha Community hosts its 2nd annual fall fest
The North Omaha Community Partnership and its sponsors hosted its 2nd annual fall fest, Trunk or Treat and Chili Cook-off Saturday at Skinner Magnet School.
klkntv.com
Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to health reasons. Now she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro is...
KETV.com
Nebraska's Wildlife Safari Park extends season due to mild weather
ASHLAND, Neb. — The Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland is staying open an extra week because of the mild weather. People can drive through the park every day this week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. After that, it'll be open Saturdays and Sundays, weather permitting. “The mild fall...
KETV.com
Mayor Stothert discusses Omaha progress, goals in front of crowd Tuesday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday evening at Montclair Community Center — the first since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Stothert discussed her four main goals: public safety, managing the city budget, job growth and improving the taxpayer experience. On the topic...
KETV.com
Omaha Police: Officer shoots driver who goes around barricades toward Halloween trick-or-treaters
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Department confirms an officer shot a driver who nearly hit a huge crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Newport Avenue. Officers say they first received a report of a reckless driver in the area Monday night, but that call never...
