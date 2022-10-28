I need to make a clear distinction between Halloween and Cosplay. Both involve wearing a costume and interacting with lots of other people in disguise, but this is where the similarity ends. Cosplay takes the practice much further, where you’re not just dressing up as a character from a movie, book, anime, or video game, but heading into the realm of collective performance art by way of a fandom so pure the act becomes seamless. Cosplayers inhabit their roles to the fullest with gusto and rarely broach the third wall. They also act as experts on the characters they are inhabiting, with myrid hours of research to show for it.

