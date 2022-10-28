ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore crossing guard retires after over 40 years of service

A Baltimore City crossing guard is retiring after more than 40 years of service. Janice Janicki, 85, has become a pillar on the corner of South Highland Avenue and Foster Avenue. She helps kids get to Archbishop Borders School safely. Janicki carried her stop sign and wore her bright yellow...
BALTIMORE, MD
pressboxonline.com

Baltimore Natives Launch App To Help Sports Bettors

Sports betting certainly wasn’t part of the curriculum at Pikesville’s Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School when Brad Kronthal (Class of ’11), his brother Spencer (Class of ’14) and their buddy Seth Sholk (Class of ’15) were students there. Still, the BT alumni say their day...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Merriweather Post

How Poor Judgement, Ego, and Miscommunication Have Led the CA Board to Consider Firing CA President

At least some members of the CA Board are considering removing CA’s President and CEO, Ms. Lakey Boyd. Removing Ms. Boyd would require the vote of at least six board members and it is unclear if enough CA Board members support this course of action; however, tensions between CA Board members and Ms. Boyd are palpable and the CA Board Chair recently declined to voice support for Ms. Boyd when she directly asked about her job security during the October 27 CA Board meeting. This article attempts to explain the breakdown in their relationship and how the community arrived at this point.
COLUMBIA, MD
talbotspy.org

A Now Retired Visionary Art Museum Director, Rebecca Hoffberger sees a Future of Fresh, Intuitive Thinking

The best way to sample the depth of knowledge and spiritual height of Rebecca Hoffberger is to walk the hallways, climb the soaring spiral stairs, and immerse yourself in the exhibit areas of Baltimore’s quirky, unique, inspiring and nationally acclaimed American Visionary Art Museum. There you will find creative vision and revelations in countless works by mostly unknown, self-taught artists.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Howard County native 'The Bald Ballerina' finds joy in the face of devastating cancer diagnosis

As we say goodbye to October, Breast Cancer Awareness month, it's important to remember breast cancer is the most common form of cancer for women younger than 39.  It's rare. And only 5% of cases are women in their 20's.  Howard County's Maggie Kudirka was only 23 when she was diagnosed with stage 4, metastatic breast cancer. At the time she was just beginning her career as a professional dancer with New York's 'Joffrey Ballet Concert Group'.  The prestigious company offered her a full scholarship. Less than a year into her new, exciting career she felt a lump while showering. And...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
signsofthetimes.com

Crab Wrap Becomes a Selfie Sensation for Seafood Restaurant

JOAQUÍN ANDÚJAR, AN MLB pitcher in the ’70s and ’80s from the Dominican Republic, once said that you can sum up life in one word: “Youneverknow.”. That “one word” came to mind when I learned about a restaurant generator-turned landmark in Annapolis, MD. Cantler’s Riverside Inn, a crab house highlighting Maryland-style seafood specialties in an old-school environment, is owned by its local founders, Jimmy and Linda Cantler. A five-generation family in the seafood industry — including Jimmy originally working as a waterman on Chesapeake Bay — the couple opened Cantler’s Riverside Inn in 1974.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
BmoreArt Magazine

Best Costumes Ever? Photos from Comic-Con, America’s Greatest Comic Book Convention

I need to make a clear distinction between Halloween and Cosplay. Both involve wearing a costume and interacting with lots of other people in disguise, but this is where the similarity ends. Cosplay takes the practice much further, where you’re not just dressing up as a character from a movie, book, anime, or video game, but heading into the realm of collective performance art by way of a fandom so pure the act becomes seamless. Cosplayers inhabit their roles to the fullest with gusto and rarely broach the third wall. They also act as experts on the characters they are inhabiting, with myrid hours of research to show for it.
BALTIMORE, MD
AdWeek

Veteran WBAL Anchor Stan Stovall to Retire at End of November

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WBAL veteran news anchor Stan Stovall said he is retiring at the end November. “Stovall is one of the most well-known and...
BALTIMORE, MD

