Florida State

Miami New Times

Florida's Education System Is Turning Into Modern Day McCarthyism, or Worse, Historian Says

The era of McCarthyism in the 1940s and '50s remains one of the most stark examples of political persecution and ideological repression in U.S. history. Prominent politicians and federal agencies drummed up fear of communist infiltration into the government, the educational system, and the entertainment industry, leading to the firing of thousands of people accused of having communist affiliations.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

New Charlie Crist ad hits Ron DeSantis for taking away women’s rights

New Charlie Crist campaign ad, 'Signing Away,' claims Ron DeSantis is 'happy' to take away women's autonomy. Charlie Crist’s campaign has a new ad running today that hits again on a central theme of the Democrat’s campaign for Governor: Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to control women’s bodies.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Delegation for 11.1.22: One week out — Midterm money races

As the Midterms approach, a fundraising state-of-play. Just a week out from Election Day. For all the talk of Florida shifting from a purple state to a (light) shade of red, it is still the locale for millions in political spending. More than $120 million was raised — and over...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

RPOF unveils last Ron DeSantis ad before election

Heading into the final week, DeSantis maintains large leads in the polls and in overall campaign resources over his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist. With one week until the General Election, the Republican Party of Florida released its last TV advertisement for Gov. Ron DeSantis, a 60-second spot titled “Keeping Florida Free.”
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo

Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Report: Medical marijuana patients, daily dose amounts at an all-time high

Physicians certified patients for 546 million ounces of smokable marijuana last fiscal year. Florida’s medical marijuana market continues to grow as more and more residents qualify for access. Not only has the number of patients qualifying for medical marijuana increased in the last year, daily dose amounts ordered have,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

On-site visits scheduled for six Gold Seal nursing home hopefuls

There are 690 nursing home in Florida, but only 14 are 'Gold Seal.'. Members of a blue-ribbon, long-term care panel agreed to schedule on-site visits to six nursing homes and to reconvene at the end of November to decide which facilities should be recommended for the “Gold Seal” designation.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.31.2022 — BOO! Democrats on Verge of Election Nightmare— First Lady Casey DeSantis— Rubio, Demings, Mast—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Casey DeSantis Juggles Kids, Football Games, and Beats Cancer. What more can we say about First Lady Casey DeSantis?. After beating cancer a few months ago, First Lady DeSantis continues to campaign for Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Tell us: Florida’s Democratic Party lost 331,000 voters. Where did they go?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Put out a missing persons report: 331,000 Florida Democrats have disappeared. The Florida Division of Elections released its voter registration report for the November election, known as book closing, earlier this month. Taken with the reports from the general elections in 2020 and 2018, Republicans and...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Mark Wilson: Hurricane Ian proves crisis in home insurance

Florida’s property insurance rates have skyrocketed to three times the national average. Florida is in the midst of a swirling storm with a property insurance market that has been described as in free fall. In late August, we marked the 30th anniversary of Category 5 Hurricane Andrew making landfall in South Florida. At the time, Andrew, was the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

SCOFLA revokes 5 law licenses, disciplines 7 other attorneys

One Utah attorney reportedly used embezzled funds to remodel his Tampa home. The Florida Supreme Court has issued orders to discipline 12 attorneys for misconduct, including five whose law licenses will be revoked. The Florida Bar announced the orders Monday as part of the latest round of disciplinary action from...
TAMPA, FL

