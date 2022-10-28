Read full article on original website
Miami New Times
Florida's Education System Is Turning Into Modern Day McCarthyism, or Worse, Historian Says
The era of McCarthyism in the 1940s and '50s remains one of the most stark examples of political persecution and ideological repression in U.S. history. Prominent politicians and federal agencies drummed up fear of communist infiltration into the government, the educational system, and the entertainment industry, leading to the firing of thousands of people accused of having communist affiliations.
floridapolitics.com
New Charlie Crist ad hits Ron DeSantis for taking away women’s rights
New Charlie Crist campaign ad, 'Signing Away,' claims Ron DeSantis is 'happy' to take away women's autonomy. Charlie Crist’s campaign has a new ad running today that hits again on a central theme of the Democrat’s campaign for Governor: Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to control women’s bodies.
floridapolitics.com
Delegation for 11.1.22: One week out — Midterm money races
As the Midterms approach, a fundraising state-of-play. Just a week out from Election Day. For all the talk of Florida shifting from a purple state to a (light) shade of red, it is still the locale for millions in political spending. More than $120 million was raised — and over...
floridapolitics.com
RPOF unveils last Ron DeSantis ad before election
Heading into the final week, DeSantis maintains large leads in the polls and in overall campaign resources over his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist. With one week until the General Election, the Republican Party of Florida released its last TV advertisement for Gov. Ron DeSantis, a 60-second spot titled “Keeping Florida Free.”
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 11.1.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. In a final campaign across the “Free State,” Gov. Ron DeSantis will embark on a “Don’t Tread on Florida” Tour this weekend.
Which Florida counties are the most Red or most Blue?
Is it red, is it blue, or is it just Florida? As the midterms creep closer, which parts of the state are changing colors, and which parts are deepening their party strongholds?
Florida still ends daylight saving time, despite years of legislative pushback
Efforts to make Daylight Saving Time permanent are still stalled out in Congress.
floridapolitics.com
Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo
Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
floridapolitics.com
Direct mail roundup: Big money drubs Charlie Crist on girls’ sports, college debt forgiveness
The Seminole Tribe is the main money behind two new mailers stoking culture war controversies against Crist. Anti-Charlie Crist mailers have enlisted a trans athlete and a nose-ringed, face-tattooed model to discourage voters from supporting the Democratic gubernatorial candidate — even if he didn’t vote on the issues that involve them.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis condemns antisemitism after demonstrations in North and South Florida
‘Governor DeSantis rejects attempts to scapegoat the Jewish community — it has no place in Florida.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis‘s is denouncing antisemitism after a weekend that saw hateful displays across the Sunshine State. The statement, sent by DeSantis Press Secretary Bryan Griffin Monday afternoon, comes after Florida Democrats...
USF urges Florida Supreme Court to hear case about pandemic shutdown fees
Similar lawsuits have been filed against colleges and universities in Florida and across the country after campuses were shut down in 2020.
floridapolitics.com
Report: Medical marijuana patients, daily dose amounts at an all-time high
Physicians certified patients for 546 million ounces of smokable marijuana last fiscal year. Florida’s medical marijuana market continues to grow as more and more residents qualify for access. Not only has the number of patients qualifying for medical marijuana increased in the last year, daily dose amounts ordered have,...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Poised To Win “Traditionally Liberal” Districts
As the Republican nominee in 2018, Ron DeSantis lost Miami-Dade County by more than 20 points. As the incumbent Republican governor, DeSantis, is poised to win Miami — the first Republican in 20 years to do so — on the strength of the Hispanic vote
Orlando Democrat Is “Excited” That Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Election Force Is Looking Into Longtime Cheating Allegations
Democrats have complained plenty about Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election “police.” Yet one Democrat from Orlando is thrilled the state’s Office of Election Crimes and Security is trying to ensure the integrity of Florida’s elections. The Washington Times reported on Saturday that Cynthia
floridapolitics.com
On-site visits scheduled for six Gold Seal nursing home hopefuls
There are 690 nursing home in Florida, but only 14 are 'Gold Seal.'. Members of a blue-ribbon, long-term care panel agreed to schedule on-site visits to six nursing homes and to reconvene at the end of November to decide which facilities should be recommended for the “Gold Seal” designation.
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.31.2022 — BOO! Democrats on Verge of Election Nightmare— First Lady Casey DeSantis— Rubio, Demings, Mast—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Casey DeSantis Juggles Kids, Football Games, and Beats Cancer. What more can we say about First Lady Casey DeSantis?. After beating cancer a few months ago, First Lady DeSantis continues to campaign for Gov. Ron...
click orlando
Tell us: Florida’s Democratic Party lost 331,000 voters. Where did they go?
ORLANDO, Fla. – Put out a missing persons report: 331,000 Florida Democrats have disappeared. The Florida Division of Elections released its voter registration report for the November election, known as book closing, earlier this month. Taken with the reports from the general elections in 2020 and 2018, Republicans and...
floridapolitics.com
Mark Wilson: Hurricane Ian proves crisis in home insurance
Florida’s property insurance rates have skyrocketed to three times the national average. Florida is in the midst of a swirling storm with a property insurance market that has been described as in free fall. In late August, we marked the 30th anniversary of Category 5 Hurricane Andrew making landfall in South Florida. At the time, Andrew, was the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history.
floridapolitics.com
SCOFLA revokes 5 law licenses, disciplines 7 other attorneys
One Utah attorney reportedly used embezzled funds to remodel his Tampa home. The Florida Supreme Court has issued orders to discipline 12 attorneys for misconduct, including five whose law licenses will be revoked. The Florida Bar announced the orders Monday as part of the latest round of disciplinary action from...
BET
More Than One Million Americans Won’t Be Eligible to Vote in Florida on November 8th
A recent study estimated that 4.6 million Americans will not be able to vote in this year's midterm elections due to a current or previous felony conviction. The study also found that African Americans of voting age are over three times more likely to be disenfranchised due to a felony than non-African Americans - about one out of every 19 citizens in the U.S.
