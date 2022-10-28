ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Comments / 0

abccolumbia.com

Alleged robbery suspect wanted by Columbia Police Dept.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Terrell Carter following an alleged theft. Investigators say Carter is accused of stealing a victim’s cell phone during a pre-arranged sale exchange that happened on Oct. 30 after 4:30 p.m. The unharmed male victim says...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office investigating Johnston shooting, one person in custody

UPDATE, 6:03 P.M. – According to Johnston Police Department Chief John Perry, one person is custody for Attempted Murder. EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Johnston Police Department Chief John Perry tells WJBF that Johnston Police are working multiple scenes in cooperation with Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office connected to a shooting investigation.. Earlier this morning, law […]
JOHNSTON, SC
WRDW-TV

At least 1 person injured in Edgefield County shooting

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning it was assisting the Johnston Police Department in investigating a shooting. A man was reportedly shot in the lower back Tuesday in the 600 block of Ridge Road in an incident that was reported around 10:20 a.m.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office: wanted robbery suspect apprehended

SUMTER CO.,S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office say the last remaining wanted suspect who lured two victims into a home on Patricia Drive and robbed them at gunpoint has been apprehended. Chryshaun McKenzie turned himself in to deputies late this afternoon, says the Sheriff’s Office....
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

CPD searching for armed robbery suspect, urges caution when meeting online buyers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re searching for a suspect in an armed robbery Monday. Investigators said on Oct. 30 at around 4:30 p.m. the victim met with the suspect as part of a phone sale. The victim told police he met the man at the 900 block of Assembly at a pre-arranged meeting. The man displayed a gun and took the phone before leaving. No one was injured in the incident.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington County Coroner identifies victim after fatal collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Platt Springs Road and Cross Road in Lexington County. According to Coroner Fisher, the victim of the 8:30 a.m. collision is Takkia Sierra Dawkins, 37, of...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Suspects considered "armed and dangerous" turned themselves in to Sumter County Sheriff's Office

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports two suspects who they say are considered armed and dangerous have turned themselves in to law enforcement. Javontae Lewis and Jayden Hale were wanted on charges of armed robbery and first degree assault & battery after an incident on Saturday, October 29, 2022 on Childrens Lane in Sumter. Deputies say Lewis and Hale robbed and shot at a victim after meeting to make a sales purchase.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter woman arrested in attempted murder case

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Officers are working to sort out what led to an incident outside of a restaurant that left cars damaged, injuries suffered and a suspect charged, according to the Sumter Police Department. The Sumter Police Department says 35-year-old Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray is charged with attempted...
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Person identified in Platt Springs Road crash Tuesday Morning

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified the person who died in a two-car crash on Platt Springs Road and Cross Road early Tuesday Morning. The Coroner's office says 37-year-old Takkia Dawkins was fatally injured while attempting to turn onto Platt Springs Road from Sandy...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Coroner identifies victim involved in accident on Platt Springs Road

A woman who died in a two-way car accident Tuesday morning around 8:30 at the intersection of Platt Springs Road and Cross Road in Lexington has been identified. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as Takkia Sierra Dawkins, 37, of Lexington. According to Fisher, the victim attempted to...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Minivan used in early morning attempted murder case in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A woman is facing attempted murder charges after officers were called to a Waffle House at 3 a.m. Sunday. Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray, 35, of Broad Street, is charged with attempted murder, assault, and battery of a high and aggravated nature, driving under suspension, and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Overnight shooting leaves one dead at Spring Lake Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Columbia Police Department said an overnight shooting left one man dead. Investigators said the shooting happened on Oct. 29 near midnight. CPD was called to 7645 Garners Ferry Rd at the Spring Lake Apartments. The Richland County Coroner was called to the scene and is working...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Richland County identified

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a driver around 10:15 p.m. on S.C. 48/Bluff Road near Abbott Road, on Saturday Oct. 29. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Cinq’ue K. Wilson, 25, of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Police Dept: Donations are being collected for Shop with a Cop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Cayce Police Department is taking donations for their annual Shop with a Cop event on December 22. If you’re unfamiliar with the event it’s when local law enforcement officials shop with children in the community. The department says it’s one of the most “rewarding things” they do all year.
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Head-on crash in Cayce claims life of West Columbia woman

CAYCE, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released new details related to a Friday night crash in Cayce. According to a statement from Coroner Margaret Fisher, the crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Alexander Road. According to Fisher, the driver, identified as 38-year-old...
CAYCE, SC
WSPA 7News

Shooting investigation underway in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting investigation is underway in Union County. The Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Jonesville Police Department responded to Church Street in reference to the shooting at 1:50 p.m. According to Jonesville Police, one person was killed. No arrests have been made. Police say this is an isolated incident. […]

