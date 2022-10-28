ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Recycling Today

MRF Operations Forum 2022: Suppliers weigh in on supply chain issues

Equipment suppliers to the recycling industry weighed in on the effects of inflation and supply chain disruptions during a MRF Operations Forum panel Oct. 18 in Chicago. The discussion was moderated by Nat Egosi of RRT Design & Construction, Melville, New York, who partners with Recycling Today to develop programming for the event.
CHICAGO, IL
Recycling Today

SteriCycle executive honored by several Chicago organizations

Stericycle Inc. Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer (CIO) Janet Zelenka has received the 2022 CIO+ award from several Chicago area organizations. The Executives’ Club of Chicago, The Society of Information Management (SIM) Chicago and The Association of Information Technology Professionals (AITP), Chicago, sponsored and presented the award in October.
CHICAGO, IL

