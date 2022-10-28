Read full article on original website
Odyssey Jones To Make His In-Ring Return On This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
Odyssey Jones will make his return to the ring on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Jones reappeared on television during last week’s show in a brief segment. The talented big man had been out of action since sustaining a knee injury back in January while performing on 205 Live.
Breaking: Five Superstars Released From WWE NXT
WWE has parted ways with five Superstars from their NXT brand, Pwinsider reports. It’s reported that Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Ru Feng and Damaris Griffin have all been released by the company. Hayward had been seen most recently in Andre Chase University and was recently written off...
The Updated NWA Hard Times 3 Card
Following Tuesday night’s episode of NWA Powerrr, we have the updated lineup for the upcoming NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 13. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus. NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. KiLynn King vs....
Orange Cassidy Reveals What’s Changed Since He’s Become Champion
AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy recently spoke with WBAL TV 11 to hype tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings in Baltimore, Maryland. Of course, Cassidy will be defending his title tomorrow in a Triple Threat Match against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix. You can check out some highlights from the...
Rank the Masked Wrestlers of 2022 in AEW & WWE
Happy Halloween! One of the biggest parts of this holiday is the concept of masks, which got me thinking about the current masked wrestlers in WWE and AEW. There used to be a wider range of luchadores like Lucha House Party and spooky characters like Kane who wore masks, but in 2022, we’ve been limited to just 8: Axiom, Evil Uno, Fuego Del Sol, Luchasaurus, Penta El Zero Miedo, Preston “10” Vance, Rey Fenix and Rey Mysterio.
WWE Star Gets Name Change Ahead Of NXT Return
Pwinsider reported today that T-BAR is now listed internally as “Donovan Dijak.”. He used this name in NXT and when he wrestled for Ring Of Honor and the independents. WWE showed a video during Halloween Havoc of the T-BAR mask being burned to signify that the character is dead. The T-BAR character was created for the RETRIBUTION stable.
Madison Square Garden Announces Talent List For WWE House Show
The Madison Square Garden website is advertising the following talent for the upcoming WWE house show scheduled for the venue on December 26. WWE runs the famous arena on this date every year, and it is considered the biggest live event the company holds all year. * Drew McIntyre. *...
Bodhi Hayward Posts Emotional Video Following WWE Release, Says He’s “Hurt” & “Embarrassed”
As we reported on Tuesday here on eWn, five WWE NXT Superstars were released from the company. One of those names was Bodhi Hayward, who has since taken to Twitter to post an emotional video where he admits he’s “hurt” and “embarrassed” by his release.
WWE NXT News – Ava Raine Reveals Why She Joined Schism, New SCRYPTS Vignette Airs
Last week on WWE NXT, Ava Raine revealed herself as the newest member of The Schism faction. Speaking during a backstage segment on this week’s episode of NXT, Raine explained her decision to join the group. During an interview with Vic Joseph, Raine explained that Joe Gacy was the only one who really got to know her in NXT, and The Schism checked up on her when she was out with an injury.
Ava Raine Calls Out BT Sport For Bringing Up Her Dad The Rock
WWE NXT Superstar Ava Raine isn’t interested in riding the coattails of her legendary father – The Rock. Raine made her NXT TV debut on last week’s episode, being introduced as the fourth member of The Schism. WWE’s first fourth-generation Superstar appeared in a segment on this...
Must-See Video: Rhea Ripley Trolls Fan Hard At WWE Live Event
At a recent WWE live event, Rhea Ripley continued her heel ways by trolling a fan in attendance. A fan took to Twitter to share a video of the Judgment Day member untying someone’s shoe near the barricade while she was selling a spot. The fan captioned the video with,
Darby Allin Expresses His Desire To Go To Outer Space, Talks Jeff Hardy
During a recent appearance on “The Sessions” podcast, AEW wrestler Darby Allin expressed his desire to go to outer space at some point. Additionally, he commented on what it was like working with Jeff Hardy in All Elite Wrestling. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
Karrion Kross Comments On The Possibility Of Facing Logan Paul
During a recent interview with The Sun, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross commented Logan Paul’s match with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, possibly facing Logan Paul in the future, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On Logan Paul and the match with Roman Reigns...
Cody Rhodes Discusses ‘Awful’ Physical Therapy
Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes wrestled his last match to date against Seth Rollins inside Hell In A Cell before taking some time off to heal from a torn pectoral muscle. Rhodes has since underwent surgery for the injury, and has been on the road to recovery over the past few months. Some reports suggest that he is ahead of schedule on his rehabilitation and healing, however, it hasn’t been easy.
Matt Cardona Claims BTE & AEW Wouldn’t Exist Without Him
During a recent appearance on the “Not Sam Wrestling” podcast, Matt Cardona credited himself for being the man who inspired shows such as Being the Elite and AEW, claiming they wouldn’t exist without him. He said,. “It changed the business. Tell me that Z! True Long Island...
Sami Zayn Admits Going Out Of His Way To Make The Bloodline Break Character
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn made the Bloodline briefly break character during last week’s episode of SmackDown after saying that Jey hasn’t been very “Ucey” as of late. Zayn spoke to BT Sport about the Bloodline showing kinks in their armor and sometimes going out of his way to make the group break character.
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 10/28/22
Last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew 835,000 viewers on FS1. This is down from the 2,231,000 viewers they did a week ago on FOX. WWE SmackDown pulled in a 0.23 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is down from the 0.52 rating one week ago. The show aired on FOX Sports 1 due to FOX’s coverage of the MLB World Series. It ranked #5 on cable.
Shawn Michaels Discusses The Current Bond Between D-Generation X
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Bleacher Report about Degeneration-X and their current bond with one another. DX briefly reunited for the season premiere of Monday Night RAW the night after Extreme Rules. The Heartbreak Kid said,. “When all of DX get together in the same room,...
