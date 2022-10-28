Last week on WWE NXT, Ava Raine revealed herself as the newest member of The Schism faction. Speaking during a backstage segment on this week’s episode of NXT, Raine explained her decision to join the group. During an interview with Vic Joseph, Raine explained that Joe Gacy was the only one who really got to know her in NXT, and The Schism checked up on her when she was out with an injury.

17 HOURS AGO