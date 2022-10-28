Read full article on original website
cryptopotato.com
Ukraine, Indonesia, and Russia Led Crypto Adoption in Q3: DappRadar
There were some notable changes in the top five countries in terms of crypto adoption in Q3. Crypto adoption is shooting through the roof despite the bear market and uncertainty surrounding asset prices, according to recent findings from the leading decentralized application (dApp) analytics platform DappRadar. The analysis, dubbed the...
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Hong Kong's Lee touts 'China advantage' to rebuild city's image as financial hub
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader John Lee pitched the city's connection with China in an address to some of the world's top financial executives, as he pushes to rebuild the COVID-ravaged city's image as a major financial hub.
cryptopotato.com
HUSD ‘Stablecoin’ Plunges to $0.3 Following Huobi Delisting
HUSD has lost almost 70% of its valuation since Huobi stopped supporting trades for the token last week. Huobi’s native stablecoin – HUSD – lost its parity with the American dollar and tumbled by nearly 70% after the exchange delisted the asset last week. At one point,...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Platform Hodlnaut Lost $190 Million From Terra’s Crash (Report)
UST’s collapse supposedly resulted in losses of nearly $190 for Hodlnaut. The Singaporean cryptocurrency lending platform – Hodlnaut – reportedly lost approximately $190 million due to its exposure to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoin UST. The latter’s collapse in May has been one of the most notorious crypto...
cryptopotato.com
Visa, CryptoCom Partner to Launch New NFT Collection Ahead of FIFA World Cup
This comes just months after the popular crypto exchange said it had become a sponsor of the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Leading global payment processor Visa has launched a new non-fungible token (NFTs) solution dubbed “Visa Masters of Movement,” designed to engage football fans in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
Denmark PM to try to form new government after election win
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was in a strong position to remain in power after her Social Democrats won the most votes Tuesday in Denmark’s election and a center-left bloc in Parliament that backs her appeared set to retain a majority by just one seat.
cryptopotato.com
MakerDAO Co-Founder Nikolai Mushegian Found Dead in Puerto Rico
The crypto community credited Mushegian for having rescued MakerDAO from certain doom through a code audit six years ago. Nikolai Mushegian – an early contributor to MakerDAO – has been found dead at 29 after reportedly drowning at sea in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The developer was known...
cryptopotato.com
3 Indian Crypto Exchanges on Investigators’ Radar for $3.5B Illegal Drug Transactions
Following an alert by India’s Financial Intelligence Unit, agencies are probing these transactions that took place between 2019 and 2021. Indian investigation agencies are probing three crypto exchanges for their roles in illegal drug trade transactions after they were alerted by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), which has zeroed in on nearly 200 such transactions.
