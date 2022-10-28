Celebrity chef takes over Knoxville elementary school’s cafeteria

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A celebrity chef stopped by a Knoxville elementary school to celebrate the school’s cafeteria workers.

Carla Hall, the cohost of The Chew, stopped by Blue Grass Elementary Friday morning. According to Knox County Schools, Hall celebrated the Blue Grass nutrition team with a special meal, showing them how to bake her biscuit recipe.

“I wanted to teach the ladies how to make biscuits because for me biscuit time is all about sharing. It’s one thing to break bread together, it’s another thing to bake break together. Every day of the school year, these professionals are cooking together and I wanted to give them a recipe near and dear to my heart so we could bake together,” said Hall.

Hall added that she believes that cafeteria professionals are the unsung heroes of schools.

Blue Grass Elementary School’s nutrition team show off the biscuits they made with Carla Hall (WATE)

Blue Grass Elementary School’s nutrition team makes biscuits with Carla Hall (WATE)

Notes left by students for the nutrition team (WATE)

During her visit, Hall also led the kids through some activities including a dance party. The students also left notes of appreciation for the nutrition team.

