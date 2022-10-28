Read full article on original website
Who Won Marco Rubio vs Val Demings Debate in Florida? Commentators Weigh In
Newsweek has reaction to last night's Florida Senate debate between Marco Rubio and Val Demings.
Police In Florida Confirm Rubio’s Volunteer Was Brutally Beaten For Being A Republican
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday fired back at leftist media critics who tried to excuse anti-Republican violence by two thugs who brutally beat one of his campaign volunteers. As The Free Press reported this week, the Florida Republican noted that one of his neighborhood
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Canvasser Attacked And Brutally Beaten
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida claimed that multiple assailants attacked and seriously injured a canvasser backing the senator Sunday night. “Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t
Florida Republican Rubio Blasts Georgia Democrat Abrams Saying She “Denied Her Election”
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida blasted Stacey Abrams during a Tuesday night debate with Democratic Rep. Val Demings, saying she “denied her election.”. “I’ll tell you this much, I’ve never denied an election, ever… I’m not like Stacey Abrams in Georgia who denied her election,” Rubio said during the debate after the moderator asked if he would accept the results of the 2022 midterms, taking a shot at the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Georgia, who refused to concede the 2018 gubernatorial election to Republican Brian Kemp, claiming voter suppression took place.
msn.com
87,000 IRS agents are ‘worst thing’ of Biden’s presidency, says Jared Moskowitz, congressional candidate. They’ll ‘be turned on the middle class.’
Jared Moskowitz, a Democratic candidate for Congress, said Thursday the worst thing that’s happened during President Joe Biden’s time in office is a new law adding “87,000 more” Internal Revenue Service agents. Moskowitz said the new IRS agents will target the middle class. Democrats in Congress,...
Donald Trump snubbed Ron DeSantis, icing him out of the lineup for his Florida rally
Donald Trump left Ron DeSantis off the guest list for his Florida rally, days out from the midterms. This means any DeSantis campaign event on the same day must compete with Trump's for airtime. Trump's announcement was "an elbow to Ron's throat," a source close to DeSantis told Politico. Former...
WATCH: Joy Behar says 'boring' DeSantis won't beat Trump's 'negative charisma'
The View host Joy Behar blasted Gov. Ron DeSantis as "boring" and lacking charisma on Tuesday, reacting to his performance in the Florida gubernatorial debate on Monday evening. "You know, this guy DeSantis has the charisma of this cup," she joked. "I think when Crist says, 'Are you going run...
Tufts Daily
How the Democrats lost Florida
0As midterm elections draw closer and voting registration deadlines pass, pundits look at the polling of “swing states” — states with a roughly even population of Democrats and Republicans that have the potential to vote either way in national elections. The results are especially important this year as polls show neither party has a large advantage in either congressional chamber, with Democrats favored in the Senate and Republicans favored in the House. The governorships are also significant, as state law determines hot-button issues like abortion, education and immigration.
Midterm polls - live: Republicans improve in polls as Biden pleads with voters
The president’s party almost always performs poorly during the midterm elections and recent polling from FiveThirtyEight seems to hint that could be true again this November.The generic congressional ballot is a poll question that asks people across the country which party - without specifying the candidate - they intend to vote for for Congress.As recently as 13 Oct, Democrats led by 1.1 percentage points in FiveThirtyEight’s generic congressional ballot polling average. That soft lead has begun to reverse course as now the Republicans lead in this polling average by 0.5 points. Republican Ron DeSantis took the debate stage on...
Washington Examiner
Bare numbers: Expert sees 52-seat GOP Senate
It’s not just Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats that voters plan to throw under the bus on Election Day. A leading nonpartisan political consultant on Tuesday predicted that Republicans are also set to take control of the Senate — and by a decent margin. Citing the...
Trump snubs DeSantis by announcing rally in Florida without governor
Pelosi says Trump not 'man enough' to show up for Jan 6 deposition. Donald Trump will host a rally in his new chosen home state of Florida just two days before Election Day, and a key absence is already raising eyebrows in the GOP and national press. Typically, when a...
Washington Examiner
Is Pelosi’s attacker an illegal immigrant?
There is still a lot we don’t know about the man who attacked Paul Pelosi after 2 a.m. on Friday morning, but it seems increasingly clear that he was an illegal immigrant. David DePape reportedly grew up in Powell River, British Columbia, and, according to CNN, “left Canada about 20 years ago to pursue a relationship that brought him to California.”
NBC Miami
Trump to Hold Rally in Miami With Rubio, But Apparently Not DeSantis
Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Miami with Sen. Marco Rubio just a couple days before Florida voters head to the polls. But not on the guest list, so far, is fellow Republican Ron DeSantis. The Nov. 6 "Get Out the Vote Rally" will be held...
Trump Hints His Decision To Hold Florida Rally Behind Rubio Poll Boost
Former President Donald Trump appeared to suggest on Saturday that recent positive polling for Republican Senator Marco Rubio was due to his decision to rally in Florida next weekend. Trump made the suggestion in a post on his Truth Social media platform ahead of his appearance with Rubio at an...
Litman: The House subpoena may not force Trump to testify about Jan. 6, but it's not an empty gesture
The Jan. 6 committee and the former president both have good reason not to file suit over Trump's potential testimony.
Moderator pushes Rubio to answer question on 2022 election results
During Florida's first and only Senate debate, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio says he will support the results of the 2022 midterms elections.
Trump news – live: Trump snubs Ron DeSantis with Florida rally and shares post dismissing his 2024 chances
Donald Trump has announced four rallies for the home stretch of the midterm elections, taking him to Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida and Iowa. He will campaign alongside various Republican candidates but is snubbing several others – including those fighting competitive races in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada.However, his Florida rally will apparently not feature Governor Ron DeSantis, who is considered his most viable opponent in a hypothetical Republican 2024 presidential primary. Mr DeSantis himself is up for re-election but is expected to have no trouble winning his race against former governor Charlie Crist. The former president also shared a post on...
Report Finds Trump Wrongly Spied on BLM Protesters
A newly declassified report showed that former President Donald Trump and his administration wrongfully spied on Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Oregon in 2020. According to reporting, an internal memorandum by the Department of Homeland Security that focused on how the agency collected intelligence on racial justice protesters in Portland, Oregon was re-released in its entirety. The 2020 report was first released in April of this year but was heavily redacted. The details show how at the direction of Donald Trump, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf and Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli, pushed constitutional boundaries to cast arrested protesters in a politically partisan way.
Marco Rubio at Tampa rally: Democrats ‘will destroy this country’
TAMPA — Sen. Marco Rubio came to Tampa Tuesday with a closing message for his U.S. Senate reelection campaign: Democrats have ruined the country. Republicans will fix it. Speaking at Grand Cathedral Cigars — “It smells like the front porch of my home when I was growing up,” Rubio, who’s of Cuban descent, quipped early in his remarks — the senator assailed Democratic leaders for what he described as a failing economy, open borders and rampant crime.
Column: Paul Pelosi is a victim of poisoned politics. Those inciting violence must be held to account
The hammer attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband at their San Francisco home grew out of a culture that rewards stridency and provocation.
