Florida State

Florida Republican Rubio Blasts Georgia Democrat Abrams Saying She “Denied Her Election”

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida blasted Stacey Abrams during a Tuesday night debate with Democratic Rep. Val Demings, saying she “denied her election.”. “I’ll tell you this much, I’ve never denied an election, ever… I’m not like Stacey Abrams in Georgia who denied her election,” Rubio said during the debate after the moderator asked if he would accept the results of the 2022 midterms, taking a shot at the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Georgia, who refused to concede the 2018 gubernatorial election to Republican Brian Kemp, claiming voter suppression took place.
87,000 IRS agents are ‘worst thing’ of Biden’s presidency, says Jared Moskowitz, congressional candidate. They’ll ‘be turned on the middle class.’

Jared Moskowitz, a Democratic candidate for Congress, said Thursday the worst thing that’s happened during President Joe Biden’s time in office is a new law adding “87,000 more” Internal Revenue Service agents. Moskowitz said the new IRS agents will target the middle class. Democrats in Congress,...
How the Democrats lost Florida

0As midterm elections draw closer and voting registration deadlines pass, pundits look at the polling of “swing states” — states with a roughly even population of Democrats and Republicans that have the potential to vote either way in national elections. The results are especially important this year as polls show neither party has a large advantage in either congressional chamber, with Democrats favored in the Senate and Republicans favored in the House. The governorships are also significant, as state law determines hot-button issues like abortion, education and immigration.
Midterm polls - live: Republicans improve in polls as Biden pleads with voters

The president’s party almost always performs poorly during the midterm elections and recent polling from FiveThirtyEight seems to hint that could be true again this November.The generic congressional ballot is a poll question that asks people across the country which party - without specifying the candidate - they intend to vote for for Congress.As recently as 13 Oct, Democrats led by 1.1 percentage points in FiveThirtyEight’s generic congressional ballot polling average. That soft lead has begun to reverse course as now the Republicans lead in this polling average by 0.5 points. Republican Ron DeSantis took the debate stage on...
Bare numbers: Expert sees 52-seat GOP Senate

It’s not just Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats that voters plan to throw under the bus on Election Day. A leading nonpartisan political consultant on Tuesday predicted that Republicans are also set to take control of the Senate — and by a decent margin. Citing the...
Is Pelosi’s attacker an illegal immigrant?

There is still a lot we don’t know about the man who attacked Paul Pelosi after 2 a.m. on Friday morning, but it seems increasingly clear that he was an illegal immigrant. David DePape reportedly grew up in Powell River, British Columbia, and, according to CNN, “left Canada about 20 years ago to pursue a relationship that brought him to California.”
Trump news – live: Trump snubs Ron DeSantis with Florida rally and shares post dismissing his 2024 chances

Donald Trump has announced four rallies for the home stretch of the midterm elections, taking him to Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida and Iowa. He will campaign alongside various Republican candidates but is snubbing several others – including those fighting competitive races in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada.However, his Florida rally will apparently not feature Governor Ron DeSantis, who is considered his most viable opponent in a hypothetical Republican 2024 presidential primary. Mr DeSantis himself is up for re-election but is expected to have no trouble winning his race against former governor Charlie Crist. The former president also shared a post on...
Report Finds Trump Wrongly Spied on BLM Protesters

A newly declassified report showed that former President Donald Trump and his administration wrongfully spied on Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Oregon in 2020. According to reporting, an internal memorandum by the Department of Homeland Security that focused on how the agency collected intelligence on racial justice protesters in Portland, Oregon was re-released in its entirety. The 2020 report was first released in April of this year but was heavily redacted. The details show how at the direction of Donald Trump, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf and Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli, pushed constitutional boundaries to cast arrested protesters in a politically partisan way.
Marco Rubio at Tampa rally: Democrats ‘will destroy this country’

TAMPA — Sen. Marco Rubio came to Tampa Tuesday with a closing message for his U.S. Senate reelection campaign: Democrats have ruined the country. Republicans will fix it. Speaking at Grand Cathedral Cigars — “It smells like the front porch of my home when I was growing up,” Rubio, who’s of Cuban descent, quipped early in his remarks — the senator assailed Democratic leaders for what he described as a failing economy, open borders and rampant crime.
