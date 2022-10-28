Read full article on original website
Odyssey Jones To Make His In-Ring Return On This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
Odyssey Jones will make his return to the ring on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Jones reappeared on television during last week’s show in a brief segment. The talented big man had been out of action since sustaining a knee injury back in January while performing on 205 Live.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 31, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 31, 2022!. Belair hits the KOD for the win. Damage CTRL attacked Belair after the match, but both Alexa Bliss and Asuka come out for the save. Backstage Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka are interviewed. Belair hypes up...
Breaking: Five Superstars Released From WWE NXT
WWE has parted ways with five Superstars from their NXT brand, Pwinsider reports. It’s reported that Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Ru Feng and Damaris Griffin have all been released by the company. Hayward had been seen most recently in Andre Chase University and was recently written off...
The Updated NWA Hard Times 3 Card
Following Tuesday night’s episode of NWA Powerrr, we have the updated lineup for the upcoming NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 13. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus. NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. KiLynn King vs....
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 10/28/22
Last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew 835,000 viewers on FS1. This is down from the 2,231,000 viewers they did a week ago on FOX. WWE SmackDown pulled in a 0.23 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is down from the 0.52 rating one week ago. The show aired on FOX Sports 1 due to FOX’s coverage of the MLB World Series. It ranked #5 on cable.
XFL Reveal Team Names & Logos
The XFL, led by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners, is planning to kick off a return season on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 with 40 regular-season matchups, two semifinal playoff games, and the championship. XFL games will be featured on a combination of ABC, ESPN...
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (10/31/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhett Titus. Athena vs. Janai Kai. Diamante vs. Madison Rayne. Kiera...
Madison Square Garden Announces Talent List For WWE House Show
The Madison Square Garden website is advertising the following talent for the upcoming WWE house show scheduled for the venue on December 26. WWE runs the famous arena on this date every year, and it is considered the biggest live event the company holds all year. * Drew McIntyre. *...
Results From WWE Live Event In Mexico City: Street Fight
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from Mexico City at Arena Ciudad de Mexico. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Raw Women’s Title Match – Bianca Belair (c) retains over Bayley (w/ WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO Sky) due Nikki Cross chasing Damage CTRL out of the arena.
Impact Wrestling News: Opening Bout For This Week, Tasha Steelz On Impact In 60
The opening contest for this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV has been set. The match to open the show will see Kenny King challenging “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Impact Wrestling airs at 8:00 PM EST on Thursdays on AXS TV. The report goes on to state...
Karrion Kross Comments On The Possibility Of Facing Logan Paul
During a recent interview with The Sun, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross commented Logan Paul’s match with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, possibly facing Logan Paul in the future, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On Logan Paul and the match with Roman Reigns...
Who is NXT Scrypts? Go-Home for Crown Jewel & Monday Morning Q&A
Welcome back to another Monday Morning Q&A where I toss out some questions to get a feel of how you guys and gals are feeling about certain topics. So here are 5 questions I’d like to toss out for this week. I’ll give my answers, too, but the key here is that I want to know what YOU think! So make sure you chime in!
WWE SmackDown To Remain On FOX After World Series Schedule Change
With the MLB World Series getting a schedule change today, WWE SmackDown will remain on FOX this week. Monday night’s scheduled game between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies was postponed due to bad weather in Philadelphia, PA. With Game 3 getting pushed back a day, it has delayed...
Brutus Beefcake Recalls Getting Call For His WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Speaking recently to Good Karma Wrestling, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake spoke about getting the phone call for his WWE Hall of Fame induction. He also discussed the current scissoring phenomenon that’s sweeping the wrestling community, made popular by AEW’s The Acclaimed. Highlights of his appearance can be read below:
Shinsuke Nakamura Details Negotiations Between WWE & Pro Wrestling NOAH For Great Muta Match
Shinsuke Nakamura will wrestle The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year 2023 event on January 1 at Budokan Hall. An article in Tokyo Sports recently revealed how Nakamura received permission from WWE to work the bout. “After a disagreement at first, he persisted in negotiating with...
Orange Cassidy Reveals What’s Changed Since He’s Become Champion
AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy recently spoke with WBAL TV 11 to hype tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings in Baltimore, Maryland. Of course, Cassidy will be defending his title tomorrow in a Triple Threat Match against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix. You can check out some highlights from the...
Pretty Deadly Retain NXT Tag Titles, JD McDonagh Confronts Apollo Crews
On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, Pretty Deadly put up their NXT Tag Team Titles against the duo of Bron Breakker and Wes Lee. While Breakker and Lee put up a great effort, Pretty Deadly snuck out with the victory in the end. The match was set up in the opening segment of the show.
Sasha Banks Attends WWE Live Event In Mexico
WWE Superstar Sasha Banks attended the company’s recent live events in Mexico, over five months after being suspended. Banks, alongside Naomi, was suspended in May 2022 after walking out of a RAW TV taping over creative differences. Superlucha.com reports that Mexican wrestler Mamba was a tourist guide for Banks...
Must-See Video: Rhea Ripley Trolls Fan Hard At WWE Live Event
At a recent WWE live event, Rhea Ripley continued her heel ways by trolling a fan in attendance. A fan took to Twitter to share a video of the Judgment Day member untying someone’s shoe near the barricade while she was selling a spot. The fan captioned the video with,
Bodhi Hayward Posts Emotional Video Following WWE Release, Says He’s “Hurt” & “Embarrassed”
As we reported on Tuesday here on eWn, five WWE NXT Superstars were released from the company. One of those names was Bodhi Hayward, who has since taken to Twitter to post an emotional video where he admits he’s “hurt” and “embarrassed” by his release.
