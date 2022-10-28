70-Year-Old Ewing Man Fatally Struck By Car While Landscaping In Princeton, Police Say

Princeton Police Department Photo Credit: Princeton NJ Police Department via Facebook

A 70-year-old Ewing man was struck and killed while landscaping in Princeton Friday morning, police confirmed.

Salvatore Esposito-Dimarcant was standing near the 900 block of Mercer Road when he was struck by a 2010 Kia Forte just before 10:40 a.m., police said in a press release.

Esposito-Dimarcant was performing landscaping work in the southbound lane at the time of the crash, authorities said.

He was rushed to the Bristol Myers Squibb Trauma Center at Capital Health Regional, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Kia driver was identified as Linda Simmins, 73, of Lawrenceville, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. No further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ptl. Jonathan Myzie at (609) 921-2100 ext. 1875.

