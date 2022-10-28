Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Trial continues for Cleveland men accused of killing 3 people in 2019
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A witness took the stand Tuesday in the trial against two Cleveland man accused of killing three people on the city’s West side in 2019. Cleveland police said Kielonte Harris, 28, and Deandre Harris, 33, shot and killed one man and two women in the 7800 block of Lorain Ave. around 5 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2019.
whbc.com
5 Shot in Weekend Violence in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At least five people were shot in Akron in two separate incidents over the weekend. Two men and a woman were struck at Judd’s Bar B Que on Romig Road. A 32-year-old male is critical, with two men arrested. And two...
Man pleads guilty to racist vandalism incidents in Fairview Park
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Fairview Park man who scrawled racist graffiti on two buildings there this summer pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony charges including ethnic intimidation. Michael Freshwater, 31, was set to begin trial Tuesday on multiple counts each of vandalism, ethnic intimidation and criminal damaging in connection with both incidents. Freshwater and Cuyahoga County prosecutors instead struck a deal to plead guilty to one count each, avoiding a trial.
Russos already in search of new grocery for Cleveland Heights’ Cedar-Fairmount District
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For the first time in roughly a century, the Cedar-Fairmount District finds itself without a grocery store. It’s a vacancy that the Russo family, owners of the Heights Medical Building, remains confident will be filled sooner rather than later.
Man arrested after 30-mile Cleveland Heights police chase
A man has been arrested following an early morning police chase that started in Cleveland Heights and ended in Independence.
Numbers show how seldom police have utilized Cuyahoga County Diversion Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council is considering a move to invest $4.3 million to keep the Diversion Center open for another year, which would offer police an option to help offenders avoid a jail cell. But law enforcement hasn’t been using the facility much since it opened on...
‘Alarming’: Euclid police warn residents as reports of stolen checks increase
Police in Euclid are concerned about an increase in reports of checks being stolen from the mail and then being forged and cashed.
buckeyefirearms.org
Not the Babylon Bee: School Officials Let Armed Teens into School Because the Police Were Outside
Parody news site, The Babylon Bee (motto: “Fake News You Can Trust”), has entertained readers with such gems as Batman Unable To Keep Up With Rising Crime As Gotham City Elects Another Democrat, Nation’s Murderous Psychopaths Undecided On Whether They’ll Follow New Gun Laws, Spokesperson For Hell Rejects Biden’s Claim That US Economy Is ‘Strong as Hell,’ and many more.
Crash report raises suspicions, leads Willoughby police to stabbing victim
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — A report of a crash ended up leading police in Lake County to a vehicle parked in a driveway where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing. Stephen Flitcraft, 43, of Mentor, is charged with counts of felonious assault.
Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
Family of man killed by Euclid police officer awarded $4.4m in civil lawsuit
A jury has awarded the family of Luke Stewart, a 23-year-old man fatally shot by Euclid Police Officer Matthew Rhodes, $4.4 million compensatory damages following a wrongful death civil trial.
Man calls police for assistance when roommate’s friend won’t leave: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Oct. 17, police were dispatched to a Whitney Road apartment, where the caller said he had asked his roommate’s friend, who makes him uncomfortable, to leave the unit. The friend refused. The man also said his roommate and the friend were smoking marijuana. An arriving officer talked to...
Possible drugs found in car, passenger arrested on warrant: Avon Police Blotter
Police stopped a car for a traffic violation and arrested a passenger inside on an outstanding warrant at 4:20 p.m. Oct. 20. An unknown white substance was found inside the car and was collected for testing. The driver was given a warning for the traffic violation and was released. Theft:...
‘Not slowing down’: 50 reports of stolen Kias in Euclid in past 8 weeks
Euclid police say a dangerous challenge spreading on social media has added to the already large number of Kias being stolen in their community.
Teen girl shot to death in Cleveland identified
Cleveland police are investigating after a teenage girl was found shot to death inside a running vehicle that was parked in a field.
Fire 45 Grille to open in North Royalton by end of this year, city officials say
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The owner of The Islander Bar & Grille in Middleburg Heights will open a new restaurant on Ohio 82 in North Royalton. Chad Trush -- who, according to his Facebook page, lives in Strongsville -- is calling the new restaurant Fire 45 Grille + Social. The eatery will fill a building, plus an addition, formerly occupied by Mario’s restaurant off the south side of Ohio 82 just west of State Road.
Man shot, killed in Public Square
Cleveland Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Public Square late Sunday night.
Cabinet customers lose big money; owner runs from our cameras
This is a story about frustration and potential crimes, of dreams and disappointment. News 5 Investigators are hounding business owners for answers, but only learning how fast they can run.
cleveland19.com
Jury convicts man of killing former Cleveland mayor’s grandson
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Late Monday morning, a jury found Robert Shepard guilty of killing Frank Q Jackson, the grandson of the former Cleveland Mayor. Unlike other cases we’ve covered, Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deena Calabrese didn’t read the verdict charge by charge. With tensions...
Hot Chicken Takeover abruptly closes Strongsville location
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Hot Chicken Takeover in Strongsville has abruptly closed after 18 months in business. “The HCT team has made the difficult decision to close our Strongsville location permanently as of today,” the Columbus-based company wrote in an email to customers on Tuesday. “We’d like to thank all of our Strongsville customers for supporting us on this leg of our journey, and we hope we see you at our Crocker Park location in Westlake.”
