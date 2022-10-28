ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 8 Odds: This Player Prop Parlay Gives Bettors a Big Payday

By Frank Taddeo
 4 days ago

Bettors can bank on these three NFL studs to help win their wagers in Week 8.

The Week 8 slate of NFL games features 11 games with point spreads of four points or less.

Will Philadelphia and Dallas cover double-digit spreads?

Trying to invest in NFL teams covering massive spreads can often hinder your ability to increase your betting bankroll.

Instead, sports bettors can often find more value in Player Prop Bets.

What is a Player Prop?

In this type of wager, bettors are afforded the opportunity to combine their favorite player propositions into one single ticket. It's a simple and thrilling way to make small investments at plus-odd payouts without having to tackle conventional game spread or point total betting.

Last week we hit on our investment of three tight ends on “National Tight End Day” at odds of +508!

Let’s build another winning ticket for Sunday in Week 8 of the NFL!

Josh Jacobs, RB, RAIDERS OVER 85.5 RUSH Yards

Playing in a contract year, Jacobs ranks third among all running backs in rushing yards (633). The fourth-year back, who has 21-plus carries in three consecutive games, has run for 143-plus in each of those contests. In Week 8, Jacobs will face a Saints defense that is surrendering 123.1 rushing yards per game. Four opposing running backs (Patterson, 120; McCaffrey, 108; Walker, 88; Benjamin, 92) have surpassed this projection. Jacobs, who has been on the field for 83.3 percent of the snaps over the last three games, is poised for another big outing on Sunday.

A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles OVER 66.5 REC Yards

Brown, who ranks ninth in receiving yards (503), faces a Steelers secondary that is surrendering the fourth-most receiving yards (275.4) per game. The fourth-year wide receiver has surpassed this projection of 66.5 in five of six games with the Eagles this season. A total of 11 opposing wide receivers (Chase, 129; Agholor, 110; Meyers, 95; Cooper, 101; C. Davis, 74; G. Davis, 171; Diggs, 102, Shakir, 75; Godwin, 95; Waddle, 88; Hill, 72) have outperformed this number against the Pittsburgh secondary.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins, OVER 84.5 REC Yards

In the final leg of our Player Prop Parlay, we will target a player who is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Hill, who leads the NFL in receiving yards (773), faces a porous Lions pass defense. The Dolphins' playmaker who has surpassed this projection of 84.5 receiving in four of his first seven games with Miami, should have a field day in Week 8. The speedy wideout, who has a whopping 28 targets over the last two games, will soar past this projection with ease.

Player Prop Parlay: Payout Odds: +495

Josh Jacobs, RB, RAIDERS OVER 85.5 Rush Yards

A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles OVER 66.5 Rec Yards

Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins, OVER 84.5 Rec Yards

