Mac Jones Still Reportedly Dealing With Lingering Effects Of Left Ankle Injury

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fBuTI_0iqdHsJt00

© Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick named Mac Jones the starter for New England's Week 8 matchup with the New York Jets.

While Belichick stated that the decision to start Jones this week was health-related and not tied to Bailey Zappe's performance Monday Night, new reports surfacing today appear to show Jones still isn't 100%.

According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, Jones continues to deal with numbness in the toes of his left foot, supposedly stemming from the same left ankle injury that forced the Patriots' quarterback to miss three games earlier this season.

"Per source, #Patriots QB Mac Jones is dealing with numbness in the toes on his left foot as he continues to recover from the left ankle injury that sidelined him for 3 weeks. It didn't impact Mac's on-field prep for the #Jets but keep an eye on it. #Bears noticed some favoring," Giardi tweeted Friday.

Though it seems the numbness won't prevent Jones from suiting up this weekend, the update is still worth mentioning according to Giardi.

In New England's Week 7 loss to Chicago, Jones started his first game since suffering the left ankle injury but was ineffective, completing only three of six passes for 13 yards and an interception.

Jones appears to be in line for his second consecutive start Sunday against the Jets, while Bailey Zappe will serve as backup.

