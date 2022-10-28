ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rece Davis Shares Health Update On Lee Corso This Friday Afternoon

ESPN's College GameDay will broadcast from a new location this weekend.

The legendary pregame show will air from Jackson State University ahead of the Tigers' matchup with SWAC foe Southern.

Unfortunately, one of the show's stalwarts won't be on set.

ESPN announced Friday that Lee Corso, the former college football coach turned analyst, will not travel to Jackson State "due to a health issue."

A few hours later, GameDay host Rece Davis offered an update on Corso. Davis said that Corso is "dealing with a few little health issues," but that "they're taken care of."

"We are looking forward to a great show on College GameDay from Jackson State for the first time Saturday morning," Davis said. "Going to be a great scene. But man, we are going to really miss not having the Sunshine Scooter with us, Lee Corso. LC is dealing with a few little health issues. They’re taken care of, from what I’m told, and we’re looking forward to having him back on that set with us and putting on those headgears in no time. So send out your best wishes to LC, but he’s in great spirits and we’re looking forward to having him back soon, but we’ll certainly miss him Saturday morning from Jackson on College GameDay.”

Corso, 87, missed two College GameDay broadcasts earlier this season, as well, due to health concerns. He returned to the set for the past two shows, which broadcast from the sites of Tennessee-Alabama and Oregon-UCLA.

Thankfully, based on Davis' update, it sounds like Corso is expected to make a full recovery.

Get well soon, coach.

