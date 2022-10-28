Read full article on original website
Madd ✨ Miche
4d ago
I bet he's not the only one not from this country. 22 years - must be served in full - then Deportation - screw supervised release. Deport them all. They already know how to steal identities and I bet they collected fraudulent covid stuff too.. under many names as well.. dig deeper bet there's even more there with these people.
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Turnto10.com
North Kingstown man pleads guilty to sending obscene material to undercover agent
(WJAR) — A North Kingstown man admitted to sending obscene materials to a person he thought was a child, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Rhode Island District. The District Attorney's Office says 59-year-old Neil Streich admitted to transferring obscene materials to a person he thought was a 10-year-old girl.
ABC6.com
JWU graduate accused of assaulting Providence officer pleads not guilty
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Johnson and Wales University graduate accused of assaulting a Providence officer pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday. Providence police responded just before 2 a.m. Saturday to a group of college students fighting on the porch of a Pembroke Avenue home. Witnesses told police that...
Dartmouth Police Arrest New Bedford Man for Allegedly Trafficking Meth
DARTMOUTH (1420 WBSM) — A New Bedford man has been arrested for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine after Dartmouth Police executed a search warrant at his Brock Avenue address. According to police, Dartmouth detectives executed the warrant at around 10:30 a.m. this morning along with members of the Massachusetts State Police...
ABC6.com
North Kingstown man admits to sending provocative videos to who he believed was a minor
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Federal prosecutors said that a North Kingstown man admitted to sending provocative videos to who he believed was a minor. In federal court Monday, Neil Streich, 59, pled guilty to importation or transportation of obscene matters. United States Attorney Zachary Cunha said that in...
Fall River Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Assaulting Veteran
FALL RIVER — Fall River police have arrested a man accused of assaulting police supporters outside the city police department on Saturday — one of whom, an elderly veteran, has previously been the alleged victim of an assault due to politics. Police said at around 3:15 p.m. Saturday,...
Woman Charged in Connection to Attleboro Nursing Home Theft
ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island woman has been indicted on charges that she allegedly stole money from the bank account of an elderly nursing home resident in Attleboro. The state Attorney General's office said 27-year-old Diamond Deshields of Pawtucket is charged with one count of larceny from a person over 60.
therealdeal.com
Massachusetts developer sentenced for mortgage fraud scheme
It’s nearly witching hour in Salem and one developer on the losing end of a trial is going to have plenty of time in the clink to reflect. George Kritopoulos was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a decade-long mortgage scheme, according to the Justice Department. The 50-year-old developer will also have two years of supervised release following the prison sentence.
Seen Her? Woman Wanted For Stealing Merchandise From Medford Target
Authorities asked the public for help locating a woman who is wanted for stealing merchandise from a Long Island store. A woman stole alcoholic beverages and beauty products from Target, located at 2975 Horseblock Road in Medford, at about noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Oct. 31.
FBI Boston Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes’ Cape Cod Homicide Victim Cold Case
CHELSEA — Officials from the FBI's Boston bureau have announced the identity of a murder victim known as the 'Lady of the Dunes,' a woman found dead on Cape Cod in 1974 — the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston...
fallriverreporter.com
Former Fall River resident accused of fraudulently helping unqualified rideshare drivers qualify
BOSTON – A former Fall River resident was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston yesterday in connection with a nationwide conspiracy to open fraudulent driver accounts with rideshare and delivery service companies. Caio Felipe Oliveira Dos Santos, 27, of Brazil, was indicted on one count of conspiracy...
Police: DUI suspect fled from robbery before deadly crash
Jonathan Santiago, 29, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of driving under the influence, driving to endanger resulting in death, and first-degree robbery.
whdh.com
BPD officer arraigned on assault and battery charges following weekend arrest
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was arraigned Monday after his arrest over the weekend, stemming from what officials are calling a case of domestic violence. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Roselyn Lacroix, 46, was a arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester. Lacroix is currently facing charges that include Assault and Battery on a Family or Household Member and Threats.
Taunton Man Charged With Stealing Package From Freetown Home
FREETOWN — A Taunton man is facing charges for larceny and resisting arrest among others after he allegedly failed to break into a Freetown home before stealing a package from the porch. Freetown police said 42-year-old Hovanne Dolarian of Old Colony Road in Taunton is also charged with attempting...
fallriverreporter.com
Two Massachusetts men arrested after 14 guns, pills, bins of powder, pill press seized
BOSTON – Two Massachusetts men have been arrested in connection with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. According to the Boston Department of Justice, Charles Brennick Bates, 31, of Reading, and Aaron Lenardis, 36, of Saugus, were each charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Following initial appearances on Oct. 25, 2022 and Oct. 26, 2022 in federal court in Boston before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Donald L. Cabell, the defendants were detained pending a further hearing set for Oct. 31, 2022 at 2 p.m.
Man killed in Providence crash; 1 arrested for DUI
Providence police arrested a man after a deadly crash early Monday morning.
Police: Multiple arrests made after woman and small children egged at MBTA Station, knife shown
BOSTON — Authorities arrested two teens and a Mattapan man after a woman and her small children were allegedly egged at an MBTA station Monday night. Transit Police say they responded to Ashmont Station around 9:30 p.m., where a woman told officers a group of teens threw eggs at her and her three young children.
nrinow.news
Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years
BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police charge three with narcotics offenses, seize crack cocaine, Aderall, Suboxone, cash
On October 20th, New Bedford Police detectives executed a search warrant at 183 Earle St., 2W. A search of the apartment yielded approximately 2.3 grams of crack cocaine, suboxone, Adderall, packaging materials, and $600 that was seized. Among the three charges include multiple counts of Possession to Distribute Class B, Possession to Distribute Class B Subsequent Offense, and warrant arrest,
Suspect Injured in Shooting by Easton Police Identified
The Bristol County District Attorney's Office has identified the man injured by an Easton Police officer in a shooting on Friday night as 34-year-old Dwayne Gervais of Easton. State police assigned to the D.A.'s office continue to investigate the non-fatal police shooting that took place before midnight on Friday, Oct. 28.
Convicted Providence meth dealer gets 5 years in prison
A Providence man convicted of selling crystal methamphetamine will spend the next five years behind bars, according to prosecutors.
