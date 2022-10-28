ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madd ✨ Miche
4d ago

I bet he's not the only one not from this country. 22 years - must be served in full - then Deportation - screw supervised release. Deport them all. They already know how to steal identities and I bet they collected fraudulent covid stuff too.. under many names as well.. dig deeper bet there's even more there with these people.

ABC6.com

JWU graduate accused of assaulting Providence officer pleads not guilty

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Johnson and Wales University graduate accused of assaulting a Providence officer pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday. Providence police responded just before 2 a.m. Saturday to a group of college students fighting on the porch of a Pembroke Avenue home. Witnesses told police that...
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Woman Charged in Connection to Attleboro Nursing Home Theft

ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island woman has been indicted on charges that she allegedly stole money from the bank account of an elderly nursing home resident in Attleboro. The state Attorney General's office said 27-year-old Diamond Deshields of Pawtucket is charged with one count of larceny from a person over 60.
ATTLEBORO, MA
therealdeal.com

Massachusetts developer sentenced for mortgage fraud scheme

It’s nearly witching hour in Salem and one developer on the losing end of a trial is going to have plenty of time in the clink to reflect. George Kritopoulos was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a decade-long mortgage scheme, according to the Justice Department. The 50-year-old developer will also have two years of supervised release following the prison sentence.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

BPD officer arraigned on assault and battery charges following weekend arrest

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was arraigned Monday after his arrest over the weekend, stemming from what officials are calling a case of domestic violence. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Roselyn Lacroix, 46, was a arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester. Lacroix is currently facing charges that include Assault and Battery on a Family or Household Member and Threats.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Taunton Man Charged With Stealing Package From Freetown Home

FREETOWN — A Taunton man is facing charges for larceny and resisting arrest among others after he allegedly failed to break into a Freetown home before stealing a package from the porch. Freetown police said 42-year-old Hovanne Dolarian of Old Colony Road in Taunton is also charged with attempting...
FREETOWN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Two Massachusetts men arrested after 14 guns, pills, bins of powder, pill press seized

BOSTON – Two Massachusetts men have been arrested in connection with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. According to the Boston Department of Justice, Charles Brennick Bates, 31, of Reading, and Aaron Lenardis, 36, of Saugus, were each charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Following initial appearances on Oct. 25, 2022 and Oct. 26, 2022 in federal court in Boston before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Donald L. Cabell, the defendants were detained pending a further hearing set for Oct. 31, 2022 at 2 p.m.
SAUGUS, MA
nrinow.news

Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years

BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police charge three with narcotics offenses, seize crack cocaine, Aderall, Suboxone, cash

On October 20th, New Bedford Police detectives executed a search warrant at 183 Earle St., 2W. A search of the apartment yielded approximately 2.3 grams of crack cocaine, suboxone, Adderall, packaging materials, and $600 that was seized. Among the three charges include multiple counts of Possession to Distribute Class B, Possession to Distribute Class B Subsequent Offense, and warrant arrest,
1420 WBSM

Suspect Injured in Shooting by Easton Police Identified

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office has identified the man injured by an Easton Police officer in a shooting on Friday night as 34-year-old Dwayne Gervais of Easton. State police assigned to the D.A.'s office continue to investigate the non-fatal police shooting that took place before midnight on Friday, Oct. 28.
EASTON, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

