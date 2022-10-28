ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
bethesdamagazine.com

County Council unanimously approves resolution to condemn and combat antisemitism

County Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to pass a resolution to address and combat antisemitism in Montgomery County as supporters clapped and opponents protested. Those in favor of the resolution, which affirmed the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism, clapped loudly as opponents protested and booed the council.
bethesdamagazine.com

Montgomery County unveils bus depot powered by solar microgrid

Even though a light rain was falling Monday morning, well over 150 people gathered under a score of solar panels as more than a half dozen electric buses were parked alongside a large white tent. Elected officials, Montgomery County government staff and multiple private partners were celebrating a project that...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Council Committee to Review Legislation to Prohibit the Possession of Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly on Monday, October 31

The Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet on Monday, Oct. 31 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss Expedited Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms In or Near Places of Public Assembly, which would prohibit the possession of firearms in or near places of public assembly, with certain exemptions. The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz, Council President Gabe Albornoz and Councilmember Tom Hucker.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

MCPS bus driver shortages anger parents, strand students

MCPS bus driver shortages anger parents, strand students. In Montgomery County, a bus driver shortage has led to some public schools having to excuse students from classes when their buses don’t show. At others, parent volunteers are solicited to drive groups of bus riders to school in their personal cars. [The Washington Post]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Area parents push back against controversial practice of easing grading and homework assignments

Area parents push back against controversial practice of easing grading and homework assignments. Students in Montgomery County and other local districts and across the country are part of what school systems describe as a push toward educational equity, but not all parents are on board. [WJLA]. Bethesda’s José Andrés changes...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

What’s New and What’s Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall (November 2022 Edition)

Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. Socks to Be You is now open on the upper level of Montgomery Mall. The novelty sock stores sells socks printed with fun designs and characters. According to their website, “Our socks are made from 80% cotton. They are really comfortable, 100% odor free and made with Earth Friendly materials.”
BETHESDA, MD
Washington Examiner

How a Maryland ‘Moms for Liberty' group became leaders in our country's culture war

Many changes happened in this country because of the COVID-19 pandemic. What started as surviving a deadly virus evolved into the revelation of the Left's aggressive government overreach, elitist superiority, and double standards. Then came the unintended consequence of remote learning — the discovery of the magnitude of left-wing brainwashing in our nation's public schools.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
foodcontessa.com

DC Police: “No New Developments” in Taylor Hackel’s Case

Taylor Hackel, 24, has been missing since Monday, and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C. is still looking for him. Even though there were rumors on social media that she had been found, MPD said Friday afternoon that there were no new developments. Hackel was last seen on...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Fire on I495 Closes Several Lanes Tuesday Morning

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on the Outer Loop of I495 between University Boulevard and Colesville Rd in Silver Spring on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30am and drivers can expect residual delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Washington Monthly

Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up

Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Review sought after Maryland park manager indicted on rape charges

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland lawmakers have called for an independent review of the state Department of Natural Resources' handling of repeated complaints against the former manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park.A Baltimore County grand jury indicted former longtime manager Michael Browning Monday on charges that include rape and assault.The Baltimore Sun reports that state Sen. Sarah Elfreth and Del. Eric Luedtke called for the review in a letter to Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Maryland's secretary of natural resources."(T)he behavior and lack of accountability described is inexcusable and requires prompt action by the Department to address the issues raised and ensure that a similar...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Video shows a bear roaming the streets of Tysons

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - FOX 5 has obtained a video of a bear roaming the streets of Vienna. The viewer who sent the video in told FOX 5 they spotted the bear on Boyd Pointe Way near the Tesla dealership in Tysons on Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Fairfax County...
VIENNA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy