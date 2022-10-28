Read full article on original website
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council unanimously approves resolution to condemn and combat antisemitism
County Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to pass a resolution to address and combat antisemitism in Montgomery County as supporters clapped and opponents protested. Those in favor of the resolution, which affirmed the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism, clapped loudly as opponents protested and booed the council.
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council recommends up to 7% increase in WSSC water rates for upcoming year
This story was updated at 4:40 p.m. Nov. 1, 2022, to include comments from County Council Member Tom Hucker. The County Council agreed Tuesday on recommending that the region’s water utility be allowed to raise its rates by up to 7% for fiscal year 2024 — which would increase the average homeowner’s quarterly bill by roughly $18 per quarter.
bethesdamagazine.com
In school board race, former MCPS teacher and incumbent face off for District 5 seat
Editor’s note: Bethesda Beat is running a series of profiles on Montgomery County Board of Education candidates running in the Nov. 8 general election. Today’s profiles focus on District 5 candidates Valerie Coll and Brenda Wolff. All candidates were asked the same questions. Some answers were shortened for length and clarity.
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County unveils bus depot powered by solar microgrid
Even though a light rain was falling Monday morning, well over 150 people gathered under a score of solar panels as more than a half dozen electric buses were parked alongside a large white tent. Elected officials, Montgomery County government staff and multiple private partners were celebrating a project that...
mocoshow.com
Council Committee to Review Legislation to Prohibit the Possession of Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly on Monday, October 31
The Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet on Monday, Oct. 31 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss Expedited Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms In or Near Places of Public Assembly, which would prohibit the possession of firearms in or near places of public assembly, with certain exemptions. The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz, Council President Gabe Albornoz and Councilmember Tom Hucker.
bethesdamagazine.com
MCPS bus driver shortages anger parents, strand students
MCPS bus driver shortages anger parents, strand students. In Montgomery County, a bus driver shortage has led to some public schools having to excuse students from classes when their buses don’t show. At others, parent volunteers are solicited to drive groups of bus riders to school in their personal cars. [The Washington Post]
bethesdamagazine.com
Area parents push back against controversial practice of easing grading and homework assignments
Area parents push back against controversial practice of easing grading and homework assignments. Students in Montgomery County and other local districts and across the country are part of what school systems describe as a push toward educational equity, but not all parents are on board. [WJLA]. Bethesda’s José Andrés changes...
'We've been fined' | Neighbors demand help from DC agencies with possible underground spring
WASHINGTON — Some neighbors who live along the 4000 Block of Ely Place in Southeast, Washington, D.C. are hoping to get some help with what they believe is an underground spring. For at least four years, neighbors have said the water from the spring has been rising, and with...
bethesdamagazine.com
Richard Montgomery High School student wins award for project that reduces food waste
A few years ago, Shrusti Amula noticed her fellow students throwing away food that was untouched or unopened during lunch at school, so she decided to focus on composting and preventing food waste. Now a junior at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Amula received a Climate and Energy Leadership...
Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors Chair asks for investigation into why thousands of residents were sent the wrong voting locations
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay has requested a full investigation into what led to the mailing of around 60,000 state issued notices with the wrong voting locations across Virginia. The Virginia Election Department says that 31,000 notices were sent out to registered...
mocoshow.com
What’s New and What’s Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall (November 2022 Edition)
Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. Socks to Be You is now open on the upper level of Montgomery Mall. The novelty sock stores sells socks printed with fun designs and characters. According to their website, “Our socks are made from 80% cotton. They are really comfortable, 100% odor free and made with Earth Friendly materials.”
WBAL Radio
Capitol Police officer disputes claims that Oath Keepers were seen protecting him during Jan. 6 attack
(WASHINGTON) -- U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, testifying Monday in the Oath Keepers' seditious conspiracy trial, disputed claims by defense attorneys that members of the militia group were seen assisting and protecting him during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Five members of the group, including founder...
foxbaltimore.com
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox speaks at 'Freedom Rally' in Owings Mills
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox spoke at a Freedom Rally on Saturday afternoon. Candidate for Maryland Attorney General, Michael Peroutka, Maryland State Delegates Nino Mangione, and Pat Mcdonough were also in attendance. Cox says his top priorities are limiting crime and fighting inflation. The candidate...
Police warn of skimming devices in Prince George’s County convenience stores
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County are warning residents about skimming devices on card readers found in several stores in the area. Within the last week, PGPD said they’ve recovered 3 skimming devices at convenience stores. “I think it’s terrible, people out here scamming and trying to get […]
Washington Examiner
How a Maryland ‘Moms for Liberty' group became leaders in our country's culture war
Many changes happened in this country because of the COVID-19 pandemic. What started as surviving a deadly virus evolved into the revelation of the Left's aggressive government overreach, elitist superiority, and double standards. Then came the unintended consequence of remote learning — the discovery of the magnitude of left-wing brainwashing in our nation's public schools.
foodcontessa.com
DC Police: “No New Developments” in Taylor Hackel’s Case
Taylor Hackel, 24, has been missing since Monday, and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C. is still looking for him. Even though there were rumors on social media that she had been found, MPD said Friday afternoon that there were no new developments. Hackel was last seen on...
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Fire on I495 Closes Several Lanes Tuesday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on the Outer Loop of I495 between University Boulevard and Colesville Rd in Silver Spring on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30am and drivers can expect residual delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up
Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
Review sought after Maryland park manager indicted on rape charges
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland lawmakers have called for an independent review of the state Department of Natural Resources' handling of repeated complaints against the former manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park.A Baltimore County grand jury indicted former longtime manager Michael Browning Monday on charges that include rape and assault.The Baltimore Sun reports that state Sen. Sarah Elfreth and Del. Eric Luedtke called for the review in a letter to Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Maryland's secretary of natural resources."(T)he behavior and lack of accountability described is inexcusable and requires prompt action by the Department to address the issues raised and ensure that a similar...
fox5dc.com
Video shows a bear roaming the streets of Tysons
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - FOX 5 has obtained a video of a bear roaming the streets of Vienna. The viewer who sent the video in told FOX 5 they spotted the bear on Boyd Pointe Way near the Tesla dealership in Tysons on Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Fairfax County...
