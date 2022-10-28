ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

High school football playoff scores for Tuscarawas County | Live OHSAA first-round updates

By The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago

The Ohio high school football playoffs kick off tonight, with 12 teams in and around Tuscarawas County participating .

Miss any of our coverage throughout the week, here's some of it: A visit with Newcomerstown , which qualified for the postseason for the first time in 22 years; a look at the other games involving Tuscarawas County teams ; the area stat leaders through the end of the regular season; a history of Tuscarawas County teams in the playoffs ; the final Associated Press state poll , and the final OHSAA computer ratings .

Miss any of our coverage throughout the week, here's some of it: a breakdown of this week's playoof games , the area stat leaders through the end of the regular season, who we picked to win this week, the final FridayNightOhio power poll , the final Associated Press state poll and the final OHSAA computer ratings .

Here's tonight's area schedule. All games kick off at 7 p.m. Return throughout the evening for the latest updates on these games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BqMgm_0iqdHIz500

Friday's OHSAA football first-round playoff scores

  • Division II, Region 7
  • Dover 20, Cols. DeSales 21, FINAL (2 OT)
  • Division III, Region 9
  • New Philadelphia 10, Canfield 27, FINAL
  • Division IV, Region 14
  • Shelby 7, West Holmes 49, FINAL
  • Division IV, Region 15
  • Philo 0, Indian Valley 34, FINAL
  • Carrollton 13, Steubenville 33, FINAL
  • Division V, Region 17
  • Smithville 7, Garaway 48, FINAL
  • Orrville 22, Fairless 47, FINAL
  • Ridgewood 21, Berkshire 0, FINAL
  • Harrison Central 7, Norwayne 71, FINAL
  • Division VI, Region 23
  • West Jefferson 49, Newcomerstown 14, FINAL
  • Malvern 43, Dawson-Bryant 67, FINAL
  • Division VII, Region 25
  • Conotton Valley 24 Hillsdale 62, FINAL

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: High school football playoff scores for Tuscarawas County | Live OHSAA first-round updates

The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

