High school football playoff scores for Tuscarawas County | Live OHSAA first-round updates
The Ohio high school football playoffs kick off tonight, with 12 teams in and around Tuscarawas County participating .
Miss any of our coverage throughout the week, here's some of it: a breakdown of this week's playoof games , the area stat leaders through the end of the regular season, who we picked to win this week, the final FridayNightOhio power poll , the final Associated Press state poll and the final OHSAA computer ratings .
Here's tonight's area schedule. All games kick off at 7 p.m. Return throughout the evening for the latest updates on these games.
Friday's OHSAA football first-round playoff scores
- Division II, Region 7
- Dover 20, Cols. DeSales 21, FINAL (2 OT)
- Division III, Region 9
- New Philadelphia 10, Canfield 27, FINAL
- Division IV, Region 14
- Shelby 7, West Holmes 49, FINAL
- Division IV, Region 15
- Philo 0, Indian Valley 34, FINAL
- Carrollton 13, Steubenville 33, FINAL
- Division V, Region 17
- Smithville 7, Garaway 48, FINAL
- Orrville 22, Fairless 47, FINAL
- Ridgewood 21, Berkshire 0, FINAL
- Harrison Central 7, Norwayne 71, FINAL
- Division VI, Region 23
- West Jefferson 49, Newcomerstown 14, FINAL
- Malvern 43, Dawson-Bryant 67, FINAL
- Division VII, Region 25
- Conotton Valley 24 Hillsdale 62, FINAL
