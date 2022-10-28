High school football playoff scores for Tuscarawas County | Live OHSAA first-round updates

The Ohio high school football playoffs kick off tonight, with 12 teams in and around Tuscarawas County participating .

Miss any of our coverage throughout the week, here's some of it: A visit with Newcomerstown , which qualified for the postseason for the first time in 22 years; a look at the other games involving Tuscarawas County teams ; the area stat leaders through the end of the regular season; a history of Tuscarawas County teams in the playoffs ; the final Associated Press state poll , and the final OHSAA computer ratings .

Here's tonight's area schedule. All games kick off at 7 p.m. Return throughout the evening for the latest updates on these games.

Friday's OHSAA football first-round playoff scores

Division II, Region 7

Dover 20, Cols. DeSales 21, FINAL (2 OT)

Division III, Region 9

New Philadelphia 10, Canfield 27, FINAL

Division IV, Region 14

Shelby 7, West Holmes 49, FINAL

Division IV, Region 15

Philo 0, Indian Valley 34, FINAL

Carrollton 13, Steubenville 33, FINAL

Division V, Region 17

Smithville 7, Garaway 48, FINAL

Orrville 22, Fairless 47, FINAL

Ridgewood 21, Berkshire 0, FINAL

Harrison Central 7, Norwayne 71, FINAL

Division VI, Region 23

West Jefferson 49, Newcomerstown 14, FINAL

Malvern 43, Dawson-Bryant 67, FINAL

Division VII, Region 25

Conotton Valley 24 Hillsdale 62, FINAL

