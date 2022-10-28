Read full article on original website
WTOP
Porto beats Atlético 2-1 to win its Champions League group
PORTO, Portugal (AP) — After Porto lost its first two Champions League matches this season, few expected the Portuguese side to advance from a group in which Atlético Madrid was the heavy favorite. But when it all ended on Tuesday, it was Atlético lamenting a last-place finish and...
Brugge draws 0-0 at Leverkusen in Champions League
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Club Brugge missed out on winning its Champions League group after being held to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday at Bayer Leverkusen. Brugge had already secured a place in the last 16 as the first Belgian club to reach the knockout stage since Gent in 2015-16.
Barça ends Champions League campaign with 4-2 win over Plzen
PLZEN, Czech Republic (AP) — It was a meaningless win to close out a disappointing Champions League campaign for Barcelona. Barcelona finished the group stage with a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday, a result that did little to cushion the blow of the Catalan club’s second consecutive early exit in the European competition.
MATCHDAY: Final matches in Champions League group stage
A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. AC Milan hosts Salzburg with a spot in the last 16 up for grabs alongside Chelsea, which is already assured of winning the group ahead of its home match against Dinamo Zagreb. Milan leads Salzburg by a point and would advance by avoiding defeat against the Austrian champions. The Italian team is guaranteed to still be in European competition in the new year because it cannot finish fourth even with a loss. Salzburg, however, could drop to last place by losing at the San Siro and if Dinamo also win at Chelsea, which is likely to rotate heavily amid a hectic run of games for Graham Potter’s team.
Liverpool halts Napoli to provide Champions League warning
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Not for the first time, the Champions League is proving a haven for Liverpool. A 2-0 win against Napoli on Tuesday ended the Italians’ unbeaten start to the season and served as a reminder of what Jurgen Klopp’s team is still capable of.
Rangers loses 3-1 to Ajax, ends with worst ever CL record
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Rangers was left with an unwanted group-stage record in the Champions League after losing 3-1 at home to Ajax on Tuesday, which secured a place in the Europa League’s qualifying playoffs. Rangers finished Group A with six straight losses and a goal difference of...
