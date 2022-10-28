Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
thecomeback.com
49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts
San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
Cowboys Drop Odell Beckham Jr. Hint? Free Agent WR at Trade Deadline
Will the Cowboys be making a move to bring in Odell Beckham Jr.? These new comments from Stephen Jones seem to be hinting at that possibility.
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Cowboys WR Trade Talk; Noah Brown OUT - What's Wrong With Rookie Jalen Tolbert?
Cowboys rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert has had a rough start to his NFL career, but Mike McCarthy likes the progress he sees from the 23-year-old in practice.
Bears legend Dick Butkus reacts to Roquan Smith trade
The Chicago Bears made a blockbuster trade sending star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for 2023 second- and fifth-round draft picks. Bears legend and Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus took to Twitter to share his reaction to the trade, which involved his friend and former Butkus Award winner.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Jerry Jones Officially Throws His Cowboys Hat Into the NFL Trade Deadline Ring
Jerry Jones was fired up after the Dallas Cowboys Week 8 win and now says he's willing to give up picks at the NFL trade deadline. The post Jerry Jones Officially Throws His Cowboys Hat Into the NFL Trade Deadline Ring appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Chiefs, Rams expected to pursue edge rushing help
The most notable pass rusher that has the best chance of being moved within the next several days appears to be Denver’s Bradley Chubb. Indeed, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com classifies the 2-5 Broncos as the most likely team to make a trade, and he further reports that one club has offered Denver a package headlined by a first-round pick in exchange for Chubb. Even though two of Chubb’s first four professional seasons were marred by injury, his fifth season has proven that, when healthy, he is one of the game’s better edge defenders. Through seven games in 2022, he has posted 5.5. sacks and two forced fumbles.
Source: Cowboys 'Taking Trade Calls' on 3 Defensive Linemen as Deadline Nears
As Dallas prepares for Sunday Week 8 and a visit from the Bears on deadline eve, we can suggest three areas of trade-talk movement.
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 9 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Can D’Onta Foreman, Travis Etienne Jr., and Rhamondre Stevenson Carry Their Teams?
Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 9 predictions and picks for all 13 games, with the 49ers, Broncos, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, and Steelers on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 9 Picks...
Report: Raiders looking to buy ahead of trade deadline
The 2-4 Raiders believe that they are postseason contenders despite their current record. Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review- Journal, the club has been active in trade conversations, and it does not sound as if it is interested in trading for draft picks. Instead, Bonsignore says Las Vegas is seeking players to immediately upgrade its roster.
FOX Sports
NFL RB rankings: Derrick Henry remains king; where do other elite backs land?
The running back position has changed a great deal over the past few decades of NFL history. There were teams that built their identities around one workhorse back running into the middle of an offensive line over and over. There were many that deployed fullbacks as essential cogs of their offense. A steady four-yard average per play was rarely a bad thing; the goal was moving the chains.
Watch: 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey throws a TD pass to WR Brandon Aiyuk
The Los Angeles Rams took an early 7-0 lead against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. The 49ers answered back, though. Head coach Kyle Shanahan dialed up a play that had his new running back, Christian McCaffrey, throw a 34-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
Raleigh News & Observer
Jets Trade Denzel Mims Before Deadline? Two Proposals For New York to Consider
It's been two months since Denzel Mimsrequested a tradefrom the Jets. Either the wide receiver is moved on Tuesday before the deadline passes at 4:00 p.m. ET or he sticks around for the rest of this season, trying to make the most of limited playing time in his third year with New York.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Report: Bradley Chubb drawing serious interest from 2 AFC teams
The Denver Broncos finally got back in the win column with their triumph over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, but teams are hoping they are still interested in trading away at least one star player prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Peter King of NBC Sports wrote in his...
Phillies Erase Astros’ Most Obvious Advantage
Philadelphia is fully in control of the World Series after its least heralded pitchers shut out Houston in Game 3.
numberfire.com
Nico Collins (groin) still not practicing for Texans on Tuesday
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (groin) did not practice on Tuesday. Collins hasn't practiced since injuring his groin in Week 7 and he's trending toward missing another game on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brandin Cooks (wrist/non-injury) was downgraded to DNP on Tuesday, so the Texans might be without their two leading receivers at home on Thursday. If that's the case, Phillip Dorsett, Chris Moore, and Tyron Johnson will attempt to catch passes from Davis Mills against the Eagles' secondary. There will also be more targets available for Rex Burkhead and Dameon Pierce out of the backfield.
For Giants’ Brian Daboll, now comes the hard part as his offense sputters | Politi
SEATTLE — Brian Daboll, a man who has enjoyed more victory cigars than some rookie NFL head coaches do in their entire careers, began his postgame press conference at Lumen Stadium with two words that have been heretofore unfamiliar. “Tough loss.”. Tough, but for his Giants, not surprising. They...
Jets' Denzel Mims Sets Career-High in Final Game Before Trade Deadline
Statistically, Mims had the best game of his career with the Jets, boosting his value just two days before the trade deadline
Pro Football Rumors
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.https://www.profootballrumors.com/
Comments / 2