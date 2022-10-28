ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

thecomeback.com

49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Pro Football Rumors

Chiefs, Rams expected to pursue edge rushing help

The most notable pass rusher that has the best chance of being moved within the next several days appears to be Denver’s Bradley Chubb. Indeed, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com classifies the 2-5 Broncos as the most likely team to make a trade, and he further reports that one club has offered Denver a package headlined by a first-round pick in exchange for Chubb. Even though two of Chubb’s first four professional seasons were marred by injury, his fifth season has proven that, when healthy, he is one of the game’s better edge defenders. Through seven games in 2022, he has posted 5.5. sacks and two forced fumbles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Raiders looking to buy ahead of trade deadline

The 2-4 Raiders believe that they are postseason contenders despite their current record. Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review- Journal, the club has been active in trade conversations, and it does not sound as if it is interested in trading for draft picks. Instead, Bonsignore says Las Vegas is seeking players to immediately upgrade its roster.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

NFL RB rankings: Derrick Henry remains king; where do other elite backs land?

The running back position has changed a great deal over the past few decades of NFL history. There were teams that built their identities around one workhorse back running into the middle of an offensive line over and over. There were many that deployed fullbacks as essential cogs of their offense. A steady four-yard average per play was rarely a bad thing; the goal was moving the chains.
TENNESSEE STATE
numberfire.com

Nico Collins (groin) still not practicing for Texans on Tuesday

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (groin) did not practice on Tuesday. Collins hasn't practiced since injuring his groin in Week 7 and he's trending toward missing another game on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brandin Cooks (wrist/non-injury) was downgraded to DNP on Tuesday, so the Texans might be without their two leading receivers at home on Thursday. If that's the case, Phillip Dorsett, Chris Moore, and Tyron Johnson will attempt to catch passes from Davis Mills against the Eagles' secondary. There will also be more targets available for Rex Burkhead and Dameon Pierce out of the backfield.
HOUSTON, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

