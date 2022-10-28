ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Former Miss Rhode Island convicted of lying to get into Florida ICE detention center

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zUmto_0iqdGYKC00

MIAMI — A former Miss America competitor and Florida city commissioner has pleaded guilty to a handful of federal charges for her attempts in 2021 to visit her romantic partner in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida said Thursday that 36-year-old Julianna Clare Strout has been sentenced to 50 hours of community service and a year of probation for pretending to be a paralegal.

Multiple times in October 2021, Strout entered or attempted to enter the Krome Service Processing Center, an ICE detention facility located in Miami, to see her romantic partner.

The facility had been closed to visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic but remained open for official business.

According to officials, Strout entered the facility by lying to ICE officers about her reason for visiting.

On one occasion, she used a law firm’s letterhead and told officials that she was a paralegal who needed to visit a detainee to sign legal documents. The unnamed law firm never authorized Strout to use its letterhead or visit the facility on its behalf. Strout also had never worked for the law firm.

In another attempt to enter the facility, Strout presented her North Bay Village Commissioner badge to officers claiming that she was a public official who needed access to the facility.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, Strout pleaded guilty to charges of attempting to enter and entering a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses.

According to The Associated Press, Strout was elected to the North Bay Village Commission in 2018. Her term ends in November, and she isn’t running for reelection.

In 2009, Strout won the Miss Rhode Island competition and went on to compete in the Miss America pageant in 2010.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Sentencing hearing set for Parkland school mass murderer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz's two-day sentencing hearing begins Tuesday with the families of the 17 people he murdered getting their chance after almost five years to address him directly about the devastation he brought to their lives. After they and the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
KRMG

Ohio seeks to become latest state to ban noncitizen voting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City.
OHIO STATE
KRMG

Biden tears into GOP, labels DeSantis ‘Trump incarnate'

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday lashed out at Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as "Donald Trump incarnate," zeroing in on a potential 2024 GOP presidential contender as he campaigned for Democrats facing uphill fights in next week's midterm election. In a final-week...
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Arizona county's ballot hand-count plan challenged in court

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona county's plan to hand count all ballots cast in next week's election has triggered a court challenge, marking the latest twist to the effort by rural Cochise County to mollify skeptics distrustful of its vote-counting equipment. The lawsuit came Monday as Democrats...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
KRMG

Missouri investigates hospital denial of emergency abortion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Missouri's health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal health care rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion, an agency spokeswoman confirmed Monday. Missouri Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox in a statement said the agency launched an investigation...
MISSOURI STATE
KRMG

Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes

ATLANTA — (AP) — Black church leaders and activists in Georgia rallied Sunday in a push to get congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections.
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

Kansas mother who led ISIS battalion sentenced to 20 years in prison

NEW YORK — A Kansas mother who was convicted of leading an ISIS battalion was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday. Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, pleaded guilty in June to expressing interest in carrying out terrorist attacks in the United States in support of ISIS on six separate occasions between 2014 and 2017, according to court documents unsealed in February.
KANSAS STATE
KRMG

Kemp, Abrams argue abortion, voting in Ga. governor debate

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abram s traded harsh attacks on Georgia's elections during the pair's final debate before Georgia's Nov. 8 election, while elaborating on their positions on abortion and offering sharply differing visions for the state's economy. Kemp...
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

17-year-old wanted for murder in Tulsa arrested in Texas

TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old wanted for a murder in Tulsa was recently arrested in Texas, according to the Wichita County Jail Records. The records said Jakyree Butler of Tulsa was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
101K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy