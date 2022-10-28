Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Adam Zimmer has Passed Away
Some very unfortunate news emerged this morning. Adam Zimmer – who used to be Minnesota’s defensive coordinator – has passed away. Mike Zimmer was the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-2021. During that time, Zimmer’s son helped to coach the defense. Adam Zimmer did a great job of coaching the linebackers, allowing him to work up to being the co-defensive coordinator alongside Andre Patterson, the defensive line coach.
The NFC North Round-Up: The Vikings Win; Everyone Else Loses
As the dust clears from another weekend of NFL football, the Minnesota Vikings continue to pull away from the rest of their NFC North rivals. The Vikings won on Sunday, beating the Arizona Cardinals. Meanwhile, every other team in the NFC North lost. Here’s how all the action went down on Sunday afternoon.
Questions Answered: Injuries Arrive, Plan B at TE, Patrick Peterson
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the Halloween edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll try...
Some of the Notable Numbers for T.J. Hockenson, the Vikings’ New TE
I’ll be the first to admit I didn’t think Kwesi Adofo-Mensah would pull off a deal of this magnitude. That being said, I can see why he was interested. A top-10 selection just a few seasons ago, Hockenson has solidified himself as one of the game’s best receiving tight ends. With Hockenson in the offense, the Vikings’ passing attack will be able to further stress opposing defenses.
Za’Darius Smith Probable to Return After Suffering Knee Injury
It was a huge first half for Za’Darius Smith against the Arizona Cardinals offense. The Vikings pass rusher totaled a pair of sacks and TFLs, benefiting from 60% of the Cardinals offensive line being out. He even got to pull out the Jared Allen “calf rope” celebration. Allen was inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor at halftime after a terrific NFL career.
Bears Turn from Sellers to Buyers
After trading away defensive stars Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith over the past week, the Chicago Bears turn from sellers to buyers in the waning hours towards the NFL trade deadline. The team acquired some wide receiver help for Justin Fields by trading for Pittsburgh Steelers WR Chase Claypool. In...
Vikings, NFL Trade Rumors Are Running Rampant
When it comes to NFL trade rumors, there’s a new trend I’ve noticed when it comes to online coverage of sports teams in the digital age. We all know that search engines, social media platforms, and websites (even this one!) treasure the click above all else. Any content strategy that can increase click volume is bound to become an instant trend–copied and recopied, ad nauseum.
John McVay, legendary 49ers executive and Hall of Fame inductee, dead at 91: 'A class act'
Former San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants head coach John McVay died at 91 years old on Tuesday. He was critical in five Super Bowl titles that the Niners accomplished during his reign.
NFL Trade Deadline Tracker
The NFL trade deadline hits today at 3 PM CST, and with that, moves are expected to occur throughout the day. We at PurplePTSD have you covered with all the news as it happens!. Jaguars Gamble on Calvin Ridley. The Jacksonville Jaguars get in on the action and take a...
Vikings Division Rivals Continue to Be Trade Deadline Sellers
Prior to this weekend’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Chicago Bears implied that they would be selling at the trade deadline by sending Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick. The Vikings division rivals continued that trend of being trade deadline sellers on Monday.
Week 9 NFL Power Rankings: A New Number One Emerges
This week, as we move into the midway point of the NFL season, there are some big movers all across the board due to some shocking results. Additionally, the Week 9 NFL power rankings feature a new team at the top of the list. See which team that is and where everyone across the league sits heading into November.
Eight Thoughts Following Minnesota’s Week 8 Win over Arizona
The Vikings stand at 6-1 after Week 8. Frankly, I didn’t expect to be able to type those words at this stage in the season. My skepticism aside, Minnesota’s Week 8 win puts them in an excellent position as the season get to its halfway point. The next...
Vikings Go Perfect in Kirk-tober, Beat Cardinals 34-26
The Minnesota Vikings secured a perfect 4-0 record in Kirk-tober by beating the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, 34-26. It was a sloppy performance at times, but the Vikings defense stepped up in key situations to secure Minnesota’s fifth consecutive victory. In particular, Za’Darius Smith had a huge game for...
Texans WR Stirs the Pot of Vikings Trade Rumors
Throughout the past few weeks, the Minnesota Vikings have been connected to multiple wide receivers as the trade deadline approaches. Most notably, the Vikings are apparently one of four teams that have inquired about Texans WR Brandin Cooks. And now, with the deadline just hours away, the Texans WR stirs the pot of trade rumors.
Jonathan Bullard Listed Among the Vikings Inactives
With kickoff less than one hour away, the Minnesota Vikings have released their list of inactives for Sunday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. As it turns out, starting DE Jonathan Bullard has been listed among the Vikings inactives for this game. Bullard appeared on the injury report this week...
There’s a WR on Pace for 2000 Yards, but He’s not Justin Jefferson
Prior to the season’s start, one of Justin Jefferson’s main goals of the year was to be recognized as the best wide receiver in the league as well as break the 2000 yards receiving mark. So far, there is a WR in the NFL on pace to break that 2000-yard barrier, but his name is not Justin Jefferson. Instead, it is new Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill.
Reaction to Vikings Win over Cardinals in Week 8
This is Episode 151 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This examines the broad takeaways from the Vikings 34-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Particularly, Patrick Peterson, the Vikings defense, and the 6-1 start are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to...
Vikings TE Heads Back to IR
The biggest story of the day for the Minnesota Vikings was the trade to acquire T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions. The tight end position had become a need due to Irv Smith’s high ankle, but amidst the NFL trade deadline chaos, news quietly came out that the need at the position was greater than we initially thought. Smith’s injury is apparently quite serious, and the Vikings TE heads back to IR once again.
Coyotes down Panthers for first win at new home venue
Karel Vejmelka made 41 saves and Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist as the Arizona Coyotes picked up
Nets fall to LaVine, Bulls in 1st game after coaching change
Zach LaVine scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 108-99 victory over Brooklyn on Tuesday night in the Nets' first game after a coaching change.
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
583K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0