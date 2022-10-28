ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary University of Georgia coach Vince Dooley dies at 90

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
ATHENS, Ga. — Former University of Georgia coach and Athletic Director Vince Dooley has died.

According to WSB-TV, Dooley died Friday at his home in Athens. He was 90 years old.

“Legendary former University of Georgia football coach and director of athletics Vince Dooley died peacefully at his home in the presence of his wife and their four children Friday afternoon at the age of 90,” the university said in a statement obtained by ESPN. “A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, as well as the Georgia and Alabama Sports Halls of Fame, Dooley is Georgia’s winningest football coach with 201 victories, six SEC titles and the 1980 national championship in his 25 years leading the Bulldogs (1964-88). He was also the recipient of numerous awards for his service as director of athletics over a 25-year tenure (1979-2004).”

Dooley was hospitalized earlier this month for a “mild case” of COVID-19 but was released a few days later.

His death ended what many considered the golden age of UGA sports.

Georgia hired the virtual unknown to be its head coach back in 1963.

Dooley initially resisted coaching, thinking it was “an insecure business.” He had an offer to go into banking when he left the Marine Corps, and only after some hesitation did he take a job on Shug Jordan’s staff at Auburn. Even then, he was readying himself.

He spent five years tutoring quarterbacks and then asked to take charge of the freshman team to see if he could coach.

Over the next 25 years, he won six SEC titles and one national championship.

That came in 1980, with freshman tailback Herschel Walker leading the way.

It was Georgia’s first national championship since 1942.

When Lindsay Scott caught the famous 93-yard touchdown pass from Buck Belue to beat Florida in Jacksonville that same year, Dooley ran step for step with Scott for nearly 40 yards.

Years later, Dooley became athletic director, and UGA’s sports programs rose to national prominence under his guidance.

The school won 20 national championships and 77 SEC titles.

Dooley is the fourth-winningest coach in SEC history, trailing only Bear Bryant, Steve Spurrier and Nick Saban, the AP reported.

The field at Sanford Stadium was dedicated in his honor during the 2019 football season.

