Syracuse, NY

In January New Yorkers will be able to recycle electronics for free

By Callihan Marshall
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 4 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sunnking, a company that collects and recycles electronics, will have its final drive-thru free recycling event on Saturday and the company says they may be cutting back on this popular event.

Robert Burns, the Marketing Director, says these events in the Syracuse area bring in about 2,000 people. “They love it, we’ve been doing these for so many years and people drive through and they say it’s super easy.”

Starting in January 2023, the New York State Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act requires manufacturers to provide free and convenient recycling of electronic waste to consumers across the state. Before these regulations were passed, some businesses charged people for recycling anything electronic.

“We recycle about 75,000 pounds on any given day, 25 million pounds a year and we’re talking millions of dollars worth of costs that go into that and that’s 10’s of millions of dollars,” said Burns.

Burns says because recycling will be free, they likely won’t be doing their drive-thru events anymore.

“We’re going to open up hundreds more drop-off locations that are nearby to you and make those free, but in turn, like I mentioned you’ll probably have to look at how many of these large-scale events.”

Burns feels this change is good for consumers.

“As far as consumers are concerned there will be no more charges anywhere you go to drop off your electronics. You can have large TVs, you can have small phones, you can have anything in between at any of the drop-off sites throughout the state and consumers aren’t going to be charged,” Burns continues.

Sunnking’s event at the New York State Fairgrounds is already filled up.

WSYR NewsChannel 9

