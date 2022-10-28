Read full article on original website
BOISE, Idaho — For this week's edition of Growing Idaho, we're asking a question for one of our viewers, “Where's the public transportation?”. A single mother in Kuna sent us an email. She's working hard to provide for her kids, but her car is on its last legs, and without that, it's going to be really hard to get around in the Treasure Valley. That's because, for her, there are just too few public transportation options.
BOISE, Idaho — Treasure Valley ski and snowboarders rejoice – the 71st annual Ski Swap returns to Expo Idaho this weekend with more than 20,000 items up for grabs. The Ski Swap, which benefits the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation, includes three days of shopping new and used ski and snowboard equipment and clothing. The foundation promotes youth winter sports, with a mission of providing "access to competitive mountain sports programs for the youth of the Treasure Valley."
States, including Idaho, are beginning to wind down a rental assistance program that the U.S. Treasury Department set up during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, aimed to prevent evictions by helping people who were struggling economically with rent and utility payments. “When the eviction moratorium...
The Idaho Land Board just bought the farm. To be exact, the Land Board approved the $6 million purchase of the land for the University of Idaho’s yet-to-be-built Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE). The property is 638 agricultural acres 19 miles north of Rupert, just two acres shy of an entire section. ...
Idaho has the most amazing cities, but which one is ranking nationwide as one of the best cities in America for real estate investing?. Policy Genius created a list of the best cities to invest in real estate in this year, and Meridian, Idaho made the cut. In fact, it was the only city in Idaho city to make the list.
If you're that type of person who just couldn't wait for 12:01 a.m. on November 1 to arrive so you could start decking the halls, then this is most definitely something you want to add to your Christmas bucket list!. The Treasure Valley has some phenomenal Christmas light displays. Every...
If you’ve been wondering what Idaho Western women gear makers and artists have been up to since their 2019 exhibition you can find out on Saturday at The Art Museum in Idaho Falls. Saturday’s event is the second exhibition the Idaho Cowgirl Congress has had at the museum but...
BOISE, Idaho — Most of us have heard the term ‘buyer’s remorse.’ Maybe you bought a sweater or car that you loved at the time, but later regretted. Now we are hearing about some homeowners experiencing just that, but with the house they bought during the start of the pandemic.
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department has been looking for a vulnerable senior since last night around 11 p.m. The man, named Olan, was last seen around the 8700 block of W. Irving. BPD said his family is worried because he doesn't often drive and is without his...
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed […] The post Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
The mid-October arrest of a Boise man, accused of assault including the use of his vehicle as a weapon, garnered plenty of media attention. A short time later, he was also accused of burning a Pride flag that had been flying outside a Boise home. But what was not widely...
MERIDIAN, Idaho — We have been following adorable 7-year-old twins, Milo and Charlie McConnel, for a few years now; they also go by the nicknames Chuckles and Meatloaf!. These Nampa fraternal twins have Down syndrome, which is incredibly rare. They have fans all over the country! The boys have half a million followers on social media, and they bring people so much joy.
BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise Police chief Ryan Lee, who was asked to resign at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean in September, will be receiving a nine-month severance package at the value of his salary with health insurance. According to a Boise City news release, Lee officially...
BOISE, Idaho — About a week out from the November general election, thousands of Idahoans have a yes or no decision to make on their ballot. Should the Idaho constitution be amended to allow the Idaho legislature to call itself back for special legislative sessions?. Former Idaho Governor Butch...
BOISE, Idaho — As the City of Boise searches for a new chief of police, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean spoke with KTVB about her thoughts on the search and moving forward with the department. McLean said the city is in the early stages of the search. “I believe in...
As we prepare to take down the Halloween decorations and begin to check food items off our Thanksgiving menu, one food website believes they have figured out what Idahoans love the most as a turkey day side. Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching. Over the weekend, my wife and I went out...
The last two years have gone without one of the best traditions that Boise has to offer. The closing of Harrison Boulevard for trick or treating has been missed by everyone from young to old. The historic North End homes are amazing to see on any day, but they are even more spectacular with the Halloween decorations that the street has become famous for.
Heise Hot Springs is famous for its mineral water, which has a temperature of 104degF year-round. Visitors come all year round to soak in its azure water. The water here is believed to relieve aches and pains and is a popular stress-reliever. The spring is surrounded by a warm freshwater pool. For more activities, guests can try the swimming pool, 350-foot waterslide, and pizza parlor.
Happy Halloween! Preparing for Halloween this year I learned that Idaho is actually ranked as one of the Top "Sweet Toothed" States in America. But in my research, I also found out what Idaho's favorite candy is... and it's probably not what you're expecting. You might be expecting something like...
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) spotted an elk roaming a Boise neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The elk was sighted walking in the Columbia Village neighborhood. Officers with BPD and Fish and Game were able to safely relocate the elk back home. In a Facebook post, BPD thanked...
