Why transit lags behind Treasure Valley growth

BOISE, Idaho — For this week's edition of Growing Idaho, we're asking a question for one of our viewers, “Where's the public transportation?”. A single mother in Kuna sent us an email. She's working hard to provide for her kids, but her car is on its last legs, and without that, it's going to be really hard to get around in the Treasure Valley. That's because, for her, there are just too few public transportation options.
KUNA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Annual Ski Swap returns to Expo Idaho this weekend

BOISE, Idaho — Treasure Valley ski and snowboarders rejoice – the 71st annual Ski Swap returns to Expo Idaho this weekend with more than 20,000 items up for grabs. The Ski Swap, which benefits the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation, includes three days of shopping new and used ski and snowboard equipment and clothing. The foundation promotes youth winter sports, with a mission of providing "access to competitive mountain sports programs for the youth of the Treasure Valley."
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho emergency rental assistance program starts winding down

States, including Idaho, are beginning to wind down a rental assistance program that the U.S. Treasury Department set up during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, aimed to prevent evictions by helping people who were struggling economically with rent and utility payments. “When the eviction moratorium...
IDAHO STATE
idahobusinessreview.com

Idaho Land Board bought the farm

The Idaho Land Board just bought the farm. To be exact, the Land Board approved the $6 million purchase of the land for the University of Idaho’s yet-to-be-built Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE). The property is 638 agricultural acres 19 miles north of Rupert, just two acres shy of an entire section. ...
RUPERT, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs

The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed […] The post Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

7's HERO: Nampa twins with Down syndrome star in Scentsy advertising campaign

MERIDIAN, Idaho — We have been following adorable 7-year-old twins, Milo and Charlie McConnel, for a few years now; they also go by the nicknames Chuckles and Meatloaf!. These Nampa fraternal twins have Down syndrome, which is incredibly rare. They have fans all over the country! The boys have half a million followers on social media, and they bring people so much joy.
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

See Boise’s Harrison Blvd Live Up To Its Haunting Halloween Hype

The last two years have gone without one of the best traditions that Boise has to offer. The closing of Harrison Boulevard for trick or treating has been missed by everyone from young to old. The historic North End homes are amazing to see on any day, but they are even more spectacular with the Halloween decorations that the street has become famous for.
BOISE, ID
travelnowsmart.com

Heise Hot Springs in Idaho

Heise Hot Springs is famous for its mineral water, which has a temperature of 104degF year-round. Visitors come all year round to soak in its azure water. The water here is believed to relieve aches and pains and is a popular stress-reliever. The spring is surrounded by a warm freshwater pool. For more activities, guests can try the swimming pool, 350-foot waterslide, and pizza parlor.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Elk makes appearance in a Boise neighborhood

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) spotted an elk roaming a Boise neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The elk was sighted walking in the Columbia Village neighborhood. Officers with BPD and Fish and Game were able to safely relocate the elk back home. In a Facebook post, BPD thanked...
BOISE, ID
Boise, ID
