BOISE, Idaho — For this week's edition of Growing Idaho, we're asking a question for one of our viewers, “Where's the public transportation?”. A single mother in Kuna sent us an email. She's working hard to provide for her kids, but her car is on its last legs, and without that, it's going to be really hard to get around in the Treasure Valley. That's because, for her, there are just too few public transportation options.

KUNA, ID ・ 14 HOURS AGO