Watch: Corona Centennial football tops Norco 42-0

The Huskies snagged four interceptions in the win

Corona Centennial finished off its undefeated Big West - Upper League championship with a 42-0 win over Norco on Thursday night. The Huskies grabbed four interceptions in the shutout win.

Corona Centennial ends the regular season with a 9-1 record and Norco finishes at 6-4. Both teams have earned automatic bids into the Southern Section playoffs. Postseason brackets will be released by the Section on Sunday morning at 10 am.

Watch all of the highlights from Thursday's action right here.