Top Singapore Bank DBS Pursues Programmable Digital Dollar (DSGD)
DBS, a top financial services group in Asia with a presence in 18 markets and based in Singapore, has announced an initiative to create a programmable digital Singapore dollars (DSGD). The project has the defacto approval of the Singapore government which recently indicated its support of privately issued stablecoins. The...
Fintech Adyen Introduces Embedded Financial Products
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) has broadened its offering by taking live two new embedded financial products – Capital and Accounts – which are now “available to platform and marketplace businesses in the US and Europe via Adyen’s single integration.”. Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice...
Co-Parenting Fintech Onward Announces $9.7M Series A
Onward, the financial platform for co-parents, announced it has raised $9.7 million in Series A funding “led by TTV Capital with participation from Lerer Hippeau, Citi Ventures, Correlation Ventures, and Gingerbread Capital.”. The investment round “comes on the heels of significant growth for the company, which is the only...
Maybank Indonesia Records Substantial Profit, Reports Steady Growth of Digital Banking Business
Maybank Indonesia announced its Consolidated Financial Results for nine months ended 30 September 2022, “with Profit before Tax (PBT) of Rp1.48 trillion and Profit after Tax and Minority Interest (PATAMI) of Rp1.06 trillion.”. The Bank’s PBT and PATAMI “remained comparatively stable to last year’s results.” Despite a growth in...
Swedish Fintech Payer, American Express to Support B2B Payments Across the Nordics
Payer, the B2B technology company specializing in digital conversion, payments, and finance automation, with a mission to digitalize the B2B industry wherever payments play a central role, has announced that it will now facilitate American Express payments “across the Nordics in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.”. This means that...
Apollo Custodies Digital Assets with Anchorage Digital
Apollo (NYSE: APO), one of the largest private equity and asset managers in the world, has custodied its first digital assets with Anchorage Digital, according to a company statement. Apollo currently has a market cap of over $33 billion. A growing number of banks and establishment financial services firms are...
Prosper Marketplace Provides Access to Fixed-Rate Home Equity Loan Product
Prosper Marketplace announced access to a new fixed-rate Home Equity Loan (HELoan) product for its customers in select US markets, “following the lending platform’s strong performance in personal loan origination last quarter.”. This new product “complements Prosper’s suite of home equity products and resources and allows homeowners to...
Berlin’s AAZZUR, Channel Capital Enter Embedded Lending Partnership
Embedded finance integrator AAZZUR and alternative asset manager Channel Capital have formed “an embedded lending partnership.”. The multi-faceted partnership will “see AAZZUR supporting Channel’s digital SME lending strategy.”. Channel has invested significantly in “developing proprietary systems using APIs, Open Banking and cloud-based technologies to provide much-needed finance...
Ashman Bank, nCino to Enhance Banking Experience for UK Property SMEs
NCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), which claims to be a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, announced its partnership with Ashman Bank, a new entrant bank with plans “to transform the banking experience for UK property SMEs, a £90bn market opportunity.”
OCC Announces Office of Financial Technology
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency recently announced it will “establish an Office of Financial Technology early next year to bolster the agency’s expertise and ability to adapt to a rapidly changing banking landscape.”. The Office of Financial Technology will “build on and incorporate the Office...
Valereum Gains Approval to Acquire Gibraltar Stock Exchange
Valereum plc (AQSE: VLRM) has been approved to acquire the Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX). The consent was provided by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC). The deal was first revealed in the fall of 2021. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023. According to...
Mastercard Report Highlights Fintech Growth in Africa
While Africa is frequently overlooked in regard to tech development, Fintech is one sector that has boomed in the continent. A recent report distributed by Mastercard highlights the growth of innovation in financial services in the region, calling it a “funding powerhouse.”. The report notes that in the Sub-Saharan...
UK’s Molo Finance Teams Up with Brilliant Solutions
Molo Finance has partnered with Brilliant Solutions, a distributor of mortgages that sits between mortgage brokers and lenders. This partnership “further underlines Molo’s ambitions to offer fully-digital mortgages on a larger scale and it will provide Brilliant Solutions’ membership of directly authorized (DA) brokers with access to Molo’s extensive specialised buy-to-let product range.”
Shawn Owen: Co-Founder at SALT Comments on Why Crypto Lending Platforms have Raised Interest Rates on Deposits
Crypto lending platforms, including BlockFi, Ledn, and Nexo, have recently raised their interest rates on deposits. Historically, crypto lending platforms have offered fairly steep returns. The question is, why? They’re citing a lack of options for borrowers, given both Celsius and Voyager going bankrupt, but there’s good reason to be...
Banking Circle Is Reportedly Settling Over 10% of Europe’s B2C E-Commerce Flow
Banking Circle S.A. is set to help US payments providers expand out of the domestic market with low-cost and fast cross-border payments across 25 currencies. Underlining the momentum it has gained as an alternative to correspondent banking for cross-border payments, Banking Circle S.A. is “forecasting a significant uplift in its payments flow for 2022.”
Embedded Insurance Platform Cover Genius Raises $70 Million Series D
Insurtech Cover Genius has raised $70 million in a Series D round led by Dawn Capital. New investors Atlas Merchant Capital joined with existing investors GSquared and King River Capital to fund the round. The round was said to be oversubscribed and came at a “significant valuation uplift” in comparison to its Series C. The company did not provide a valuation.
Fintech Stripe Launches Operations in Thailand
Stripe recently announced its general availability in Thailand, where its financial infrastructure platform will “help solve the complex payments issues facing Thai businesses.”. Tee Chayakul, Thailand country director at Stripe, said:. “Thailand’s digital economy is one of the fastest growing in Southeast Asia. However, moving money on the internet...
Digital Asset Firm Gemini Launches in Denmark, Sweden, Portugal, Czechia, Latvia, Liechtenstein
Gillian Lynch, Head of Ireland and EU operations at Gemini, notes that the digital asset firm is pleased “to announce that individuals and institutions in Denmark, Sweden, Portugal, Czechia, Latvia, and Liechtenstein can now open a Gemini account to deposit, trade, and custody over 100 cryptocurrencies.”. Consumers can “securely...
Indonesia Stock Exchange Signs MoU with Green Fintech MVGX
Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), the country’s national securities exchange and among the “fastest growing” in the continent, is exploring the possibility of working with MetaVerse Green Exchange (MVGX), a digital green exchange licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), “to develop Indonesia’s carbon exchange system.”
CQG, NUTS Finance Launch Optio Research to Develop Institutional Crypto Infrastructure
CQG, a global provider of high-performance technology solutions for market makers, traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges, and NUTS Finance, a blockchain development lab, announced today that they have just launched “Optio Research,” a Web3-based innovation lab “focused on developing decentralized cryptocurrency infrastructure and trading solutions for institutional investors.”
