Lincoln, NE

Nebraska football team readies for Minnesota

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mickey Joseph and the Huskers spoke to the media on Tuesday prior to their game against Minnesota. The Nebraska football team could be without its starting quarterback this week. Casey Thompson is battling an injury suffered in Saturday’s 26-9 loss to Illinois. Casey Thompson did not...
Prairie Flower Casino breaks ground on expansion

CARTER LAKE, Iowa (WOWT) - A casino is getting a 60,000-square-foot expansion. Monday the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska broke ground on an expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. According to the Prairie Flower Casino, the expansion will include a 60,000-square-foot addition, making the total space more...
Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
Omaha zoo reopens two exhibits closed after pelican dies of bird flu

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium said Monday that the Lied Jungle and Desert Dome exhibits had reopened. The two exhibits were among three shut down earlier this month after a Pink-backed pelican had died as a result of contracting bird flu: the Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome.
Lincoln Police: Driver was speeding and intoxicated in crash that killed six

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said drinking and speeding were factors in an Oct. 2 crash that resulted in the deaths of all six people in the vehicle. Toxicology tests indicated the driver, 26-year-old Jonathan Kurth of Lincoln, had a Blood Alcohol Content of .211. Electronic data collected from the vehicle’s airbag control module showed the car was traveling 100 mph in the moments before the crash.
26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 26-year-old inmate has died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Philip Garcia, 26, died Saturday while incarcerated at the State Penitentiary. The cause of death hasn’t been determined yet. A grand jury will conduct an investigation, which is...
Man killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 23-year-old man is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting. According to the Omaha Police Department, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday when Omaha Police officers responded to a shots fired call near 30th and Marcy Street. When officers arrived they found a man in a...
