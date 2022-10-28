Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football defensive lineman Jailen Weaver moving to offensive tackleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting LBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes eliminated from Big Ten Tournament, fall 4-0 to Nebraska in quarterfinalThe LanternLincoln, NE
Related
knopnews2.com
Nebraska football team readies for Minnesota
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mickey Joseph and the Huskers spoke to the media on Tuesday prior to their game against Minnesota. The Nebraska football team could be without its starting quarterback this week. Casey Thompson is battling an injury suffered in Saturday’s 26-9 loss to Illinois. Casey Thompson did not...
knopnews2.com
NSAA State Football Playoffs (Nov. 1, 2022) | View brackets
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Check out the highlights and rundowns of the NSAA State Football Playoffs. The second round begins Nov. 4. Here’s a look at the brackets and matchups.
knopnews2.com
Nebraska vs. Minnesota kickoff time announced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Big Ten Conference announced that Nebraska’s home game against Minnesota next Saturday will kickoff at 11 a.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
knopnews2.com
Nebraska School Activities Association releases brackets for 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Championships
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska School Activities Association released the brackets for the 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Championships. The Championship will begin on Nov. 2, with the class finals on Nov. 5 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Class A:. Class B:. Class C1:. Class C2:. Class D1:. Class D2:
knopnews2.com
Prairie Flower Casino breaks ground on expansion
CARTER LAKE, Iowa (WOWT) - A casino is getting a 60,000-square-foot expansion. Monday the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska broke ground on an expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. According to the Prairie Flower Casino, the expansion will include a 60,000-square-foot addition, making the total space more...
knopnews2.com
Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
knopnews2.com
Omaha zoo reopens two exhibits closed after pelican dies of bird flu
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium said Monday that the Lied Jungle and Desert Dome exhibits had reopened. The two exhibits were among three shut down earlier this month after a Pink-backed pelican had died as a result of contracting bird flu: the Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome.
knopnews2.com
Lincoln Police: Driver was speeding and intoxicated in crash that killed six
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said drinking and speeding were factors in an Oct. 2 crash that resulted in the deaths of all six people in the vehicle. Toxicology tests indicated the driver, 26-year-old Jonathan Kurth of Lincoln, had a Blood Alcohol Content of .211. Electronic data collected from the vehicle’s airbag control module showed the car was traveling 100 mph in the moments before the crash.
knopnews2.com
26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 26-year-old inmate has died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Philip Garcia, 26, died Saturday while incarcerated at the State Penitentiary. The cause of death hasn’t been determined yet. A grand jury will conduct an investigation, which is...
knopnews2.com
Man killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 23-year-old man is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting. According to the Omaha Police Department, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday when Omaha Police officers responded to a shots fired call near 30th and Marcy Street. When officers arrived they found a man in a...
Comments / 0