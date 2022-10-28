THIRD TIME: Harlem’s Fashion Row will hold its third annual Fashion Tech and Entertainment Summit on Thursday. The event will bring together more than 75 designers, speakers and workshops to discuss the role of NFTs, AR/VR dressing rooms and artificial intelligence in fashion. It seeks to equip Black designers with knowledge, tools and insights to enhance the consumer experience, integrate modern-day technology in order to raise capital, leverage social media and explore ways to engage in today’s digital age.

