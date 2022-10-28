Read full article on original website
thefamuanonline.com
Rachel Smith is more than her circumstances
Florida A&M University second-year law student Rachel Smith, a recent recipient of the Joel Stern Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Pipeline Scholarship, won $10,000 for her diligent work and dedication. Smith was raised in Plant City, Florida, with her four siblings, grandparents and single mother. The strain of relying on a...
thefamuanonline.com
I grew up with FAMU homecomings
Homecoming is easily the best time of the year. It’s where everyone is coming home to celebrate, have fun and be reminded of memories created on “the hill.”. But what is homecoming like when you are already home?. Born and raised in Quincy, which is at most 30...
thefamuanonline.com
Mass shooting rattles FAMU students
One person was killed and eight others were injured after a mass shooting Saturday night on West Pensacola Street, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. The shooting occurred near the Florida State University campus just before midnight. As police patrolled crowds in the area, dozens of shots rang out and crowds began running, looking for safety from stray bullets.
Disney Provides $1M For Florida A&M University Program
The Walt Disney Co. announced Friday it is donating $1 million to Florida A&M University to help launch a “Storytellers Fund” at the school. The money will go to FAMU’s School of Journalism and Graphic Communication to establish the fund for five years. Students selected
Gadsden County set to host Drive-Thru Appreciation Luncheon for local veterans
To express gratitude to local veterans, Gadsden County are inviting veterans to a drive-thru appreciation luncheon on Veterans Day, Nov.11.
floridapolitics.com
Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo
Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
thefamuanonline.com
Annual trunk or treat draws a crowd
Halloween arrived Monday and with that came costumes, scares and trunk or treating. Monday evening, the Efferson Student Union and Activities hosted a trunk or treat at the. Will Packer Performing Arts Amphitheater where all organizations, clubs and. departments were invited to decorate the trunks of their cars and hand...
WCTV
Tallahassee man celebrates 25 years of scaring neighborhood with his haunted house
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Every Halloween, neighbors hear a familiar sound coming from the house at 2395 Tuscavilla Rd. “At one point, all you could hear was kids screaming,” said one trick-or-treater. The homeowner, Brett Ingram, uses his creative talents to scare the entire neighborhood. For the last 25...
Altera apartments set to help with housing crisis within Tallahassee
The two year and 15-million-dollar project, Altera 3100, is making its big debut. On Monday-- 30 residents are moving into the complex and two weeks later 45 more.
WCTV
‘A huge loss:’ FAMU, FSU faculty member reacts to Takeoff’s death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The hip hop world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, part of the trailblazing Atlanta-based Migos group. According to Police, Takeoff was killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Maurice Johnson teaches at both Florida A&M and Florida State. At FSU, he teaches a class on...
floridapolitics.com
Lewis, Longman & Walker moves to Highpoint Center in Tallahassee
'The entire firm is excited to be moving just steps away from Florida’s Capitol.'. Law and lobbying firm Lewis, Longman & Walker has moved its Tallahassee office closer to the Capitol with new digs at the Highpoint Center downtown. “More than 25 years of solution-centered service has made Lewis,...
famunews.com
Good Morning America Broadcasts Live From FAMU Homecoming
Hundreds filled Bragg Stadium for the live GMA broadcast. Several hundred Florida A&M University students, faculty, staff, and alumni crowded early into Bragg Memorial Stadium Friday to cheer on the Good Morning America live broadcast. The homecoming broadcast with TJ Holmes began at 7 a.m. with the sound of the...
Mother of missing FSU alumnus speaking out as recovery efforts continue
"She brought love and light to all those people she touched," said Linda Peterson. She is asking for continued prayers for her daughter Staci as law enforcement works to try to bring her closure.
wtvy.com
Viewer submitted video of Tallahassee Shooting
Two others received significant injuries in the crash. Recording of WCTV's weekend morning show. Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman. Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. Marianna man apprehended for 2018...
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation
Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
Florida gas to spike as DeSantis gas tax holiday ends
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — Florida motorists can expect to pay more at the pump as the state’s month-long gas tax “holiday” ends. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas Monday stood at $3.29, about a dime cheaper than at the start of October. But the AAA auto club […]
Tallahassee shooting: 1 dead, 8 wounded in Florida’s capital city
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — One person was killed and eight were wounded after a mass shooting Saturday night near the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee, authorities said. In a news release, the Tallahassee Police Department confirmed that one man was killed in the shooting, which occurred outside the Half-Time...
Brooks, Lowndes counties designated freeze disaster areas
WASHINGTON — The USDA has designate Brooks and Lowndes counties in southeast Georgia as contiguous natural disaster areas. This secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs, including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
thefamuanonline.com
Leon County Library hosts CNN’s Zain E. Asher
Leon County Library partnered with the Library Speakers Consortium to host an. author talk with CNN anchor Zain E. Asher as she discussed her memoir “Where the. Children Take Us: How One Family Achieved the Unimaginable.”. Asher, born and raised in London, earned a distinction in oral Spanish after.
TPD makes arrests in shooting on West Pensacola Street, asks for community help
The Tallahassee Police Department made three arrests following the shooting incident that took place Saturday night on West Pensacola Street.
