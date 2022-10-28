WASHINGTON — The USDA has designate Brooks and Lowndes counties in southeast Georgia as contiguous natural disaster areas. This secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs, including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO