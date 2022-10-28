Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hottytoddy.com
Design Mississippi’s Next Official Car Tag
Gov. Tate Reeves today announced that the Mississippi License Tag Commission is accepting design submissions for the state’s next official car tag. The submission process opened today. Proposed designs must be submitted by the end of the business day on Nov. 30. All designs can be emailed to licenseplatedesign@dor.ms.gov for consideration.
WDAM-TV
Reeves shares details of broadband expansion to over 12,000 underserved homes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is sharing details about Mississippi’s growing digital footprint. In a press conference Tuesday, Reeves opened up about the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM), created by the 2022 legislature. At the direction of the 2020 legislature, the Public Utilities...
WAPT
Governor says new economic development deal is a major win for Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves said the state has been working for a number of months to land a big economic deal that will bring high-paying jobs to Mississippi. "Not only is this deal twice as large as anything we've ever seen on a per-wage basis, this deal is also going to be about half as expensive as what the state has put up in other, similar deals," Reeves said.
Dangerous Areas in Jackson, MS
Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.
wxxv25.com
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
WDAM-TV
Candidate profile: Shuwaski Young-Democratic nominee for Mississippi’s Third Congressional District
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The mid-term elections are a week away, and we’re on your side, helping you learn more about the candidates. We’re starting with the Third Congressional District. We followed along as the democratic nominee for the Third Congressional District Shuwaski Young knocked on doors and...
Nearly 30,000 absentee ballots requested in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of Sunday, October 30, a total of 29,919 absentee ballots have been requested in Mississippi for the 2022 General Election. The Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported 29,044 absentee ballots have been sent, and 22,221 absentee ballots have been received. All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day […]
WDAM-TV
AG Fitch announces human trafficking victims fund application period
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced on Tuesday that the first round of applications from the Victims of Human Trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation Fund are available. According to the Office of the Attorney General, about $2.5 million will be available for organizations that provide services...
WAPT
More than 22,000 absentee ballots received as Mississippi's general election approaches
JACKSON, Miss. — More than 22,000 absentee ballots have been received in Mississippi ahead of theNov. 8 general election. Secretary of State Michael Watson said the numbers were as of Sunday. At the same point during the 2020 general election, 142,491 absentee ballots had been received. The 2020 election included the presidential, Senate and congressional races.
mageenews.com
Wreck on Highway 28 West Tuesday AM
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Tuesday morning, at approximately 8:00 AM, a two car collision occurred on Highway 28 West. According to a source at the scene, the car veered into the path of the SUV. Injuries were minor but damage to both vehicles. The driver of the SUV swerved in an attempt to voice the car.
WLBT
Speaker Gunn to potentially call special session this week
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple House members have confirmed to WLBT that House Speaker Philip Gunn could potentially call a special session later this week. According to the members, Gunn sent a message Monday morning stating that the special session could be called for Wednesday and possibly Thursday, and to make plans to be in the capital city.
Mississippi governor calls special session for ‘biggest economic development project in history’ — 1,000 new jobs, $2.5 billion investment
Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday announced he was calling lawmakers into special session Wednesday for what he called the largest economic development project in state history. Reeves posted on social media: “Biggest economic development project in MS history coming to Golden Triangle: $2.5 billion capital investment (Nearly 2X larger than previous CapEx record), 1000 jobs, $93,000 average salary.”
wpsdlocal6.com
Drought reveals casino riverboat that sank in the Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) — As Mississippi River levels continue to drop, fascinating items that used to be underwater are being revealed. The latest find is an old casino riverboat. Severe drought conditions across the country have brought the river down to record-breaking lows recently, and in the process, revealed...
WJTV 12
Jackson State announces inaugural class of first Mississippi Teacher Residency program
Correction: The release sent out on Monday from JSU implied that this was a new grant when it was intended to be an update on the program’s progress and an announcement of our inaugural MTR cohort. The following article has been updated with the new information. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) College […]
WTOK-TV
Latest Visit Mississippi campaign embraces the state’s haunted history
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Mississippi’s history is always a tourism draw, but this year, Mississippi is embracing the more haunted stories. You may have seen the latest Visit Mississippi ads featuring various haunted spots in the state. “We’ve looked at it as really just another place to enhance our tourism...
WLOX
Triple Twister Threat in South MS on Halloween Weekend
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - This year, the Saturday before Halloween was rather stormy on the Mississippi Coast. Frightful thunderstorms brought strong gusts and even tornadoes to parts of our area. Several pictures and videos of the twisters were posted online, including several from WLOX viewers:. The following day, the National...
WJTV 12
Disaster to treasure: Jackson woman recycles bottles after water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson woman is bringing creativity to recycling by turning a rough situation into something beautiful. Stephanie McGee has taken the idea of making something out of nothing to the next level by using water bottles to decorate her entire yard inspired by the water crisis. “This was a bad situation. […]
wtva.com
Governor: Golden Triangle landing largest economic development project in state history
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Gov. Tate Reeves says the biggest economic development project in Mississippi history is coming to the Golden Triangle. He did not reveal in his Twitter post Monday morning what type of project is coming. However, a news release from his office later said the $2.5...
Weather Service: Three tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in Mississippi Saturday
The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes touched down as storms moved across Mississippi Saturday. The tornadoes that made landfall in Jackson County have been classified as EF-1 tornadoes. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each with top winds estimated between 100 mph and 110 mph.
WJTV 12
Governor extends Jackson’s State of Emergency due to water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced that he is extending the State of Emergency in Jackson until November 22 amid the city’s water crisis. Reeves made the announcement in a statement that was released on Friday, October 28. He said since the State of Emergency was first issued on August 30, the […]
Comments / 6