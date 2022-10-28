Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NECN
Victim Killed Near Mall of New Hampshire Was Shot in Face, Authorities Say
Authorities gave new details Tuesday on a deadly shooting over the weekend near the Mall of New Hampshire. The office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said an autopsy on 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic, who was shot to death Saturday afternoon in Manchester. Investigators determined Cardakovic was shot in the...
NECN
Man Charged in Shooting in Nashua, NH
A local man faces charges in a shooting in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire over the weekend. Brennan Bergerson, 22, was arrested Monday. He is accused of shooting another man four times at a business in Railroad Square around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The victim's condition was not released. Bergerson faces charges...
WMUR.com
Nashua man accused of shooting another man 4 times after bar altercation
NASHUA, N.H. — A Nashua man accused of shooting another man four times Sunday morning is due in court Tuesday. Brennan Bergerson is charged with six felonies, including four counts of first-degree assault. Police said the shooting victim was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and is expected...
Authorities: Worcester woman found dead in Georgia was passenger of long-haul trucker from Littleton
CAMDEN COUNTY, Georgia — A Worcester woman who was found dead in the woods in Georgia in early October was the passenger of a long-haul trucker from Littleton who is now charged in her murder, law enforcement officials announced Tuesday. Jason Michael Palmer, 47, is slated to be extradited...
WMUR.com
Nashua man accused of shooting another man 4 times pleads not guilty
A Nashua man accused of shooting another man four times Sunday morning pleaded not guilty Tuesday. Brennan Bergerson is charged with six felonies, including four counts of first-degree assault. Police said the shooting victim was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and is expected to survive. Investigators said the...
22-year-old charged in Manchester, New Hampshire shooting death
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man in Manchester. Tyrese Harris, 22, of Manchester, was charged Saturday with two counts of second-degree murder, one alleging that he knowingly caused the death of 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic and the other alleging that he recklessly caused the death.
WMUR.com
Gilford woman, dog fatally shot on Halloween in 2010; case remains unsolved
GILFORD, N.H. — Police still don't know who fatally shot a Gilford woman and her dog on Halloween 12 years ago. Officials said Roberta "Bobbie" Miller was found dead in her home on Country Club Road in Gilford on Nov. 1, 2010. Her body was discovered by her son,...
WMUR.com
North Hampton man reported missing 35 years ago Tuesday
NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man went missing 35 years ago, and has not been seen since. North Hampton police said Thomas Poirier, 31 at the time, was reported missing by his mother on Nov. 1, 1987. She told investigators she believed her son was on his...
WMUR.com
14-year-old Concord girl last seen alive 33 years ago
CONCORD, N.H. — The case of a 14-year-old Concord teenager who has not been seen alive in 33 years was likely the victim of a homicide, and the case has not yet been solved. Sonya Moore was last seen on Nov. 2, 1989 when she left her home on Summer Street in Concord.
newbedfordguide.com
New Hampshire State Police arrest Massachusetts woman after rollover accident
“On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at approximately 3:04 AM, Troopers assigned to the New Hampshire State Police Troop A Barracks responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 95 South in the vicinity of the Massachusetts state line in the Town of Seabrook. Preliminary investigation at the...
Massachusetts woman injured in ATV crash in New Hampshire
MILLSFIELD, NH. — A Massachusetts woman has been injured in an ATV crash in New Hampshire. According to the NH Fish and Game Department, State Police were called to the scene involving a ATV crash that crashed into a tree on Newell Brook Road in Millsfield. Conservation officers, Errol...
WMUR.com
Man charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting at Manchester intersection waives arraignment
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The suspect in a fatal shooting at a busy Manchester intersection remained in jail Monday after entering a plea of not guilty. Loved ones of the man who died are sharing more of what happened in the moments before Saturday afternoon's shooting at a busy intersection on South Willow Street.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man found dead in New Hampshire on Halloween 51 years ago; case still unsolved
LOUDON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was found dead in New Hampshire on Halloween in 1971, and the case remains unsolved. Officials said Daniel O'Connell, 28, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was found dead in a wooded area off Route 106 in Loudon 51 years ago. An autopsy revealed he died...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police stop teen allegedly clocked driving 121 mph on I-95
NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A Massachusetts teenager was stopped by New Hampshire State Police after he was allegedly traveling more than 100 miles per hour. New Hampshire State Police said around 7:25 a.m. on Saturday, a trooper clocked a black BMW coupe going 121 mph south on I-95 in Greenland.
WMUR.com
Salem boy died after car struck him Saturday
SALEM, N.H. — An 8-year-old Salem boy died after he was hit by a car Saturday night, school officials said. Salem Superintendent Maura Palmer said in an email to parents Tuesday evening that third-grader John Conway died after a car struck him in front of his house. Conway was...
North Andover police ask for help identifying man that broke into Merrimack College apartments
North Andover police are asking the public for help identifying a man that allegedly broke into apartment units in a building that housed Merrimack College students. In a letter to its community, Merrimack College said the man attempted to gain entrance into multiple units at Royal Crest Estates and even gained entrance into a few units while residents were asleep.
Peabody woman charged after N.H. rollover crash Sunday morning
A Peabody woman has been charged with allegedly causing a single-vehicle rollover crash in Seabrook, N.H., just over the state line, Sunday morning. Samantha Famolare, 30, is charged with operating after revocation or suspension of a license and reckless driving. At 3:04 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of...
WMUR.com
Manchester police make arrests after complaints made about Veterans Park
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police said Monday they will increase patrols in and around Veterans Park after complaints from the community led to five arrests. Police said they have had several calls come in over the past few weeks from people who said they were concerned about drug use in and around Veterans Park.
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Aaron Brunette Of N Andover, Massachusetts For DUI
Friday night, Vermont State Police arrested Aaron Brunette, 31, of N Andover, Massachusetts for DUI. At approximately 11:23 p.m. Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the area of Rt. 7 and Lime Kiln Rd in the town of Charlotte, Vermont for a motor vehicle crash. Vermont State Police...
mynbc5.com
Man dies after fatal crash in Hartford
HARTFORD, Vt. — A man was killed after a fatal car crash on Sunday evening in Hartford. Vermont State Police said 55-year-old Scott Sargent of Springfield was driving on Quechee Hartland Road around 5:30 p.m. when his truck drifted off the side of the roadway and collided with a tree near the intersection of Briar Patch Road.
Comments / 1