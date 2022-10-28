ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NECN

Victim Killed Near Mall of New Hampshire Was Shot in Face, Authorities Say

Authorities gave new details Tuesday on a deadly shooting over the weekend near the Mall of New Hampshire. The office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said an autopsy on 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic, who was shot to death Saturday afternoon in Manchester. Investigators determined Cardakovic was shot in the...
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Man Charged in Shooting in Nashua, NH

A local man faces charges in a shooting in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire over the weekend. Brennan Bergerson, 22, was arrested Monday. He is accused of shooting another man four times at a business in Railroad Square around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The victim's condition was not released. Bergerson faces charges...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Nashua man accused of shooting another man 4 times after bar altercation

NASHUA, N.H. — A Nashua man accused of shooting another man four times Sunday morning is due in court Tuesday. Brennan Bergerson is charged with six felonies, including four counts of first-degree assault. Police said the shooting victim was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and is expected...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Nashua man accused of shooting another man 4 times pleads not guilty

A Nashua man accused of shooting another man four times Sunday morning pleaded not guilty Tuesday. Brennan Bergerson is charged with six felonies, including four counts of first-degree assault. Police said the shooting victim was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and is expected to survive. Investigators said the...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

North Hampton man reported missing 35 years ago Tuesday

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man went missing 35 years ago, and has not been seen since. North Hampton police said Thomas Poirier, 31 at the time, was reported missing by his mother on Nov. 1, 1987. She told investigators she believed her son was on his...
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

14-year-old Concord girl last seen alive 33 years ago

CONCORD, N.H. — The case of a 14-year-old Concord teenager who has not been seen alive in 33 years was likely the victim of a homicide, and the case has not yet been solved. Sonya Moore was last seen on Nov. 2, 1989 when she left her home on Summer Street in Concord.
CONCORD, NH
newbedfordguide.com

New Hampshire State Police arrest Massachusetts woman after rollover accident

“On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at approximately 3:04 AM, Troopers assigned to the New Hampshire State Police Troop A Barracks responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 95 South in the vicinity of the Massachusetts state line in the Town of Seabrook. Preliminary investigation at the...
SEABROOK, NH
WMUR.com

Salem boy died after car struck him Saturday

SALEM, N.H. — An 8-year-old Salem boy died after he was hit by a car Saturday night, school officials said. Salem Superintendent Maura Palmer said in an email to parents Tuesday evening that third-grader John Conway died after a car struck him in front of his house. Conway was...
SALEM, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

North Andover police ask for help identifying man that broke into Merrimack College apartments

North Andover police are asking the public for help identifying a man that allegedly broke into apartment units in a building that housed Merrimack College students. In a letter to its community, Merrimack College said the man attempted to gain entrance into multiple units at Royal Crest Estates and even gained entrance into a few units while residents were asleep.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
MassLive.com

Peabody woman charged after N.H. rollover crash Sunday morning

A Peabody woman has been charged with allegedly causing a single-vehicle rollover crash in Seabrook, N.H., just over the state line, Sunday morning. Samantha Famolare, 30, is charged with operating after revocation or suspension of a license and reckless driving. At 3:04 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of...
SEABROOK, NH
WMUR.com

Manchester police make arrests after complaints made about Veterans Park

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police said Monday they will increase patrols in and around Veterans Park after complaints from the community led to five arrests. Police said they have had several calls come in over the past few weeks from people who said they were concerned about drug use in and around Veterans Park.
MANCHESTER, NH
mynbc5.com

Man dies after fatal crash in Hartford

HARTFORD, Vt. — A man was killed after a fatal car crash on Sunday evening in Hartford. Vermont State Police said 55-year-old Scott Sargent of Springfield was driving on Quechee Hartland Road around 5:30 p.m. when his truck drifted off the side of the roadway and collided with a tree near the intersection of Briar Patch Road.
HARTFORD, VT

Comments / 0

