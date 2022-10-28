Read full article on original website
8-Man Large and 8-Man Small Football Regional Championships Set
The 8-Man Large and 8-Man Small Maine Football Regional Championships are set for next weekend. In the 8-Man Large North Conference #1 MDI will host #3 Waterville on Friday night, November 4th at 7 p.m. in Bar Harbor. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
Charlie Collins and Hampden Academy Boys Cross Country Team Win Class A State Title
The Hampden Academy Broncos Boys Cross Country Team ran away with the Class A Boys Cross Country Team Title at the Twin Brooks Course in Cumberland on Saturday, October 29th. Hampden Academy Senior Charlie Collins remained undefeated in races, winning the State Class A Individual Title with a time of 16:29.57.
Like Father Noah Parker Centers Orono’s Offensive Line
Senior Noah Parker is a captain of the Orono Red Riots 8-Man Football Team. With Orono's 61-22 upset win over Dexter in the semifinals on Saturday afternoon, Orono will be playing for the Northern Maine Regional Final, for the 1st time since 1994, when they brought home the Eastern Maine and State Title back to Orono.
Halloween Helmet Matchup – Brewer vs. Salem
It looks like voting ends at 7 p.m. and Brewer is trailing! Show our local Witches some love!
newscentermaine.com
Police search for University of Maine Presque Isle student
Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, was last seen leaving the UMPI campus on Oct. 24. His car was found running on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge, according to officials.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine
This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
wabi.tv
Suspect ID’d after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A suspect has been identified after MDI High School was forced into lockdown today from what officials called “a credible threat.”. According to the Town of Bar Harbor Facebook page, that decision was made around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon after a serious threat was made.
Maine Man Missing for Over 30 Hours Rescued by Warden and His Dog
An incredible video shared with the media shows the rescue of an Etna, Maine, man who got lost in a bog. The video is courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. It shows the conclusion of the department's heroic rescue of Joseph Nolin. According to WGME, the 74-year-old Nolin got lost while out checking his game cameras on Sunday. He unfortunately got confused, and would be stuck in a bog for more than a day.
New faces showing up Down East
A surge of newcomers and an expanding housing market is injecting new life into Washington County. Eighteen businesses opened in Calais amid the pandemic. Photo by Andrea Walton. Hope and Despair, the tiny twin islands perched near the mouth of Little Kennebec Bay, could serve as an allegory for Washington...
Here’s the Possible Date Bangor Will Be Breaking Out the Snow Shovels
Winter will show up whether we like it or not. There's no escape. Every now and then, snow makes a super late appearance, and you almost let yourself wonder for just a minute if this is going to be a nice, slow year for snow. But usually, sometime in December or January, we start getting pummeled. But almost everyone gets a little giddy over the first snow of the year.
Evil Spirits Damaging Northern Maine Home Will Be Exorcised by Experienced Demonologists
New York Demonic Investigation is who you are going to call. When you do, you will reach the demonologists team of Chris DeFlorio and his wife Hillary. The Bangor Daily News reports that together, they help people who have either a witchcraft curse or spirits that won't leave them alone.
penbaypilot.com
Camden Garden Club welcomes new members
CAMDEN — The Camden Garden Club welcomes new members. The Club celebrated the new additions during the traditional New Members Coffee which took place October 14 at the home of Membership Chair Karen Cease. 14 new members joined the Club in 2022, bringing the total membership to 88. New...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
Scam Alert – Morgan Wallen NOT Coming To Maine In March
Despite his past lapses in judgement, country fans love Morgan Wallen. He really is one of the biggest stars and he seems like one of the genuine stars. If you saw somewhere that Morgan Wallen was going to be performing at Bangor's Maine Savings Amphitheater, I have some bad news... It was, according to a post on the venue's Facebook page, a scam.
mainebiz.biz
Lyman-Morse completes Camden marina redevelopment project
Two years after a fire caused extensive damage throughout its waterfront facility, Lyman-Morse Boatbuilding has completed its 44,000-square-foot mixed-use marina redevelopment project on Camden’s inner harbor. The new working waterfront facility was rebuilt to offer spaces for locals, visitors and employees, in addition to seasonal yachters. The $15 million...
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME
If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
wabi.tv
Brewer house fire quickly knocked down by firefighters
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer family is safe and accounted for after fire broke out at their home Saturday morning. Crews were called to the home on South Main Street around 8 a.m. Brewer’s Deputy Fire Chief tells TV5 the fire started in the attic, causing minor damage.
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
foxbangor.com
Halloween rock hunt in Bangor
BANGOR– If candy is not your thing, a Halloween-themed rock hunt took place throughout the day in Cascade Park in Bangor. Volunteers with the group Bangor Rocks put their artistic skills to use and painted a number of rocks to look like monsters, spiders, ghosts and other creatures. The rocks were then scattered throughout the park located off State Street in Bangor.
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Levant fire early Monday morning
LEVANT, Maine — Firefighters responded to a deadly fire at 503 Avenue Road in Levant around 3:15 a.m. Monday. A spokesperson with the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire killed one adult and hospitalized two others. Officials have yet to release any information about the victim and survivors.
