Bar Harbor, ME

Related
92.9 The Ticket

8-Man Large and 8-Man Small Football Regional Championships Set

The 8-Man Large and 8-Man Small Maine Football Regional Championships are set for next weekend. In the 8-Man Large North Conference #1 MDI will host #3 Waterville on Friday night, November 4th at 7 p.m. in Bar Harbor. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
BAR HARBOR, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Like Father Noah Parker Centers Orono’s Offensive Line

Senior Noah Parker is a captain of the Orono Red Riots 8-Man Football Team. With Orono's 61-22 upset win over Dexter in the semifinals on Saturday afternoon, Orono will be playing for the Northern Maine Regional Final, for the 1st time since 1994, when they brought home the Eastern Maine and State Title back to Orono.
ORONO, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine

This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
BAR HARBOR, ME
102.9 WBLM

Maine Man Missing for Over 30 Hours Rescued by Warden and His Dog

An incredible video shared with the media shows the rescue of an Etna, Maine, man who got lost in a bog. The video is courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. It shows the conclusion of the department's heroic rescue of Joseph Nolin. According to WGME, the 74-year-old Nolin got lost while out checking his game cameras on Sunday. He unfortunately got confused, and would be stuck in a bog for more than a day.
ETNA, ME
The Maine Monitor

New faces showing up Down East

A surge of newcomers and an expanding housing market is injecting new life into Washington County. Eighteen businesses opened in Calais amid the pandemic. Photo by Andrea Walton. Hope and Despair, the tiny twin islands perched near the mouth of Little Kennebec Bay, could serve as an allegory for Washington...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
Z107.3

Here’s the Possible Date Bangor Will Be Breaking Out the Snow Shovels

Winter will show up whether we like it or not. There's no escape. Every now and then, snow makes a super late appearance, and you almost let yourself wonder for just a minute if this is going to be a nice, slow year for snow. But usually, sometime in December or January, we start getting pummeled. But almost everyone gets a little giddy over the first snow of the year.
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Camden Garden Club welcomes new members

CAMDEN — The Camden Garden Club welcomes new members. The Club celebrated the new additions during the traditional New Members Coffee which took place October 14 at the home of Membership Chair Karen Cease. 14 new members joined the Club in 2022, bringing the total membership to 88. New...
CAMDEN, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Scam Alert – Morgan Wallen NOT Coming To Maine In March

Despite his past lapses in judgement, country fans love Morgan Wallen. He really is one of the biggest stars and he seems like one of the genuine stars. If you saw somewhere that Morgan Wallen was going to be performing at Bangor's Maine Savings Amphitheater, I have some bad news... It was, according to a post on the venue's Facebook page, a scam.
BANGOR, ME
mainebiz.biz

Lyman-Morse completes Camden marina redevelopment project

Two years after a fire caused extensive damage throughout its waterfront facility, Lyman-Morse Boatbuilding has completed its 44,000-square-foot mixed-use marina redevelopment project on Camden’s inner harbor. The new working waterfront facility was rebuilt to offer spaces for locals, visitors and employees, in addition to seasonal yachters. The $15 million...
CAMDEN, ME
Stephen L Dalton

The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME

If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
OLD TOWN, ME
wabi.tv

Brewer house fire quickly knocked down by firefighters

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer family is safe and accounted for after fire broke out at their home Saturday morning. Crews were called to the home on South Main Street around 8 a.m. Brewer’s Deputy Fire Chief tells TV5 the fire started in the attic, causing minor damage.
BREWER, ME
foxbangor.com

Halloween rock hunt in Bangor

BANGOR– If candy is not your thing, a Halloween-themed rock hunt took place throughout the day in Cascade Park in Bangor. Volunteers with the group Bangor Rocks put their artistic skills to use and painted a number of rocks to look like monsters, spiders, ghosts and other creatures. The rocks were then scattered throughout the park located off State Street in Bangor.
BANGOR, ME
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

