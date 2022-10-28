ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Detroit News

Why Detroit rejected law requiring restaurants post color-coding inspections

Detroit — The City Council voted Tuesday against a food-grading ordinance to mandate restaurants and bars post color-coded results from its most recent health inspections in their front windows. The proposal called for color signs as opposed to the often-criticized A-B-C letter grading system seen in cities like New...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

FBI terror team searches Boogaloo boy's Michigan home amid election fears

FBI counterterrorism investigators have searched the Metro Detroit home of a prominent member of the Boogaloo Boys, a far-right anti-government extremist group, amid concerns about attacks on politicians and plans to disrupt the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The search by members of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force happened Thursday...
PLYMOUTH, MI
michiganradio.org

A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?

Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Lack of state aid haunts Detroit adoption agency, other foster care outfits

A Detroit adoption agency focused on finding homes for Black children was on the brink of closure this week, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services warned its license was in jeopardy because of a history of financial issues that meant some families didn’t get timely stipends for housing foster and adopted children.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: GOP candidate Kristina Karamo files lawsuit targeting Detroit’s absentee ballots

Kristina Karamo, Republican candidate for Michigan’s secretary of state office, has filed a lawsuit challenging absentee ballots from Detroit. Karamo is asking the Wayne County Circuit Court to require Detroit voters to vote in person or be required to show identification to obtain an absentee ballot. The suit names Janice Winfrey and the Detroit Board of Election Inspectors as defendants.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Passenger who tried to strangle driver in Rochester Hills charged

A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with trying to strangle a driver from the backseat of a vehicle in Rochester Hills last weekend, leading to a car fatally striking his fleeing girlfriend, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Kyle Garrett Rasmussen of Metamora was arraigned through 52-3...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Border patrol agents arrest 2 near Auburn Hills

Two foreign nationals — one wanted for criminal sexual conduct — were arrested near Auburn Hills last week by Border Patrol agents, officials said. Agents who were looking for a Mexican national wanted for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 conducted a raid Thursday, they said. In the raid, agents arrested the wanted man, a 38-year-old Mexican citizen, near Interstate 75 and Walton Boulevard. They learned the suspect had been removed from the U.S. four times and confirmed he was wanted on a criminal sexual conduct warrant issued by an Oakland County court. He was turned over to Oakland County authorities.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
Detroit News

If paratransit contracts are not approved, Detroit service 'will go from bad to terrible,' transit chief warns

Detroit — The City Council on Tuesday approved a $16 million paratransit contract while also postponing a similar $49 million contract renewal for the next five years after receiving complaints of unreliability about the French company that operates the system. To provide transportation services for residents with disabilities, City...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Chicken Shack sues competitor over 'confusingly similar trademark'

A Michigan company famous for its broasted chicken is suing a competitor over trademark infringement, alleging it is displaying "a confusingly similar trademark" in connection with its services. Chicken Shack, based in Beverly Hills and established in 1956, is suing Prettyy Tastee in Waterford Township in U.S. District Court in...
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
Detroit News

5 restaurants opened in Metro Detroit in October and 3 that got new owners

Maybe it was all the election commercials drowning out everything else, but new restaurant buzz seemed a little quieter this month. Here are details on five concepts that made their debut in October, plus three that switched ownership and, sadly, one neighborhood diner that closed permanently. Symposia. Executive chef Elliott...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Vigil held in Pontiac for slain Lyft driver

Pontiac -- Family, friends and the community turned out at the corner of Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street in Pontiac Sunday evening to honor of Dina Terrell at the place where she was fatally shot on Oct 21. Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel and Rahim Harris, CEO of the community group...
PONTIAC, MI

