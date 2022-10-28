Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Why Detroit rejected law requiring restaurants post color-coding inspections
Detroit — The City Council voted Tuesday against a food-grading ordinance to mandate restaurants and bars post color-coded results from its most recent health inspections in their front windows. The proposal called for color signs as opposed to the often-criticized A-B-C letter grading system seen in cities like New...
Detroit News
Gael Greene, Detroit-born New York magazine restaurant critic and humanitarian, has died
One of the country's most well-known restaurant critics, author and humanitarian Gael Greene has died at age 88. In addition to serving diners of New York City for decades with her critiques and observations on the city’s food scene for New York magazine, Detroit-born Greene also co-founded Citymeals on Wheels with her friend, culinary legend James Beard.
Detroit News
FBI terror team searches Boogaloo boy's Michigan home amid election fears
FBI counterterrorism investigators have searched the Metro Detroit home of a prominent member of the Boogaloo Boys, a far-right anti-government extremist group, amid concerns about attacks on politicians and plans to disrupt the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The search by members of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force happened Thursday...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo alleges Detroit voting corruption in lawsuit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - In a new lawsuit, Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo is alleging voting corruption in Detroit. She filed the suit against Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and the City of Detroit Board of Election Inspectors. "Unfortunately, the city of Detroit has been plagued with election...
michiganradio.org
A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?
Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
Detroit News
$50M wrongful death lawsuit filed in case of mentally ill man shot by Detroit police
Southfield — Attorney Geoffrey Fieger filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday against the city of Detroit and five unnamed Detroit Police officers in connection with the Oct. 2 fatal shooting of 20-year-old Porter Burks, whose mental illness "often caused psychosis," the suit said. The lawsuit, filed in...
Detroit News
Lack of state aid haunts Detroit adoption agency, other foster care outfits
A Detroit adoption agency focused on finding homes for Black children was on the brink of closure this week, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services warned its license was in jeopardy because of a history of financial issues that meant some families didn’t get timely stipends for housing foster and adopted children.
Crumbleys back in court to spar with the prosecutor: We never said our son snapped
With their son now a convicted school shooter, James and Jennifer Crumbley return to court Friday to continue their feud with the prosecution as it seeks to hold them responsible for the deaths of four students killed by their son. The Crumbleys' trial on involuntary manslaughter charges has been rescheduled for Jan. 17. ...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: GOP candidate Kristina Karamo files lawsuit targeting Detroit’s absentee ballots
Kristina Karamo, Republican candidate for Michigan’s secretary of state office, has filed a lawsuit challenging absentee ballots from Detroit. Karamo is asking the Wayne County Circuit Court to require Detroit voters to vote in person or be required to show identification to obtain an absentee ballot. The suit names Janice Winfrey and the Detroit Board of Election Inspectors as defendants.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Gretchen Whitmer’s lead over Tudor Dixon shrinks in latest poll
A new poll from WDIV-TV and The Detroit News shows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer maintaining a lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. The survey, conducted October 26-28, shows the governor with a lead of about nine percentage points. However, the race is tightening as Whitmer’s lead was 17 points in September.
Detroit News
Passenger who tried to strangle driver in Rochester Hills charged
A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with trying to strangle a driver from the backseat of a vehicle in Rochester Hills last weekend, leading to a car fatally striking his fleeing girlfriend, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Kyle Garrett Rasmussen of Metamora was arraigned through 52-3...
Detroit News
Border patrol agents arrest 2 near Auburn Hills
Two foreign nationals — one wanted for criminal sexual conduct — were arrested near Auburn Hills last week by Border Patrol agents, officials said. Agents who were looking for a Mexican national wanted for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 conducted a raid Thursday, they said. In the raid, agents arrested the wanted man, a 38-year-old Mexican citizen, near Interstate 75 and Walton Boulevard. They learned the suspect had been removed from the U.S. four times and confirmed he was wanted on a criminal sexual conduct warrant issued by an Oakland County court. He was turned over to Oakland County authorities.
Detroit News
If paratransit contracts are not approved, Detroit service 'will go from bad to terrible,' transit chief warns
Detroit — The City Council on Tuesday approved a $16 million paratransit contract while also postponing a similar $49 million contract renewal for the next five years after receiving complaints of unreliability about the French company that operates the system. To provide transportation services for residents with disabilities, City...
Detroit News
Chicken Shack sues competitor over 'confusingly similar trademark'
A Michigan company famous for its broasted chicken is suing a competitor over trademark infringement, alleging it is displaying "a confusingly similar trademark" in connection with its services. Chicken Shack, based in Beverly Hills and established in 1956, is suing Prettyy Tastee in Waterford Township in U.S. District Court in...
The real story of Eloise Psychiatric Hospital: the most complicated "haunted" house in Metro Detroit
Though many Metro Detroiters believe the Eloise complex in Westland to be the home of paranormal activity, WWJ’s Zach Clark and Annie Scaramuzzino discovered on The Daily J that real story behind the former psychiatric hospital is much more nuanced.
fox2detroit.com
Former Wayne County employee accused of working with supervisor to steal more than $1.7 million
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former Wayne County Roads Division employee is accused of stealing more than $1.7 million by selling illegally acquired generators. John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit with one count of conspiring to embezzle county funds, and three counts of stealing county funds. Authorities say...
Detroit News
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh: Donovan Edwards' retweet of Kanye West post a 'mistake'
Ann Arbor — Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, who last week retweeted an antisemitic post, later deleted it and issued two apologies, was not punished or suspended because it was a “mistake." Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday during his weekly news conference he knows what kind of...
Detroit News
5 restaurants opened in Metro Detroit in October and 3 that got new owners
Maybe it was all the election commercials drowning out everything else, but new restaurant buzz seemed a little quieter this month. Here are details on five concepts that made their debut in October, plus three that switched ownership and, sadly, one neighborhood diner that closed permanently. Symposia. Executive chef Elliott...
fox2detroit.com
Body found in crashed pickup truck • Mom of 6 murdered at Detoit motel • Bus driver brawls with 7th grader
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a man who ran off after a crash in Roseville, leaving a woman's body behind; a Detroit mom of six was found shot to death two weeks ago; and a Detroit bus driver has been suspended after brawling with a 7th grader. These are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Detroit News
Vigil held in Pontiac for slain Lyft driver
Pontiac -- Family, friends and the community turned out at the corner of Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street in Pontiac Sunday evening to honor of Dina Terrell at the place where she was fatally shot on Oct 21. Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel and Rahim Harris, CEO of the community group...
