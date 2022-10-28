Read full article on original website
Atletico Madrid out of Europe after defeat to Porto
Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio helped Porto to a 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid which meant they finished top of their Champions League group and condemned Atletico to an early European exit. Porto had already qualified for the last 16 but they leapfrogged Club Brugge to finish as...
Tottenham survive in Marseille to reach Champions League last 16
Tottenham Hotspur survived a real scare in Marseille before fighting back to win 2-1 at the Stade Velodrome on Tuesday and clinch a place in the Champions League last 16 as group winners at the French side's expense. Spurs, with coach Antonio Conte banned from the touchline, were dominated in...
Raheem Sterling Discusses His Favored Position
Raheem Sterling recently discussed his thoughts regarding his best position at Chelsea.
USA Basketball picks roster for November World Cup qualifiers
USA Basketball has picked the 12 players that will be tasked with clinching a berth in next year's World Cup. The roster for the next two World Cup qualifying games at Washington was revealed Sunday, for matchups against Brazil on Nov. 11 and Colombia on Nov. 14. The Americans are closing in officially securing a spot in the 32-team World Cup that will take place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia next summer; one win may be enough to get that done, and two wins a certain to clinch a berth.
