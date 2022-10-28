Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Homicide detectives ID woman shot in car in Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are identifying the woman who died after she was shot inside a car in Avondale Monday afternoon. Johanna Rox, 37, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2900 block of Reading Road at 2:15 p.m., police said in a news release Tuesday. No...
Fox 19
Mother of two arrested after 1-year-old overdoses on cocaine, court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother was arrested Oct. 13 after one of her children overdosed on cocaine, according to court documents. Jessica Runyon, 34, was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 1-year-old son overdosed while her 5-year-old was in the room, according to the affidavit. Court documents...
Fox 19
Man accused in Paige Johnson’s disappearance, death returns to court Monday
BATAVIA, Ohio. (FOX19) - The man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance and death of Florence teen Paige Johnson will return to court Monday. Jacob Bumpass, 34, of Finneytown is scheduled to appear in Clermont County Common Pleas Court at 9 a.m. His trial was expected to begin Monday...
Fox 19
Driver arrested after purposely running over woman’s feet: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver is under arrest after Cincinnati police say she purposely ran over a woman’s feet. Larica Brown, 34, of Paddock Hills is held on a felonious assault charge at the Hamilton County Justice Center. Police wrote in an affidavit it happened in the 900 block...
Fox 19
Hamilton man incompetent to stand trial after abduction attempt caught on video: Court docs
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton man facing several charges including kidnapping and abduction has been found incompetent to stand trial, according to Butler County court records. Deric McPherson, 33, was on trial following his alleged attempt to kidnap a 6-year-old girl from the front yard of her home on...
Fox 19
Man stabs female relative before being shot by officer, police chief says
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in Miami Township Tuesday was shot by an officer, according to Miami Township Police Chief Mike Mills. Police shot the man, later identified as Joshua Amburgy, in the leg after he ran at officers with a...
Fox 19
Blitz nets 290 speeders and over 100 without valid licenses, police say
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A two-week traffic blitz conducted by a 10-officer team in Cincinnati last month resulted in 557 citations and dozens of warnings. Interim Chief Teresa Theetge and Lt. Robert Van Horn spoke to Cincinnati public safety committee Tuesday to review the results of the effort. The blitz was planned after a number of high-profile pedestrian deaths and reckless driving incidents.
Fox 19
Coroner identifies person killed in Colerain crash
COLERAIN, Ohio (WXIX) - One person involved in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 24 in Colerain has died. Ayinde Hiett, 26, of Cincinnati succumbed to their injuries on Oct. 30, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Colerain police say officers and the fire department responded to Colerain Avenue...
Fox 19
Police identify 40-year-old victim in Avondale shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Police identified a 40-year-old man who died following a shooting in Avondale Sunday morning. Officers say they were called to the 800 block of Hutchins Avenue around 9:30 a.m. after a ShotSpotter technology alerted police of 10 rounds that went off in the area. Once police arrived, they...
Fox 19
Speeding thought to be factor in deadly Eastern Avenue crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Excessive speed is thought to be a factor in the crash that killed a driver early Tuesday on Eastern Avenue. Nicholas Ladnow, 42, died at the scene of the crash, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, police said he lost control of his...
Fox 19
“Baby, please wake up:” 911 calls released of mother accused of murdering 5-month-old
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Norwood police released the 911 calls of a mother accused of murdering her 5-month-old daughter. Rebecca King “purposely caused the death” of Lily Johnson on Oct. 8, according to a criminal complaint. During the 911 call, King is heard saying, “Baby, please wake up” and “Come...
Fox 19
Fatal crash closes Eastern Avenue in Columbia Tusculum
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirms one of their investigators is responding to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Eastern Avenue in Columbia Tusculum. Cincinnati police and fire crews were called to Eastern Avenue at about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. They received a report someone was trapped in...
Fox 19
SUV hits 4-year-old boy, flees scene in Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young boy was hit by a car that fled the scene in Avondale Monday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Washington Avenue, according to Cincinnati police. The 4-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when a white Ford SUV rear-ended a black Chrysler. The crash forced...
Fox 19
Safety pin, metal found in Ohioans’ Halloween candy, police say
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple parents in Lynchburg say they found small pieces of metal in their children’s Halloween candy last week. Lynchburg Police Chief Richard Warner says they are investigating four different reports involving five pieces of candy. Warner says small pieces of metal including a safety...
Fox 19
Woman dead, 4 firefighters hurt in Springfield Township crash with fire truck
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman is dead Monday after a crash involving a fire truck in Springfield Township. It happened around 10:13 a.m. on West North Bend Road near Greenfield Drive, according to Springfield Township Police Chief Rick Bley. Kyana Lenon, 27, was driving east on West...
Fox 19
Caught on cam: Man breaks into Lebanon City Hall during Halloween festivities
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - People in Downtown Lebanon for a Trick-or-Treat event last weekend got a scare when a man started breaking into Lebanon City Hall. Video footage of the incident shows the suspect was dressed up as well. It happened Saturday evening. Lebanon police say the suspect is David Gordon.
Fox 19
NKY school locked down after receiving false threat
COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) - Holmes High School was on a 25-minute lockdown Monday morning after receiving a false threat, according to Debra Vance with Covington Independent Schools. Vance says the threat was shared with the school by someone nearby. Police investigated and did not find anything suspicious. It’s unclear who...
Fox 19
Adult, child displaced in West Price Hill fire
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A West Price Hill house fire displaced one adult and a child overnight, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. No one was hurt when flames broke out at 11:18 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Rosemont Avenue, fire officials said in a news release. Fire crews...
Fox 19
Norwood woman helps save neighbors from explosive house fire
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A house fire in Norwood Tuesday morning left two women hospitalized, but without their neighbor, they might not have made it at all. The fire broke out around 11:30 in a home at the intersection of Hopkins and Webster avenues near Xavier University. Terrissa Sierra was...
Fox 19
‘A very precious gift: ‘ Longtime McDonald’s worker surprised with puppy
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A McDonald’s worker was surprised with an adorable gift from her boss on Monday. Deb Sandfoss is a familiar face to those who frequent the Colerain Avenue McDonald’s, where she’s worked for more than 48 years. Sandfoss joined the company in 1974...
