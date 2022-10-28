ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Homicide detectives ID woman shot in car in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are identifying the woman who died after she was shot inside a car in Avondale Monday afternoon. Johanna Rox, 37, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2900 block of Reading Road at 2:15 p.m., police said in a news release Tuesday. No...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Mother of two arrested after 1-year-old overdoses on cocaine, court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother was arrested Oct. 13 after one of her children overdosed on cocaine, according to court documents. Jessica Runyon, 34, was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 1-year-old son overdosed while her 5-year-old was in the room, according to the affidavit. Court documents...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Blitz nets 290 speeders and over 100 without valid licenses, police say

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A two-week traffic blitz conducted by a 10-officer team in Cincinnati last month resulted in 557 citations and dozens of warnings. Interim Chief Teresa Theetge and Lt. Robert Van Horn spoke to Cincinnati public safety committee Tuesday to review the results of the effort. The blitz was planned after a number of high-profile pedestrian deaths and reckless driving incidents.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Coroner identifies person killed in Colerain crash

COLERAIN, Ohio (WXIX) - One person involved in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 24 in Colerain has died. Ayinde Hiett, 26, of Cincinnati succumbed to their injuries on Oct. 30, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Colerain police say officers and the fire department responded to Colerain Avenue...
COLERAIN, OH
Fox 19

Police identify 40-year-old victim in Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Police identified a 40-year-old man who died following a shooting in Avondale Sunday morning. Officers say they were called to the 800 block of Hutchins Avenue around 9:30 a.m. after a ShotSpotter technology alerted police of 10 rounds that went off in the area. Once police arrived, they...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Speeding thought to be factor in deadly Eastern Avenue crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Excessive speed is thought to be a factor in the crash that killed a driver early Tuesday on Eastern Avenue. Nicholas Ladnow, 42, died at the scene of the crash, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, police said he lost control of his...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Fatal crash closes Eastern Avenue in Columbia Tusculum

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirms one of their investigators is responding to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Eastern Avenue in Columbia Tusculum. Cincinnati police and fire crews were called to Eastern Avenue at about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. They received a report someone was trapped in...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

SUV hits 4-year-old boy, flees scene in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young boy was hit by a car that fled the scene in Avondale Monday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Washington Avenue, according to Cincinnati police. The 4-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when a white Ford SUV rear-ended a black Chrysler. The crash forced...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Safety pin, metal found in Ohioans’ Halloween candy, police say

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple parents in Lynchburg say they found small pieces of metal in their children’s Halloween candy last week. Lynchburg Police Chief Richard Warner says they are investigating four different reports involving five pieces of candy. Warner says small pieces of metal including a safety...
LYNCHBURG, OH
Fox 19

NKY school locked down after receiving false threat

COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) - Holmes High School was on a 25-minute lockdown Monday morning after receiving a false threat, according to Debra Vance with Covington Independent Schools. Vance says the threat was shared with the school by someone nearby. Police investigated and did not find anything suspicious. It’s unclear who...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Adult, child displaced in West Price Hill fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A West Price Hill house fire displaced one adult and a child overnight, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. No one was hurt when flames broke out at 11:18 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Rosemont Avenue, fire officials said in a news release. Fire crews...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Norwood woman helps save neighbors from explosive house fire

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A house fire in Norwood Tuesday morning left two women hospitalized, but without their neighbor, they might not have made it at all. The fire broke out around 11:30 in a home at the intersection of Hopkins and Webster avenues near Xavier University. Terrissa Sierra was...
NORWOOD, OH

