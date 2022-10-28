ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenia, OH

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
XENIA — As leaves begin to fall from the trees, the City of Xenia unveiled its plan to collect them.

For leaf pickup purposes, the city was divided into two zones.

Zone one includes all areas that are north of Main Street and zone two includes all areas that are south of Main Street.

Each zone will have two rounds of leaf pickup.

For zone one, the first round is from Nov. 7 through Nov. 10 and the second round will begin on Nov. 28 and end on Dec. 2.

The first round of pickup for zone two is from Nov. 14 through Nov. 18., and the second round will take place from Dec. 5 through Dec. 9.

Leaves must be left at the curb before Monday of your pickup week because crews may be there at any point.

Rake piles must be free of sticks, limbs or trash and placed on the curb, not in the street.

Vehicles should not be parked on the side of the street where the leaf pickup area is located to allow workers to be able to reach the leaves with their equipment.

