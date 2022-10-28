Read full article on original website
mansionglobal.com
Malibu Mansion Sells For $100 Million to Billionaire Media Mogul
Billionaire media mogul Byron Allen has paid $100 million for a Malibu estate formerly owned by self-storage billionaire Tammy Hughes Gustavson, according to a person familiar with the situation. The deal represents the most ever paid for a home by an African-American buyer in the U.S. and is one of the highest prices paid for a U.S. home this year.
Historic Upper East Side mansion sells for $57 million after buyer viewed property over FACETIME - and paid millions extra for all its furnishings: Home has six beds, a pool and sauna
A historic townhouse on Manhattan's Upper East Side has sold for $57 million to buyer in South Africa after he viewed the property over FaceTime. The move-in ready home on East 68th Street spans 9,200 square feet, excluding two floors below street level, and boasts six bedrooms, staff rooms and an indoor pool and sauna.
SheKnows
Daniel Radcliffe Sold His Luxurious West Village Condo for $5.3 million — Peek Inside!
Daniel Radcliffe bid goodbye to his very modern and high-tech West Village condo recently. The Harry Potter star sold the 2,445-square-foot home for $5.3 million that he originally bought for $4.9 million in 2008. The 11th-floor unit at the coveted One Morton Square building boasts three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms...
