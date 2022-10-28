ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

mansionglobal.com

Malibu Mansion Sells For $100 Million to Billionaire Media Mogul

Billionaire media mogul Byron Allen has paid $100 million for a Malibu estate formerly owned by self-storage billionaire Tammy Hughes Gustavson, according to a person familiar with the situation. The deal represents the most ever paid for a home by an African-American buyer in the U.S. and is one of the highest prices paid for a U.S. home this year.
MALIBU, CA
Daily Mail

Historic Upper East Side mansion sells for $57 million after buyer viewed property over FACETIME - and paid millions extra for all its furnishings: Home has six beds, a pool and sauna

A historic townhouse on Manhattan's Upper East Side has sold for $57 million to buyer in South Africa after he viewed the property over FaceTime. The move-in ready home on East 68th Street spans 9,200 square feet, excluding two floors below street level, and boasts six bedrooms, staff rooms and an indoor pool and sauna.
MANHATTAN, NY

