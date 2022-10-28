ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Fact check: Bodybuilder Doug Brignole died of COVID-19 infection, not vaccination

By Ana Faguy, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The claim: Bodybuilder Doug Brignole died from the COVID-19 vaccine

In April 2021 just after receiving his COVID-19 vaccine, author and body builder Doug Brignole shared a message on Facebook about the experience.

"I'm vaccinated ! Well, the first of two," the post reads in part. "Let's get this done so we can get back to traveling, going to concerts, and having fun. My vaccine was yesterday, and I had no problem with it."

In the days that followed, Brignole communicated with other social media users in the comment section of his Facebook post about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

"I have enough confidence in the vaccine, based on my research, to get it done," Brignole replied to a Facebook user who questioned his decision. "Those of you who think the vaccine kills people can use me as a test. If I die, you were right. If I don't die, and have no ill effects, you were wrong, and should admit it – at least to yourselves."

Now, social media users are connecting Brignole's 2021 comment to his recent death.

"Then I guess you made the case for us! We were RIGHT not to take the vax! That's why he is dead and we are Not," reads the caption of an Oct. 22 Instagram post .

Other versions of the claim accumulated thousands of interactions across multiple social media platforms.

But Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner records show Brignole died of a COVID-19 infection, not the COVID-19 vaccine.

USA TODAY reached out to several social media users who shared the post for comment.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KhwgD_0iqdD3Fx00
April 23, 2022: Bodybuilders compete in the Open Heavyweight division during the IFBB Pro Qualifier and Pro Show at the Plenary, in Melbourne, Australia. Robert Cianflone, Getty Images

Brignole died from COVID

Brignole died on Oct. 13 from a COVID-19 infection, according to public records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

While Brignole did suffer from Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease, according to the medical examiner's records, there was no other cause of death listed.

There have also been no credible reports connecting Brignole's death to the vaccine.

Fact check: No, the media didn't report the same boy died of COVID-19 in three different countries

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Brignole died from the COVID-19 vaccine. Despite what social media users claim, the medical examiner who investigated Brignole's death found he died from COVID-19.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Bodybuilder Doug Brignole died of COVID-19 infection, not vaccination

Comments / 296

dude13
4d ago

So, there is a bit of a conundrum. He got the Vax for Covid19? The Vax for Covid19 did not kill him? He later died of Covid19? These 3 things cited as facts, by the nature of their being, cannot be actual facts. There is a weak link in this chain.

Reply(21)
94
Frank Hanzes
3d ago

🤔Really? He had cardiovascular disease, vaccinated and boosted and he dies from covid. Not to mention he’s a bodybuilder eats healthy and works out daily!

Reply(12)
49
just a guy in NJ
4d ago

Nothing to see here people. Just fact checkers making up more lies. If fact checkers says it, believe the opposite!!

Reply(2)
73
Related
USA TODAY

Fact check: COVID-19 vaccine recipients are still human; vaccine doesn't affect DNA

The claim: COVID-19 vaccine recipients are no longer human. Almost two years after COVID-19 vaccines were granted emergency authorization, about 80% of the people in the U.S. have received at least one dose, and 68% are considered fully vaccinated by one measure. But vaccine hesitancy and refusal continue, powered in part by misinformation on social media.
Shin

What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths

And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
AFP

Scenes of horror in Seoul after Halloween stampede

Party-goers in costumes fleeing in panic, desperate attempts at first aid on the sidewalks, scores of bodies lined up under makeshift shrouds: in Seoul's lively Itaewon district, a Halloween festival turned to tragedy Saturday. The bodies of people who had been crushed or trampled to death lay in rows, covered with blankets or makeshift shrouds.
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
Daily Mail

Girl is sent to Chinese Covid quarantine centre and 'left to die': Family release footage of 14-year-old convulsing on a bed before her death amid growing anger over Beijing's strict pandemic controls

A young girl was 'left to die' after she was put in a Chinese coronavirus quarantine centre, with her family saying their calls for help were ignored. They have now released tragic footage of Guo JinJin, 14, shaking and convulsing on a bed before her death, amid growing anger towards Beijing's strict pandemic controls.
IFLScience

Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public

As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
TheDailyBeast

This Deadly COVID Twist Is Like Nothing We’ve Seen Before

As the wave of COVID infections from the highly-contagious BA.5 subvariant finally subsided back in late July, new subvariants were already competing for dominance—and the opportunity to drive the next wave of infections.A little over two months later, epidemiologists are close to naming a winner. In the United Kingdom, infections from a highly mutated subvariant called BQ.1.1 are doubling every week—a rate of growth that far exceeds other leading subvariants. In the U.S., BQ.1.1 is spreading twice as fast as its cousin subvariant BA.2.75.2.That means BQ.1.1 is very contagious. But that’s not the subvariant’s most alarming quality. What’s most worrying...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Iranian dubbed ‘world’s dirtiest man’ dead at 94

An Iranian hermit dubbed the “world’s dirtiest man” died Sunday, months after washing for the first time in more than six decades. He was 94. According to the IRNA news agency, Amou Haji died in the village of Dezhgah, located in the southern province of Fars, CNN reported.
wonderwall.com

Son of 'Reservoir Dogs' and 'The Hateful Eight' actor dies from rare germ cell cancer, plus more celeb news

Tim Roth's son passes away from rare germ cell cancer. "Reservoir Dogs" actor Tim Roth's son, Cormac Roth, has passed away at 25-years-old. While Cormac died on Oct. 16, 2022, his family didn't disclose news of his tragic passing until recently. "He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness," said Cormac's family in a statement. "As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him. The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him. An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go." Cormac, a Los Angeles-based composer and producer, revealed his stage 3 choriocarcinoma diagnosis, a rare germ cell cancer, in a July 2022 Instagram post. He was diagnosed in November 2021.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

663K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy