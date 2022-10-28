Fact check: Bodybuilder Doug Brignole died of COVID-19 infection, not vaccination

The claim: Bodybuilder Doug Brignole died from the COVID-19 vaccine

In April 2021 just after receiving his COVID-19 vaccine, author and body builder Doug Brignole shared a message on Facebook about the experience.

"I'm vaccinated ! Well, the first of two," the post reads in part. "Let's get this done so we can get back to traveling, going to concerts, and having fun. My vaccine was yesterday, and I had no problem with it."

In the days that followed, Brignole communicated with other social media users in the comment section of his Facebook post about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

"I have enough confidence in the vaccine, based on my research, to get it done," Brignole replied to a Facebook user who questioned his decision. "Those of you who think the vaccine kills people can use me as a test. If I die, you were right. If I don't die, and have no ill effects, you were wrong, and should admit it – at least to yourselves."

Now, social media users are connecting Brignole's 2021 comment to his recent death.

"Then I guess you made the case for us! We were RIGHT not to take the vax! That's why he is dead and we are Not," reads the caption of an Oct. 22 Instagram post .

Other versions of the claim accumulated thousands of interactions across multiple social media platforms.

But Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner records show Brignole died of a COVID-19 infection, not the COVID-19 vaccine.

USA TODAY reached out to several social media users who shared the post for comment.

April 23, 2022: Bodybuilders compete in the Open Heavyweight division during the IFBB Pro Qualifier and Pro Show at the Plenary, in Melbourne, Australia. Robert Cianflone, Getty Images

Brignole died from COVID

Brignole died on Oct. 13 from a COVID-19 infection, according to public records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

While Brignole did suffer from Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease, according to the medical examiner's records, there was no other cause of death listed.

There have also been no credible reports connecting Brignole's death to the vaccine.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Brignole died from the COVID-19 vaccine. Despite what social media users claim, the medical examiner who investigated Brignole's death found he died from COVID-19.

Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, accessed Oct. 25, Douglas Brignole

Doug Brignole, April 4, 2021, Facebook post

