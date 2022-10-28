Wizards hosting the Pacers in their second meeting this season

The Washington Wizards are playing host to the Indiana Pacers in their second meeting of this season.

The Washington Wizards are seeing the Indiana Pacers for the second time this season in just a little over a week. Their first meeting was the season opener for both teams in Indiana. This time, the Wizards are extending hospitality in Washington as the Indiana Pacers look for revenge as the Wizards won the first meeting 114-107.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers today:

Game Date: Oct. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

In the first meeting between these two teams, the Pacers were without their starting Center Myles Turner as he was a late scratch right before tip-off due to an ankle injury. He is now back in the starting lineup and the Wizards will have to figure out a way to contain the shot blocking big man.

Pacers Center Myles Turner defending the rim - USA Today

The Wizards were the first team to witness the steal of the draft in Indiana in Ben Mathurin. He opposed a threat for the Wizards defensively as he was able to score the basketball and stretch the floor at an efficient rate. This Pacers team have a handful of knock down shooters and that is something the Wizards will have to keep an eye on in this game.

Pacers Rookie Ben Mathurin has been a pleasant surprise- USA Today

On the other hand, the Wizards have multiple ways to beat you. Additionally, they have multiple players who can beat you. Quite frankly, the Wizards just have more fire power and that will be a cause for concern for this young Indiana Pacers team.

Projected Starters

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal , Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija , Kyle Kuzma ,

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Indiana Pacers:

Guards: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield

Forwards: Aaron Nesmith, Jalen Smith

Center: Myles Turner

Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards will be without Corey Kispert, who is still dealing with an ankle injury. Guard Delon Wright is out indefinitely with a Grade 2 hamstring injury. It’ll be interesting to see who Wizards Head Coach Wes Unseld will replace Wright with. Wright was averaging 22 minutes per game before the injury, which is 7th most on the team. For Indiana, Daniel Theis is out with a knee injury and has yet to play this season.

Washington Wizards:

Corey Kispert-OUT (Ankle)

Delon Wright-OUT (Hamstring)

Indiana Pacers:

Daniel Theis- OUT (Knee)

The Bottom Line

The matchup I love in this game is at the Center position. Kristaps Porzingis will play a big part in this game. His ability to stretch the floor can literally remove one of the league’s best rim protectors out of the paint. That will open up the lanes for this entire Wizards team.

Kyle Kuzma has been on a tear this season. He has arguably been their second best player . The Wizards have too much depth and experience for the Pacers in this game. If they can keep Myles Turner out the paint, they should score a lot of points in the paint this evening. The Pacers’ perimeter defense doesn’t scare anyone. With the amount of scorers this Wizards team have, they should score a ton of points in this game. Indiana won’t be able to keep up with that. Wizards should win easily tonight.